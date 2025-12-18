Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta’s Savannah wins ‘Survivor’: ‘My game play was very loud, very bold’ She will be back for the all-star 50th season Former Atlanta News First reporter Savannah Louie won the 49th season of "Survivor" with smarts, strength, grit and focus. (CBS screen shot)

Former Atlanta News First broadcaster Savannah Louie became only the second player with strong Atlanta ties to win “Survivor,” thanks to her aggressive and steely game play. Savannah’s charisma and clutch immunity challenge wins helped her pocket not just $1 million but also a chance to earn another $1 million. Producers rewarded her one of two open slots for the 50th season of next the show in Fiji featuring a massive cast of 24 former players.

She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a Zoom interview Thursday that producers said she would return for another season less than 24 hours after her initial victory. Savannah Louie of Atlanta won $1 million on "Survivor" Season 49 that aired Wednesday. (CBS screenshot) “They told me while we were still in Fiji, and it was so shocking,” she said. “I was so humbled. To know I was going to be playing against some of ‘Survivor’s’ greatest players, that is truly a dream for anyone who’s ever played the game.” She’ll be facing off against big name players “White Lotus” creator Mike White, Colby Donaldson, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Aubry Bracco, Georgia Tech grad Christian Hubicki and former Macon news broadcaster Rick Devens.

Savannah was a reporter and anchor for WANF, which was a CBS affiliate for three years until 2024. Her contract was not renewed that summer. If she had stayed, she would not have been allowed to play “Survivor” because of her employer’s ties to CBS. So in a sense, WANF ― which is now an independent station after dropping its CBS affiliation this past August ― did her a favor by relieving her of her duties.

“That was my sign,” she said. “I loved working as a journalist. I am so proud of what I did. … But when I got let go, I thought this was my chance selfishly to do something for myself.” Savannah Louie (from left), Sophi Balerdi and Kristina Mills during the penultimate episode of Season 49 of "Survivor." (CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.) Savannah, 32, who has obsessively watched the show since she was 7 years old, won over the jury of ousted players with savvy strategic and physical game play. She received five of eight votes, while Miami’s Sophi Balerdi pocketed two and Sage Ahrens-Nichols of Olympia, Washington, finished third with one vote from the jury. “When I went out to Fiji, I decided I was going to bare it all,” Savannah said. “You’ll see my best qualities and some qualities that may make you hate me. I’m OK with that. I accept that.” Indeed, she rubbed some players the wrong way with her aggression. She openly expressed her irritability when Jawan Pitts took her personal bag to collect firewood. And she blatantly tried to swipe Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu‘s key that would unlock an immunity idol.

Savannah Louie wins a key challenge during the Dec. 10 episode of "Survivor." (CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.) “I thought when I came in that I’d be able to play this deceptive game,” Savannah said, “but the further in I got, I realized my best bet was to own who I am. My game play was very loud, very bold. You couldn’t ignore me. People could take me or leave me because hey, I’m here to take a million dollars!” Savannah was targeted by various players as soon as the three tribes merged for the top 11 during the seventh episode, but she won four key individual immunity competitions to avoid getting eliminated. Even when she was vulnerable, she persuaded her allies to take down other players instead. She said she was flattered and surprised she came across as such a threat. “I’m 5 feet tall, yet people saw me as this big, scary intimidating player,” she said.

Savannah Louie said she was flattered and surprised she came across as such a threat. (CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.) Ultimately, she was able to make the final four with two of her closest allies: Sophi and exuberant, emotional Yonkers, New York, player Rizo Velovic, who will join Savannah on the 50th season. “Rizo is a lot like my younger brother,” she said. “They have similar mannerisms. They talk the same way. They have that same youthful, goofy, silly energy. So when I met Rizo, I said ‘I could work with him!’” For most of the game, she had no idea Sophi was considering turning on her and Rizo. “It’s almost like feeling rejected by a boyfriend in a sense,” she said. But she didn’t take that personally after the season ended. “Sophi and Rizo are friends for life,” she said. “I text them every day.”

She also took pride in winning the fire challenge that guaranteed her a spot in the final three. “I thought I was going home that night,” she said. Savannah Louie beating Rizo Velovic in the final four fire challenge to make it to the final three. (CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.) When the jury questioned the final three players, Kristina Mills (who ultimately didn’t vote for Savannah) asked Savannah to name at least one family member from each jury member. The implication was that Savannah’s social game was lacking. Savannah was honest. She said she was going to fail. Indeed, she could name family members of just three of the eight jurors.

But she didn’t believe it hurt her in the end: “I don’t think it swayed the votes of people who respected my strategic and physical game,” she said. Parvati Shallow (left) was the first and only person with strong Atlanta ties to win "Survivor," in Season 18, until Savannah Louie took home the prize Wednesday. (Network Ten/CBS) Savannah visually resembles Season 16 winner Parvati Shallow, who grew up in Atlanta and graduated from the University of Georgia. But Savannah’s style of play was different than Parvati’s, considered by many “Survivor” experts as one of the best players in the show’s 25-year history. “Parvati flirted with everyone and used her charm to make them defenseless,” said Ron Clark, a Season 38 contestant who runs Ron Clark Academy, where he holds a big “Survivor” party every spring. “Savannah focused on making relationships with two key people.”