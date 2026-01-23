Health News The new CDC deputy also a MAHA fan and vaccine skeptic Dr. Ralph Abraham of Louisiana began as the CDC’s principal deputy director Jan. 5. Dr. Ralph Abraham began as principal deputy director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 5. Abraham is second-in-command at the CDC. (Courtesy of the CDC)

The Trump administration’s new second-in-command leader at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week that he’s looking forward, not backward. Dr. Ralph Abraham started work as principal deputy director of the Atlanta-based CDC on Jan. 5.

RELATED Opinion: CDC funding hepatitis vaccine study in African nation evokes Tuskegee study Abraham, 71, was surgeon general of Louisiana, where he canceled that state’s long-standing mass vaccination promotion program. Under his tenure, Louisiana waited months before alerting the public that a whooping cough outbreak had killed two children and vaccinations should be discussed with their doctors. Abraham said he respects local public health agencies and wants to help restore trust from the general public. When it comes to the morale at the CDC after a year of unpredictable firings, gutted funding and gun violence, Abraham said employees he’d met so far were welcoming and resilient. Asked about efforts to root out racially biased science, Abraham said in his own practice he’d seen disparities based on rural access to care, not race.

“I say it over and over: I’ve never met anybody that wanted to be sick and I’ve never met anybody that wanted to be poor,” he said. “That has nothing to do with DEI, but it does have something to do with access.”

The CDC's principal deputy director, Dr. Ralph Abraham, made headlines recently when he said of a measles outbreak in the Carolinas that occurred a year after the outbreak in West Texas: “You know, it’s just the cost of doing business, with our borders being somewhat porous (and) global and international travel." (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) RELATED What the CDC’s new flu vaccine guidance could mean for Georgia schools Abraham made headlines this week at a news conference held on the anniversary of the first confirmed measles case in last year’s West Texas outbreak. If the current outbreaks in the Carolinas are linked to that one, it could mean the U.S. could lose its status of eliminating measles. “You know, it’s just the cost of doing business, with our borders being somewhat porous (and) global and international travel,” Abraham said at the news conference. Some health leaders called those comments “appalling,” or his appointment “dangerous.” On Wednesday, Abraham added to those comments, saying the U.S. measles rates were still lower than in Canada, Mexico and Europe.

“During the prior administration, our borders were very porous,” Abraham told the AJC. “And we had people coming across that were undocumented and that, you know, carried diseases.” Measles elimination status happens domestically, when cases flare out on their own because there are so few unvaccinated people to transmit it to. A measles outbreak with more than 600 cases has been raging in South Carolina around Spartanburg County since October, and North Carolina has announced several cases as well. Abraham said he is waiting for genome sequencing to double-check the origin of the outbreaks. Unlike his bosses, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and CDC Acting Director Jim O’Neill, an investor, Abraham holds a medical degree.

Unlike his bosses — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (pictured) and CDC Acting Director Jim O’Neill — CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Ralph Abraham holds a medical degree. (Alex Brandon/AP) Abraham was first a veterinarian in rural Louisiana and then went to medical school. He served three terms in Congress, then lost a race for governor. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry made Abraham the state’s Secretary of Health for about six months and then created the surgeon general position and moved Abraham into it in 2024. At the CDC, Abraham said that he was “blown away” by the longevity of so many workers he’d met. “For any federal agency or state agency or any private business to be able to hold … that many employees for that many years says something good about it,” he said.