Metro Atlanta Gov. orders probe into Hall County sheriff’s DUI charge after Four Lokos A committee that includes Attorney General Chris Carr is expected to complete a review within 30 days, according to Kemp’s executive order. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Jay Couch faces charges of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container following his arrest Friday. (Photo from Hall County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Gov. Brian Kemp ordered an investigation Friday into a metro Atlanta sheriff accused of driving in his county-issued SUV after drinking Four Lokos. Gerald Jay Couch, Hall County’s longtime sheriff, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container, officials said. The 63-year-old was booked into his own jail and released on a bond that same day. His blood alcohol level was 0.212, more than 2½ times the state’s legal limit of 0.08, according to a report from the Georgia State Patrol.

Kemp authorized the formation of a committee consisting of Attorney General Chris Carr and the sheriffs of Greene and Glasscock counties to investigate Couch, according to an executive order released Friday. The panel is expected to report its findings within 30 days. Georgia law gives the governor authority to investigate an elected sheriff who faces criminal charges and to suspend the official or take other actions. Couch and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His attorney, Blake Poole, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Couch is cooperating with authorities. RELATED Hall County sheriff charged with DUI was over twice legal limit, GSP says Hall sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Kevin Head said in a Friday statement he is currently in command of the agency, a move that happens automatically if the sheriff “is absent or unable to perform his duties.”

Head said his duties already included oversight of daily operations, and he will “continue to ensure there is no disruption to law enforcement services or public safety operations.”

Head was among the sheriff’s office employees on the scene last week when Couch was arrested, according to a report from the state patrol, which is investigating the incident. Head told the GSP the incident leading to the arrest began when he and a sheriff’s office captain set out to pick up Couch’s county-issued SUV “due to him having some alcohol issues,” according to the incident report. The report did not clarify why the agency employees were tasked with retrieving the vehicle, and the sheriff’s office has not responded to further questions. Head said on their way to Couch’s house, they observed a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crossing “all over the roadway,” according to the report. They followed the Chevy until it led them to their boss’ home, it stated. When they realized the driver was the sheriff, they contacted GSP for help.