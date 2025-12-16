News A.M. ATL: The arena that never sleeps Plus: MARTA updates, forest preservation

CHECKING ON MARTA INFILL PLANS The fate of MARTA train station expansion is very much up in the air. Two years ago, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a plan for four new MARTA infill stations. Four! It would be the largest expansion to MARTA’s rail network in decades. In April, the city announced the planned locations: Murphy Crossing

Krog Street/Hulsey Yard

Joseph E. Boone

Armour Yards Wow, that would be so exciting. Notice I keep saying “would?” Those infill projects are still in early, early development, and the city isn’t sure how the stations would be funded.

A recent project estimate from the city shows the quartet of projects would cost $1.3 billion.

Originally, that money was supposed to come from the $2.7 billion More MARTA bond program, funded by sales taxes. Now leaders are also considering earmarking money from Tax Allocation Districts.

The More MARTA program includes a long list of MARTA development and improvement projects. Funding the stations from that source would likely crowd out other important projects like rapid transit routes.

🔎 READ MORE: What MARTA’s interim CEO said about the uncertainty Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. STATE FARM IS THERE AND EVERYWHERE Shakira performed for a packed house at State Farm Arena in June. It’s been a banner year for our own State Farm Arena. The home of the Atlanta Hawks had one of the busiest calendars of any event arena across the globe, according to a new Billboard report. State Farm Arena hosted 94 ticketed non-Hawks events, ranking fifth in the U.S. and seventh worldwide for large non-stadium venues.

All that success is no accident. After all, the arena is sandwiched between the mammoth metal belly button of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center, which may not even have a bottom. It’s escalators all the way down.

Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming, said it took “long hours, creative thinking, strong partnerships” and focus to consistently fill State Farm Arena.

The future looks promising, too. The nearby Gulch, currently a purgatorial parking lot, is undergoing a $5 billion redevelopment plan.

Conservation groups and their state and federal partners celebrated the completion of a deal Monday to protect more than 10,000 acres of endangered forests straddling the Alabama-Georgia border. The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit specializing in acquiring at-risk lands, finalized the Stateline Forest project to safeguard habitats for bats, rare plants and aquatic species in both states. The protected land spans Georgia’s Haralson and Polk counties and Alabama’s Cleburne County, part of the wildlife-rich Dugdown Mountain Corridor, which stretches from the western edge of metro Atlanta to Alabama’s Talladega National Forest. On Monday, The Conservation Fund said it transferred 10,035 acres and 45 miles of waterways to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Alabama Forestry Commission. Putting the land in state hands “guarantees permanent public ownership and long-term stewardship,” the group said. 🔎 READ MORE: What local leaders had to say about the project

