CDC funding hepatitis vaccine study in African nation evokes Tuskegee study

Researchers for the U.S. Public Health Service use an electrocardiogram to check the heart of a participant in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study — most likely in 1932. (Courtesy of National Archives)

RFK Jr. knows what answer he wants about hepatitis B vaccine safety for newborns and has found scientists who are very likely to tell him what he wants to hear.

The headline read, “Black men untreated in Tuskegee Syphilis Study” (July 25, 1972). Associated Press reporter Jean Heller blew the whistle on one of the most ethically abhorrent experiments ever conducted by the U.S. Public Health Service.

Two hundred Black men from Alabama known to have syphilis were, she reported, knowingly allowed to go without a proven cure for the disease, penicillin, in order for medical researchers to establish what damage syphilis did to the human body.

Even worse, the men, who were very poor and lacking in education, were deliberately lied to when they asked if they were being treated by the doctors conducting the study.

The history of the Tuskegee study, which led to major reforms in how human experimentation is conducted in the U.S., is nicely summarized on the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

This fraught history makes the CDC’s sponsorship of a nonindependently peer-reviewed, $1.5 million study using a placebo to assess the side effects of hepatitis B vaccination of newborns in Guinea-Bissau, a low-income West African country with a high rate of hep B among children, extremely problematic.