Arts & Entertainment 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend The fun includes ‘Elf The Musical,’ holiday runs and Hanukkah celebrations. “Elf The Musical” comes to the Fox Theatre for multiple shows Friday through Sunday. (Courtesy of MurphyMade/Evan Zimmerman)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 18 minutes ago link copied

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, get in the Christmas spirit with “Elf The Musical” at the Fox Theatre, or take part in Hanukkah celebrations in Alpharetta and Dunwoody. Or if you need to relieve some holiday stress, head to an outdoor yoga class or laugh along with improv group Safety Third at its improv show. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

“Elf The Musical” This all-new tour is inspired by the heartwarming hit film and tells the story of Buddy, an elf who discovers he is human and helps restore the true meaning of Christmas. Continuing 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $47.25 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. Run Santa Run

Run in a 5K, 10K or half marathon as you hear Christmas music along the way. Then recharge at the finish line with sweets such as candy canes and gingerbread cookies. Santa will also be available for photos.

8 a.m. Sunday. 5K or 10K $76.88, half-marathon $98.28. El Tesoro West End, Wild Heaven, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 865-300-6722 Holiday Market at the High The High Museum offers holiday shopping, music, food and drink and creative activities inspired by the museum’s collection, at its holiday market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Included with museum admission of $23.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. The Dashing Through the Square 5K Run/Walk, a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, takes place Saturday in Marietta. (Courtesy of Big Peach Running Co.)

Dashing Through the Square 5K Run/Walk Run through historic Marietta Square in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that helps support youth enrichment programs and other initiatives benefiting Cobb County. 7:30 a.m. Saturday. $50.14 timed, $44.79 untimed. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. Santa’s Post Office Let the kids meet Santa, take their photos and shop at a holiday market. Additional activities include photo ops, giveaways and a free gift wrapping station.

Continuing noon-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, plus additional dates. The Battery Atlanta, Truist Community Corner, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 110, Atlanta. 404-494-1150. Stepp Stewart’s “Christmas at the Savoy” This jazzy holiday musical revenue is set in the late 1930s and includes hits including “Jingle Bell Swing” and “Sleigh Ride.” 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $24.50-$47.50. Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. SW, Marietta. 770-426-4800. Holidays in the ’Haven

Skate at Rudolph’s Rink, watch holiday classic movies at the Snowed In Cinema, have fun with arts and crafts at Santa’s Village, play lawn games at the Grinch Games and treat yourself at the Festive Food Lane. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, plus additional dates. Free. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620. Get close to nature and relieve tension at "Yoga in the Park: Winter Solstice" at the Dunwoody Nature Center on Sunday.(Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center) Yoga in the Park: Winter Solstice Take a full body flow yoga class with instructor Jesse Hughes to get close to nature and relieve tension.

6-7 p.m. Sunday. $14. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. Hanukkah Party Celebrate the last day of Hanukkah with songs with Rabbi Brian Glusman and free jelly doughnuts and hot chocolate for everyone. Additional drinks (alcohol and other) and food will be available for purchase. 11 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-4161. Improv group Safety Third will perform a holiday show on Friday at Aurora Cineplex in Roswell. (Courtesy of Safety Third)

Improv with Safety Third Safety Third’s Holiday Spectacular Show will feature improv with special guests and surprises. Guests age 13 and older are welcome, and drinks, alcohol, snacks and hot foods will be sold. 7:30-10 p.m. Friday. $10.50. Area 51 Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. Enchanted Woodland Trail Fairy houses and gnome homes made of natural objects line the trails at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Continuing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Included with general admission of $14-$20 (free for ages 2 and under). Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Menorah Lighting Join Chabad north Fulton and the city of Alpharetta for the annual lighting of the giant menorah on Town Green. The event will also feature latkes and doughnuts as well as music and crafts. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Town Green, 40 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-410-9000. Grinch on the Green

The Grinch will stop by Mall of Georgia, where kids can also have fun in bounce houses and more. 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Mall of Georgia, The Village, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. 770-271-9458. “A Christmas Carol” Aurora Theatre co-founder Anthony Rodriguez returns for a 19th year to perform his one-man “A Christmas Carol” show. Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $49.90 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.