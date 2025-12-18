News DeKalb unveils long-awaited expansion of animal shelter ‘There is so much more we can do for our furry friends.’ Dogs stand inside their kennels at the expanded DeKalb animal shelter in Chamblee on Dec. 17, 2025. The new space consists of climate-controlled kennel buildings with indoor and outdoor access, each designed to house 12 dogs. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

DeKalb County unveiled a long-awaited expansion of its chronically overcrowded animal shelter on Wednesday that is designed to hold up to 120 dogs in 10 climate-controlled kennel buildings, each with indoor and outdoor access. “We are no longer overcrowded, but we’re at capacity,” said DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at a news conference.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson tours the inside of a new kennel at the DeKalb animal shelter in Chamblee on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. The new space consists of climate-controlled kennel buildings with indoor and outdoor access, each designed to house 12 dogs. (Natrice Miller/AJC) However, the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter was designed to ideally hold 221 dogs and, on Wednesday, had more than twice that number — 493 dogs, according to Rebecca Guinn, founder and CEO of LifeLine Animal Project, the nonprofit that manages the facility. RELATED Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County Sonali Saindane, chair of the county’s animal services advisory board, said the project marks an important step forward in improving the quality of life of dogs in the shelter, but that critical work remains to be done. “To truly address the challenges of our over-capacity, high-intake shelter, we must focus on the root causes,” Saindane said.

She said there should be a greater focus on “access to low- and no-cost spay and neuter services and veterinary care, reducing the number of animals held through the court system by pursuing legal remedies, and addressing unlicensed and irresponsible breeding.”

From the start of this year through the end of November, 603 animals have been euthanized out of nearly 9,000 admitted to the shelter in Chamblee, Guinn said. But Guinn and others said the shelter has greatly decreased the number of euthanizations. About 90% of animals that enter the shelter leave it alive, compared to about 60% when LifeLine took over the shelter in 2013, Guinn said. Dogs in the “pet neighborhood,” as the project is known, have more room and will be more comfortable than those in the rest of the shelter, officials said. DeKalb County unveiled a long-awaited expansion of its chronically overcrowded animal shelter on Wednesday that officials said will hold a total of 120 more dogs. (Natrice Miller/AJC) “This is just the start,” said DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears, who is leading the commission’s efforts to address the animal shelter’s troubles, adding that she is proud to be known as “the animal commissioner” by some.