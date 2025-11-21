Georgia News Sandersville jury acquits former deputies of murder Eurie Martin died in July 2017 after deputies shocked him with a Taser and restrained him for walking along a roadway. Former Washington County Deputies Michael Howell, left and Henry Copeland, right, leave the court room in Washington County after a delay in their retrial on murder charges stemming from the 2017 death of Eurie Martin. Not pictured is third defendant Rhett Scott. (Grant Blankenship/GPB)

Three former Washington County deputies were cleared of murder charges in the death of a Black man they detained and shocked with a Taser for walking along a rural road in July 2017, a jury ruled Thursday. The weeklong trial into the death of Eurie Martin concluded with a jury finding Michael Howell, Rhett Scott and Henry Copeland not guilty of felony murder.

Howell was found not guilty of all charges. Scott and Copeland were also found not guilty of aggravated assault. But the jury remained deadlocked after nearly seven hours of deliberation on the remaining two charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct against the two deputies, as was first reported by Georgia Public Broadcasting. This is the second time in the case’s history that a mistrial has been declared. In 2021, a separate jury could not reach a decision on any of the charges. Prosecutors are considering retrying the case for a third time. Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb told the AJC after the verdict that he plans to speak with members of the jury and see if it is worth pursuing the remaining charges. He cannot appeal the not guilty verdicts.

“If I think there’s a way we can improve and get a verdict, then I intend to try again,” Lipscomb told the AJC.

“I’m sorry we weren’t able to get a verdict for Eurie Martin’s family, but, like I said, we will evaluate it and decide if we should try again,” he added. Martin, 58, was walking from Milledgeville toward his sister’s home in Sandersville on a hot afternoon in July 2017 when he was approached by Howell. The sheriff’s office had received a report of a suspicious person after Martin walked up a driveway and asked the homeowner for water. The homeowner had refused, and Martin left. Eurie Martin grew up in Sandersville and graduated from high school. As an adult, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, said his sister, Helen Gilbert. He often walked several miles to Sandersville to visit her. (Courtesy photo) Martin ignored the deputy’s questions and kept walking along the road. Howell called for backup, and eventually, three deputies confronted Martin on the side of the road, shocked him repeatedly with Tasers and physically restrained him face down on the ground. A volunteer firefighter later noticed that Martin was not breathing. Martin died of an irregular heartbeat caused by the stress of the physical altercation with the deputies, a medical examiner wrote. His blood showed no illicit drugs or alcohol.

Martin was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was a quiet man who kept to himself, Martin’s sister Helen Gilbert previously told the AJC. The deputies followed their training and responded appropriately since Martin appeared “defensive and defiant” and did not follow their orders, use of force expert Darrell Ross testified for the defense. Washington County deputies Rhett Scott, Henry Copeland, and Michael Howell surrround Eurie Martin in the moments before Martin is tased on July 7, 2017, as seen in this video obtained from the Washington County Sheriff's Department by Georgia Public Broadcasting. (Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Dept.) The deputies’ repeated use of Tasers on Martin also didn’t cause his death, experts said. “Mr. Martin’s tragic death was not due to electrocution,” Mark Kroll, a biomedical scientist, testified. “And the use of these electronic control devices did not contribute to the death.”

The deputies had no way of knowing that Martin had an enlarged heart or had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, testified forensic pathologist Michael Graham. Both were listed by the medical examiner as factors that may have significantly contributed to Martin’s death. “They wouldn’t have known why he was behaving in the fashion that he was behaving,” Graham said. “They wouldn’t know if he had any underlying medical conditions, and they wouldn’t have known that he was going to die.” Former Washington County deputies Rhett Scott, Michael Howell, and Henry Copeland, were granted immunity from murder charges for the 2017 death of Eurie Martin. (Courtesy of WJBF-TV) Howell, Scott and Copeland were fired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in October 2017. Whether they are appealing their terminations could not be immediately determined. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran has since made his deputies complete a 40-hour course in crisis intervention to better handle people in mental distress.