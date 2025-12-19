A.M. ATL: Who’s calling?

Morning, y’all! You did it! You made it to another Friday. Time to get some rest before you deal with the next two weeks of Atlanta Holiday Traffic. Yes, it deserves to be capitalized. About 3 million people will hit the roads for holiday jaunts through the new year, and Monday and Tuesday will be the busiest days.
Let’s get to it.
2020 PHONE CALL BETWEEN TRUMP AND GA SPEAKER REVEALS UNKNOWN PRESSURES
The late David Ralston, who had a phone encounter with President Donald Trump similar to his colleague, Brad Raffensperger.
The AJC has obtained a recording of a December 2020 phone call between President Donald Trump and then-House Speaker David Ralston. The conversation reveals new details on how the president pressured Georgia lawmakers to help overturn the 2020 election.
Aside from shopping, wrapping, planning, attending get-togethers, hosting get-togethers, managing children on school break, preparing for in-laws and trying not to catch a cold, here are some fun things to do this weekend:
🍬 “Elf: The Musical”: If you want to mix up your annual holiday movie viewing, try the stage version at the Fox Theatre.
🕎 Alpharetta Menorah lighting: As if a giant menorah wasn’t enough, there will be latkes and donuts and music. Did I mention latkes? (Also, what is this emoji? Petition for a better menorah emoji, c’mon.)
🧘🏽♀️ Winter Solstice Yoga in the Park: Make the most of some rare “you” time with a refreshing session at Dunwoody Nature Center.
It’s not a forever home, but it’s the very next best thing. DeKalb County’s chronically overcrowded animal shelter unveiled a brand-new expansion that can hold up to 120 dogs in 10 climate-controlled kennel buildings, each with indoor and outdoor access.
As wonderful as the new addition is, Sonali Saindane, chair of the county’s animal services advisory board, says there’s more work to be done to keep shelter populations under control. She named a few important goals:
“access to low- and no-cost spay and neuter services and veterinary care”
“reducing the number of animals held through the court system by pursuing legal remedies”
“addressing unlicensed and irresponsible breeding.”
This is really cute. He has his Georgia fan credentials for LIFE now.
ON THIS DATE
Dec. 19, 1902
Shoppers to be protected by police. Red riot will not mar Christmas Eve in Atlanta this year, and the scenes of disorder and revelry which were enacted on Whitehall street last year will not be duplicated. … Shoppers and sight seers last Christmas Eve were victims of numberless practical jokes: firecrackers were burst in the street; confetti and little rubber balls were flying as thick as hail and the merchants suffered much from the disorder.
Acting foolish around the holidays: a timeless tradition.
ONE MORE THING
I know the Trump call story is a serious issue, but “I was nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs” is an all-time Southern saying.
Have a wonderful and warm weekend! Even if you don’t celebrate anything specific this time of year, you can still celebrate the joy of life itself. Plus, sparkly decorations!
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
