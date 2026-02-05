Atlanta Braves Braves’ Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative produces fields across Atlanta The initiative will provide turf infields and upgrades to all APS high school baseball and softball fields. The Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative is providing turf infields and upgrades to all APS high school baseball and softball fields. (Lyndon Terrell/Atlanta Braves)

Billye Aaron stood on the newly minted infield Wednesday at Booker T. Washington High School, heartened by the Braves’ ‘Hank Aaron Diamonds’ initiative that’s continued her and her late husband’s legacy throughout the community they cherish. She was emotional and appreciative while speaking with young athletes and their community. Moments later, she even threw the ceremonial first pitch. Billye and Hank have long made efforts to help youth through sports and education.

And now the Aaron name will proudly be displayed across Atlanta Public School fields. The initiative, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund, is providing turf infields and upgrades to all APS high school baseball and softball fields. There will be 16 implemented fields across the 11 schools that have both sports. RELATED Hank Aaron memorialized as towering figure on and off field The Braves unveiled the first four infields this week — at Mays, Jackson, Washington and North Atlanta high schools — as part of their commemoration for Hank Aaron Week (Feb. 5 is Aaron’s birthday) and Black History Month. Wednesday’s ceremony at Washington celebrated the baseball infield unveiling and the softball field groundbreaking, along with a mural dedication. Washington was Atlanta’s first public secondary school for Black students and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s alma mater.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I’m delighted to leave behind a Hank Aaron Diamond,” Billye said. “The Hank Aaron Chasing The Dream Foundation has no doubt touched somebody here. For the past 20 years, we have been providing opportunities for young people to develop their talents and to chase their dreams. And we’re just delighted to have you here for this momentous occasion.”

Billye was joined by current Braves outfielder and DeKalb native Michael Harris II, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom and former Braves reliever Greg McMichael, the team’s director of alumni relations and growing the game, in celebration at the school. This is a two-year project to revamp fields across APS (scheduled out to prevent disrupting any playing seasons). The upgrades are consistent school-by-school outside any necessary circumstantial alterations. They include numerous improvements such as redone dugouts, repainted foul poles, windscreens and upgraded fencing, if needed. Aaron’s name and the initiative will be acknowledged in every field. The project will also help middle school and community-based programs. The Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative unveiled upgrades to the baseball diamond at Maynard Jackson High School on Febuary 3, 2026. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves) “The entire project is special,” APS superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re appreciative of the Braves Foundation, the impact Hank Aaron has had on the sport and on Atlanta, and the impact he’ll continue to have on our student athletes for the years to come.”

The Braves announced the initiative last fall. They spent significant time evaluating access and equity in baseball across Atlanta over the years, realizing there was a jarring lack of recreational baseball programs and fields in the city. The Braves helped refurbish and revitalize Gresham Park four years ago, which reimagined the area and made it a popular destination. RELATED Billye Aaron reflects on her journey with Hank. ‘I was the lucky one’ “It was a little bit of a test case,” Braves Foundation executive director Danielle Bedasse told the AJC. “If we could make this kind of improvement in a park, how much economic development does that bring to a community? How much community building? How much additional access? Morehouse College plays there; that’s their home field. “Just the idea of exposure and access and making sure there are pathways for kids to play our game across the city of Atlanta is really the impetus of all this.” The Gresham Park revival motivated the Braves to continue exploring options, which led to their partnership with APS. The project embodies so much of Aaron; the Hall of Famer and civil rights activist spent his life focused on the betterment of others, particularly in affording more opportunities for younger athletes and students.