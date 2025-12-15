15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes ‘Elf The Musical,’ holiday runs and Hanukkah celebrations.
“Elf The Musical” comes to the Fox Theatre for multiple shows Friday through Sunday. (Courtesy of MurphyMade/Evan Zimmerman)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
18 minutes ago
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, get in the Christmas spirit with “Elf The Musical” at the Fox Theatre, or take part in Hanukkah celebrations in Alpharetta and Dunwoody. Or if you need to relieve some holiday stress, head to an outdoor yoga class or laugh along with improv group Safety Third at its improv show.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Run in a 5K, 10K or half marathon as you hear Christmas music along the way. Then recharge at the finish line with sweets such as candy canes and gingerbread cookies. Santa will also be available for photos.
8 a.m. Sunday. 5K or 10K $76.88, half-marathon $98.28. El Tesoro West End, Wild Heaven, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta.865-300-6722
Run through historic Marietta Square in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that helps support youth enrichment programs and other initiatives benefiting Cobb County.
7:30 a.m. Saturday. $50.14 timed, $44.79 untimed. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta.
Skate at Rudolph’s Rink, watch holiday classic movies at the Snowed In Cinema, have fun with arts and crafts at Santa’s Village, play lawn games at the Grinch Games and treat yourself at the Festive Food Lane.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, plus additional dates. Free. Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. 678-879-4620.
Get close to nature and relieve tension at "Yoga in the Park: Winter Solstice" at the Dunwoody Nature Center on Sunday.(Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)
Celebrate the last day of Hanukkah with songs with Rabbi Brian Glusman and free jelly doughnuts and hot chocolate for everyone. Additional drinks (alcohol and other) and food will be available for purchase.
11 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-4161.
Improv group Safety Third will perform a holiday show on Friday at Aurora Cineplex in Roswell. (Courtesy of Safety Third)
Fairy houses and gnome homes made of natural objects line the trails at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
Continuing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. Included with general admission of $14-$20 (free for ages 2 and under). Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.