Wellness Dermatologists recommend this one home upgrade for dry winter skin Cold outdoor air and indoor heating can weaken your skin barrier. Here’s how a humidifier can help. Dermatologists say cold outdoor air paired with dry indoor heating creates the perfect storm for skin barrier damage. (Photo by Luis Quintero on Unsplash)

If your skin feels tight, itchy or flaky this time of year, it may have more to do with the air around you than the products in your bathroom. Dermatologists say cold outdoor air paired with dry indoor heating creates the perfect storm for skin barrier damage, and no amount of layering lotion can fully fix that on its own.

“In winter, a lot of what people experience is environmental rather than product-related,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ryan Turner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Cold outdoor air holds less moisture, and indoor heating further drops humidity — often well below the range that skin needs to maintain its barrier.” RELATED Atlanta dermatologist speaks on TikTok’s slimiest skincare trend When humidity drops, water evaporates from the skin more quickly, leading to tight, irritated skin no matter how much moisturizer you apply. Seasonal flares like eczema, hand dermatitis and chapped lips also become more common. So how are you supposed to keep skin hydrated when there’s barely any moisture in the air? That’s where a humidifier can help. The humidifier — skincare connection Dermatologists agree that topical products work best when the environment supports the skin barrier.

“A humidifier addresses the root cause by increasing ambient humidity and reducing ongoing water loss from the skin,” Turner said. “I view a humidifier as the foundation of a winter skincare routine, especially for overnight use when skin is repairing itself.”

Humidifiers aren’t a replacement for skin care, but they can help products work more effectively. However, proper use matters. Experts recommend cleaning humidifiers regularly and following the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent mold or bacteria buildup. Overuse can also be an issue. “High humidity can promote dust mites and mold, which may worsen allergies and respiratory issues, so it’s important to stay within recommended ranges,” said Turner. RELATED It’s never too early to focus on skin health How to moisturize in winter without irritating your skin You can have the right products and use them consistently, but in winter, how and when you moisturize matters just as much as what you use. “The best time to apply moisturizer is within a few minutes of showering, when the skin is still slightly damp,” said Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, in an interview with the AJC.

Hot showers may feel nonnegotiable in colder months, but they can work against your skin if they’re too long or too hot. “Long, hot showers can strip the skin of its natural lipids,” Chang says. To minimize damage, she recommends keeping showers shorter, avoiding extremely hot water, using gentle cleansers and moisturizing immediately afterward. During winter, Chang also suggests switching to richer creams instead of lotions or gels and layering humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid with occlusives to help seal moisture in. This approach supports the skin barrier and reduces the likelihood of irritation, tightness or stinging after bathing. When winter skin needs repair, not more exfoliation Instead of adding more exfoliation, dermatologists recommend focusing on barrier repair. Over-exfoliating already dry skin can worsen irritation and increase water loss. “When the skin is very dry, the skin barrier is compromised,” said Chang. “This allows for more transepidermal water loss and for ingredients to enter and absorb more deeply than intended.”

RELATED I got my first full-body skin check at 32. Here’s what happened. Fragrance, alcohol, exfoliating acids and retinoids are common triggers for that stinging sensation, which is why she recommends pulling back on active ingredients and focusing on barrier repair. If skin becomes cracked, bleeding or crusted, or if irritation persists despite simplifying your routine, Chang says it’s worth seeing a dermatologist. Try this simple winter skin reset If your skin feels overwhelmed, less really is more. “For two weeks, simplify everything,” Dr. Chang said. “Use a gentle cleanser, a barrier-repairing moisturizer and sunscreen daily. Take lukewarm showers and avoid exfoliation or retinoids for one to two weeks.” Pairing that pared-down routine with a humidifier can make a noticeable difference, helping skin feel calmer and more comfortable through the rest of winter.