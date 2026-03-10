Old federal buildings need $50B in repairs. Could some in Atlanta be sold?
Report finds middle-aged and older federal buildings have the most expensive outstanding maintenance needs. Most in Atlanta fall into those categories.
This aerial photo depicts (from left) the Richard B. Russell Federal Building, the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building (with green roof) and the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
It’s not uncommon for property owners to put off pesky repairs and maintenance until absolutely necessary, but a federal commission is sounding the alarm that the condition of government buildings nationwide is at a breaking point.
The Public Buildings Reform Board released a report last week that identified more than $50 billion in deferred maintenance costs and repair liabilities across the federal real estate portfolio — more than double the most recent government estimates.
The report comes as the Trump administration has signaled a willingness to sell parts of the government’s vast portfolio, including briefly publishing a list of more than 400 properties it intended to sell, including the landmark Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center, before rescinding that entire list.
The independent and bipartisan board, which was created a decade ago by Congress, said the best solution is to massivelyreduce how much building space the federal government owns.
People walk in front of The Elbert P. Tuttle U.S. Court of Appeals Building in downtown Atlanta is seen on Tuesday, March 26, 2025. Trump admin slashes branch that preserves historical federal buildings and art in Atlanta. The U.S. General Services Administration lost more than half of the regional office based in Atlanta to Trump administration layoffs. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
“Local leaders have warned that deteriorating or abandoned federal buildings are dragging down struggling downtowns, eroding property values and stifling economic recovery,” PBRB Acting Chairman Talmage Hocker said in a news release.
“The result is a system that cannot meet the nation’s needs, leaving taxpayers to pay the price for historic underfunding of an underperforming real estate portfolio,” he continued.
Nearly a third of all federally owned buildings are between 31 and 75 years old. Buildings within that age range have an estimated $253 per square foot of deferred maintenance on average, which is also among the most expensive to remedy, according to the PBRB’s findings.
Put another way, the largest category of buildings within the federal government’s portfolio also needs the most expensive repairs and renovations. It’s a double whammy that Hocker said can’t simply be fixed with a taxpayer-backed checkbook.
If nothing is done, the maintenance figure is projected to grow by nearly 11 times to $546 billion in a decade.
“Congress is never going to be able to appropriate its way out of this problem,” said Hocker, who also founded a commercial real estate firm in Kentucky. “The only way to handle this is through a radical reduction in the (federal) portfolio size.”
The General Services Administration, which oversees the government’s leased and owned properties, has been chronically underfunded for decades, PBRB said. GSA has been receiving maintenance and repair funds equaling less than 0.4% of its portfolio’s replacement value, while industry standard is typically 2% to 4%, or five to 10 times more.
A GSA spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “delinquent maintenance is the driving force” behind ongoing efforts to shrink the federal real estate footprint.
All but one of Atlanta’s six largest federal buildings are more than 48 years old, falling within the age categories more likely to carry hefty maintenance costs. The only young buck among the crowd is the massive Sam Nunn campus near the Five Points MARTA station — a complex that suffered devastating water leaks last year.
Paul Walden, the PBRB’s executive director, told the AJC the report avoided identifying specific buildings to preserve GSA’s options and individual properties’ values going forward.
A couple of people are seen headed to the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. This day marked the first full return-to-office day for numerous federal workers in downtown Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
While the Trump administration has expressed willingness to dispose of aging buildings, it also instituted sweeping return-to-office mandates that will require physical workplaces for millions of federal employees.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building is noted on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The U.S. General Services Administration faced significant reductions in its regional office in Atlanta due to layoffs during the Trump administration. These layoffs impacted all employees in fine arts and preservation, architecture, and engineering positions. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
PBRB said buildings aged 31 to 75 years old are the “most logical candidates for potential divestiture” because of the mounting maintenance costs among the class. The older segment of GSA’s portfolio also consumes a disproportionate share of maintenance resources, PBRB found, adding that those properties divert funds away from “newer properties that should remain cost-effective and fully viable.”
“The enormous amount of property to be divested cannot be addressed all at once,” Hocker said. “A significant investment must be made to ensure that each property is sold at the highest possible return.”
GSA has previously said it might continue to lease space in buildings it sells, depending on the situation. Several real estate experts in Atlanta have expressed doubt that these federal buildings would be competitive on the open market, especially given their conditions and potential repair needs.
“Without a government tenant, the buildings will be worth a whole lot less when they go to sell them,” AJ Robinson, president and CEO of Central Atlanta Progress, downtown’s main civic organization, said last year. “So I’m curious if this is an attempt to just sell the building and stay in as a tenant. Or if they’re going to leave the building, they’re not going to get very much money for them.”
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.