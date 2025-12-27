Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

Colder air is coming Monday and will stick around beyond the end of the year. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Arctic air is expected to arrive Monday, plunging temperatures across North Georgia after an unseasonably mild stretch.

Arctic air is expected to arrive Monday, plunging temperatures across North Georgia after an unseasonably mild stretch.

An incoming cold front is expected to plummet temperatures to below average for the New Year’s holiday.

Bring your sweaters and long coats out of storage — again.

But before then, take a beat and enjoy two more springlike days in metro Atlanta. Unfortunately — or fortunately, if you’re a winter lover — an unseasonably warm stretch that shattered the city’s Christmas Eve temperature record is coming to an end after this weekend.

The average high for this time of year is around 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and potentially set a record for that date. The current record is 72 degrees, set in 1984.

Sunday will bring more mild weather, with highs in the low to mid-70s and some cloud coverage.

But Monday, the temperature shift begins.