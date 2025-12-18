Investigations Drugs, Tasers, restraint: Dozens die in Georgia police custody Law enforcement used restraint methods before 31 deaths in past decade. Angie McBrayer, ex-wife of James Aaron McBrayer, leans her head on her son Sam McBrayer as she and her three children and two grandchildren (from left) Jackson McBrayer, 3, Piper Jae McBrayer, 7, Katy Isaza, and Jordan McBrayer, visit the grave of James McBrayer, Thursday, November 20, 2025, in Tifton. He died after being restrained by Tift County sheriff's deputies on April 24, 2019. His ex-wife witnessed the arrest and said she thought the deputies were being rough but did not imagine that McBrayer would die. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The 911 caller reported a man screaming for help. Searching in the dark, Deputy Anthony Tripp followed the cries past a wrecked pick-up on the side of the road, its air bags deployed, until he found a man hiding among construction equipment and hollering about Jesus.

He drew his Taser and demanded to see the man's hands. James McBrayer, 41, had ingested cocaine and driven off the rural road in Tift County. He had a head injury but the deputy would later say he thought McBrayer was about to attack, records show. Tripp shocked McBrayer multiple times with the Taser, bringing him to his knees. Over the next several minutes, more deputies arrived and helped hold McBrayer face down on the ground until he seemed to give up. The deputies then laid McBrayer across the rear seat of a police cruiser with his wrists handcuffed behind his back and his ankles tied together. Several minutes passed before paramedics dragged McBrayer's limp body out of the car and rushed him to an ambulance, a body camera recording shows. "How long has he been unresponsive?" a paramedic asked. "I didn't realize he was unresponsive," Tripp responded. At least 31 people, including McBrayer, died after being restrained by Georgia law enforcement, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found. The encounters occurred in bedrooms, on the side of the road, front yards or rear seats of cars between 2014 and 2024. Across Georgia, local and state police make approximately half a million arrests a year, state data shows.

The AJC looked at death certificates and in-custody death records for restraint-related deaths over the last decade. The incidents crisscross Georgia’s rural counties, suburban neighborhoods and urban cities. In two cases, eight law enforcement officers were charged with murder, including three who were recently acquitted by a Sandersville jury for the death of man in 2017.

Families of a few victims have been paid millions in civil lawsuit settlements. For more than a decade, Georgia police trainers have instructed officers not to leave people face down and handcuffed. But the death toll raises questions about officer training and the risk even brief periods of restraint pose to certain individuals. National policing experts now warn law enforcement that restraint should be used briefly and sparingly, after multiple high-profile restraint deaths across the country. That follows a warning first issued 30 years ago by the U.S. Department of Justice that sudden, unexplained in-custody deaths can occur after a person is positioned in a way that interferes with breathing. Drug use, alcohol intoxication and violent struggles followed by restraint risked an arrest ending in death, federal officials advised. Georgia has adopted some expert recommendations to make restraint safer but doesn’t plan to restrict police use of restraint, Chris Harvey, executive director of the Police Officer Standards and Training Council, or POST, wrote in response to questions from the AJC.

Many restraint-related deaths in police custody could be avoided if police knew the warning signs, said Jennifer Sommers, deputy director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a national policing policy and research group. “Unfortunately, police will often see that switch, that lack of movement, that lethargy as more of a ‘mission accomplished’ moment and not a sign of impending death,” Sommers said. Georgia: Restrain and recover At a sprawling training facility near Forsyth, Georgia, recruits are taught the basics of policing. During a recent visit by the AJC, pairs of recruits wrestled on spongy gym mats learning ground fighting techniques in preparation for what they may face in the field. Instructors at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center told the AJC that the amount of force used by law enforcement is based on the behavior of the person being arrested. Force is minimal when the person is compliant, but the situation can quickly escalate to a fight when the person being arrested punches, reaches for a weapon or tries to escape. “Officers get killed every day making arrests,” said John Henson, manager of tactical operations for the training academy.

Most arrests occur standing up. But when the officer faces a suspect who is taller and stronger, the person may be ordered to kneel or to lie face down in the prone position. The reason is simple. “To gain control,” said Casey Baynes, who trains officers in the use of force. “The easiest way to handcuff someone is what you call a prone position. But the most important part of this – and what we preach – is what comes after that.” Casey Baynes, who instructs officers in the use of force, demonstrates with Garrett Yates how most arrests occur -- standing up. This is a minimal use of force. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Casey Baynes shows an additional layer of force that is used to arrest suspects who are bigger or stronger than the officer. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Casey Baynes demonstrates on Garrett Yates how officers use prone restraint to handcuff suspects who are not compliant with commands. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Most problems occur after a person is in handcuffs, Baynes said. Officers should move the person in handcuffs into a recovery position, either on their side, sitting or standing up, and check that they are breathing. “Leaving them face down is a terrible idea,” he said. Limits on restraint In the wake of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction for the 2020 killing of George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, Philadelphia enacted what became known as the “Let Philly Breathe” bill. The law bans officers from sitting, kneeling or standing on a suspect’s back except to prevent serious injury to officers or the public. The New York City Council similarly banned police from compressing the diaphragm. The law was upheld by the state’s highest court in 2023 after being challenged by policing organizations. In Georgia, officers can use restraint to make arrests. But they are receiving more training to make restraint safer, such as how to recognize medical-behavioral emergencies, de-escalate, summon medical assistance and to keep officer emotions in check, wrote Harvey, director of POST.

In 2024, Georgia nearly doubled the hours of required training for police officers from 408 hours to 785 hours, he added. A portion of that time was to train officers in how to restrain. State law says that the force police use must be reasonable. And the state trains officers to stop using force when the person is no longer resisting. Harvey said the agency does not track in-custody deaths. He said POST can investigate allegations of excessive force or mistreatment of people in custody. POST also investigates officer terminations or suspensions of more than 30 days and alleged criminal involvement of any officer. An AJC review of 31 police restraint-related deaths found: Most (76%) involved a physical confrontation when people were chased, tackled or wrestled by police attempting to restrain them.

Tasers were frequently (60%) used by police.

Drugs often contributed to the deaths. The deceased tested positive for a stimulant like cocaine or meth in nearly two-thirds (63%) of cases.

A quarter (25%) of the deceased had a diagnosed mental illness.

RELATED Police and the mentally ill: De-escalation vs. deadly force Despite there being restraint-related deaths in Georgia, the public safety training academies have not re-evaluated how restraint is being taught to officers, Henson said. The state academies train officers for most of the state’s police agencies. Some of the major cities, including Atlanta, run their own police academies. National policing experts recommend that officers not yell commands, and evaluate the need to immediately restrain a person showing signs of a medical or behavioral emergency. Police in Wichita, Kansas, began training this spring to recognize people at risk of sudden death from restraint, after community trust was shaken by the death of a 17-year-old boy who was left face down at a juvenile detention center in 2021. In this image from body camera video provided by Sedgwick County, Kan., police put Cedric "C.J." Lofton, 17, into a body-length restraining device called a WRAP outside his home is Wichita, Kan., on Sept. 24, 2021. Community outrage over the teenager's death prompted the Wichita Police Department to change its restraint practices. (Sedgwick County via AP) The department is changing how it handles people in crisis by overhauling its arrest and use of force policies and training officers in coordination with 911 and emergency medical services, said Capt. Jason Bartel, who runs the professional standards bureau for the Wichita Police Department.

Wichita officers recently used minimal force to handcuff a man who was running into the road near a kitchen that serves meals to people in need. The officers talked calmly to the man and called an ambulance. In the past, officers would have acted quicker and likely restrained the man face down, said Bartel. Wichita Chief Joe Sullivan said the changes are meant to rebuild community trust in policing and prevent in-custody deaths. “The idea here is to prevent (deaths) from happening in the first place, and it is a work in progress,” Sullivan said. There is no indication that limiting the use of restraint reduces the efficiency of law enforcement, said Sommers, an expert in police policy. But there can be huge emotional fallout when a death occurs. “It is devastating for a community when one of these (restraint-related deaths) happens,” Sommers said.

Lumpkin County, Georgia, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard was called in February 2017 to the home of a childhood friend, David Winkler, who was fighting family members, cutting himself and speaking in tongues. Winkler, 50, was taking an opioid medication following a hip surgery. Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard (left) and criminal investigator Paisley Gibson on Nov. 18, 2025, at the Lumpkin County Sheriffs Office. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC) Jarrard sat on the couch and tried to convince Winkler to go to the hospital for an evaluation. When deputies tried to restrain Winkler, 6’2″weighing 294 pounds, he threw them around like ragdolls, Jarrard said. But eventually they were able to hold Winkler face down on the living room floor for two minutes and handcuff him. “When you’re trying to restrain somebody and get them under control, sometimes you have to take them down to the ground because you can’t handcuff them upright because they’re still fighting and using everything that they possibly can to overtake you,” Jarrard said. But then the night took an unexpected turn when Winkler turned blue. Police rolled Winkler on his side and emergency medical responders helped revive him before Winkler started thrashing and then went limp again, records show.

Winkler was taken to a hospital and died. “It really broke my heart,” Jarrard said. “It really did.” Stimulants, Tasers contribute to deaths Experts warn that individuals who abuse stimulants, like cocaine or meth, are at a heightened risk of death when restrained. Warning signs include profuse sweating and inappropriately removing clothing. “The same thing happens to someone on a stimulant that would happen to you if you were running a marathon,” Sommers said. Nearly two-thirds of the people who died after being restrained by Georgia law enforcement had a stimulant in their blood, an AJC review of autopsy records found. Other illicit drugs, such as marijuana or opioids, were detected in toxicology reports for a quarter of the deceased.

Many of the fatal encounters in Georgia also involved a Taser, which is seen by police as a less-lethal weapon. The device uses electricity to temporarily incapacitate a person by sending electrical pulses that cause temporary loss of muscle control or pain compliance when driven directly against the skin. The Police Executive Research Forum recommends that law enforcement not use Tasers or restrain detainees until medical professionals arrive at the scene. But this is not the norm, a review of police reports and body camera footage of Georgia arrests showed. In 60% of the death cases, officers shocked the suspects with a Taser before or sometimes while restraining them, the AJC found. Commonly, officers pulled the trigger on the Taser more than once or multiple officers used Tasers to shock the same individual, police records show. “We don’t have a glass ball to look into to know that this individual has any underlying medical conditions or any previous use of narcotics,” said Henson, the Georgia police trainer whose career spans three decades in law enforcement and as the chief investigator with the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Never thought he would die Angie McBrayer witnessed deputies restrain and shock her ex-husband with a Taser in Tift County in April 2019. She had spent part of the early morning with him before he suddenly got in his truck and wrecked. She was struck by the amount of force that deputies used in response to a wrecked vehicle and reports of a person screaming for help. At the time, she thought the cops were being rough, but she chalked it up to small town, hot-headed policing. “It honestly never crossed my mind that he was going to die that night,” she said. Craig Webster, an attorney that represented McBrayer’s family members against Tift County, said law enforcement should not transport detainees on their stomachs, and if detainees cannot sit up on their own, then medical transport should be used instead. “It should be prohibited. There’s no reason for it, there’s no justification for taking a prisoner, handcuffing him, restraining him and then putting him face down or even on their side in the backseat,” Webster said.