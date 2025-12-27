Metro Atlanta

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

Arctic air is expected to arrive Monday, plunging temperatures across North Georgia after an unseasonably mild stretch.
Colder air is coming Monday and will stick around beyond the end of the year. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
Bring your sweaters and long coats out of storage — again.

An incoming cold front is expected to plummet temperatures to below average for the New Year’s holiday.

But before then, take a beat and enjoy two more springlike days in metro Atlanta. Unfortunately — or fortunately, if you’re a winter lover — an unseasonably warm stretch that shattered the city’s Christmas Eve temperature record is coming to an end after this weekend.

The average high for this time of year is around 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and potentially set a record for that date. The current record is 72 degrees, set in 1984.

Sunday will bring more mild weather, with highs in the low to mid-70s and some cloud coverage.

But Monday, the temperature shift begins.

“We have falling temperatures through the day. A cold front is going to move through North Georgia and we’re going to feel that in a pretty big way,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said about Monday’s forecast.

The frigid air could bring bands of rainfall overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, the Weather Service said. Monday will be warmer during the earlier hours, and temperatures will fall through the afternoon and remain bitter through the night.

“Winter lovers rejoice — we return on Monday night,” the Weather Service said in its forecast.

The low Tuesday morning is projected to only reach 26 degrees, and the high is expected to cap at 42.

New Year’s Eve will be slightly warmer, hitting about 30 degrees in the morning and 51 degrees during the afternoon.

Thursday, the first day of 2026, will stay cold with morning temps in the high 20s and afternoon temps in the low 50s.

