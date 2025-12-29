Hundreds of trees on Ga. 400 are gone. Here is why.

For months, hundreds of trees along Ga. 400 have been cut down ahead of expected construction to begin next year on the $4.6 billion express lane project on the north metro corridor.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the tree clearing is taking place along the 16-mile highway, starting in the Chattahoochee River area — from Exit 6 to Exit 8 — because that’s where construction is expected to start next summer.
The tree clearing is currently on pause as crews remove and haul out remaining debris as part of cleaning operations, but will resume in spring.
The $4.6 billion project is currently the state’s most expensive. However, the cost of the deal is expected to be minimal to taxpayers after GDOT selected SR 400 Peach Partners to build and operate the 16 miles of express lanes. The private company will be able to collect tolls along the route for 50 years.
At one point, the project was slated for completion in 2024, but is now expected to be completed in 2031.