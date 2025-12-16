News

A.M. ATL: The arena that never sleeps

Plus: MARTA updates, forest preservation
By
50 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! People who commit to real Christmas trees are built different. Most Americans prefer the fake stuff, even if fake trees aren’t usually made in the U.S. and get more expensive every year. On the plus side: No surprise pine needles between your toes all winter.

Let’s get to it.

CHECKING ON MARTA INFILL PLANS

The fate of MARTA train station expansion is very much up in the air.
Two years ago, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a plan for four new MARTA infill stations. Four! It would be the largest expansion to MARTA’s rail network in decades. In April, the city announced the planned locations:

Wow, that would be so exciting. Notice I keep saying “would?” Those infill projects are still in early, early development, and the city isn’t sure how the stations would be funded.

🔎 READ MORE: What MARTA’s interim CEO said about the uncertainty

STATE FARM IS THERE AND EVERYWHERE

Shakira performed for a packed house at State Farm Arena in June.
It’s been a banner year for our own State Farm Arena. The home of the Atlanta Hawks had one of the busiest calendars of any event arena across the globe, according to a new Billboard report.

🔎 READ MORE: How State Farm Arena stays booked and busy

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💵 Georgia Democrats want House Republicans to roll back President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying they’re driving up prices during the holiday season.

In a painful reflection of Georgia’s struggling film industry and booming data center development, the owner of an Athens film studio wants to convert the space into another computer warehouse to keep things profitable.

🎙️ The Bert Show has reportedly settled a lawsuit against former morning host Moe Mitchell for breach of contract. The iconic radio program ended in October.

WE SPEAK FOR THE TREES

A group surveys a creek in the Dugdown Mountain Corridor, an ecologically rich region in Georgia and Alabama.
Conservation groups and their state and federal partners celebrated the completion of a deal Monday to protect more than 10,000 acres of endangered forests straddling the Alabama-Georgia border.

The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit specializing in acquiring at-risk lands, finalized the Stateline Forest project to safeguard habitats for bats, rare plants and aquatic species in both states.

The protected land spans Georgia’s Haralson and Polk counties and Alabama’s Cleburne County, part of the wildlife-rich Dugdown Mountain Corridor, which stretches from the western edge of metro Atlanta to Alabama’s Talladega National Forest.

On Monday, The Conservation Fund said it transferred 10,035 acres and 45 miles of waterways to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Alabama Forestry Commission. Putting the land in state hands “guarantees permanent public ownership and long-term stewardship,” the group said.

🔎 READ MORE: What local leaders had to say about the project

NEWS BITES

Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop replaced by fireworks, drone display

Don’t worry, there will still be a Digital Drone Peach in the Sky, which sounds like a psychedelic-era Beatles song.

Atlanta’s allergy season helped actress Allison Williams nail an emotional scene

Our pollen count’s glad to be of service.

We asked nutritionists what they eat during the winter to boost their health

It’s all about the citrus. No scurvy in these households!

Here’s how to find out how much you’ve spent on Amazon

I dunno, sometimes ignorance really is bliss.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 16, 1939

‘Gone With Wind’ acclaimed after historic premiere. The glorious adventure over, the movie stars speeding back to Hollywood by plane and train, Atlanta settled back Saturday to view in retrospect the breath-taking happenings of her most memorable two days of celebration. The “Gone With the Wind” premiere and grand ball, given an Arabian Nights touch by the presence of Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Claudette Colbert and a dozen other Hollywood greats, sketched on memory’s scroll an indelible record. No one in Atlanta will or can forget it.

It’s a little jarring to remember “Gone With the Wind” had only been in print three years before the film.

ONE MORE THING

Is there a definitive difference between a stadium and an arena? Common thought says stadiums are outdoors and arenas are enclosed, but there are definitely enclosed stadiums (e.g. U.S. Bank Stadium). Will be pondering this for a while.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.

