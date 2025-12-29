Metro Atlanta Hundreds of trees on Ga. 400 are gone. Here is why. State agency is clearing trees for a $4.6B project, and more chops are coming, officials say Piles of cut trees are piled along the side of Ga. 400 near Exit 7 in Roswell. The trees are being removed ahead of construction on new express lanes. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

For months, hundreds of trees along Ga. 400 have been cut down ahead of expected construction to begin next year on the $4.6 billion express lane project on the north metro corridor. The Georgia Department of Transportation said the tree clearing is taking place along the 16-mile highway, starting in the Chattahoochee River area — from Exit 6 to Exit 8 — because that’s where construction is expected to start next summer.

The tree clearing is currently on pause as crews remove and haul out remaining debris as part of cleaning operations, but will resume in spring. RELATED GDOT’s plan for Ga. 400 toll lanes moves forward with record price tag GDOT said the clearing is needed to make sufficient space for the new express lanes, establish safe work zones, relocate utilities, and prepare for future drainage and grading needs. Kathryn Kolb, an Atlanta-based conservationist, is concerned about the amount of trees GDOT is cutting, not only on Ga. 400 but also throughout the state. “That’s effectively a very large permanent loss of trees for the state of Georgia,” Kolb said, adding the trees are not being replanted.

RELATED Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive. Piles of cut trees lie along the side of Ga. 400 near Exit 7 in Roswell. The trees are being removed ahead of construction on new express lanes along the highway. (Natrice Miller/AJC)