Business Where State Farm Arena ranks for attendance. Hint, it’s near the top. Atlanta’s downtown arena was the second-busiest NBA venue in 2025 behind only Madison Square Garden, report says. Shakira brought out all the hits spanning her more than 30 years performing for a packed house at State Farm Arena in June 2. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

There weren’t many evenings this past year when the lights were dim at downtown Atlanta’s premier arena. State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks, had one of the busiest calendars of any arena across the globe, according to a new “Year In Touring” report by Billboard. State Farm Arena’s 94 ticketed non-Hawks events ranked fifth in the country and seventh around the globe among all venues with more than 15,000 seats, excluding stadiums.

From November 2024 to this November, about 939,000 people flocked to State Farm Arena to see concerts, comedians and other nonsports events. Only Madison Square Garden in New York City had a busier event schedule during that time span, according to Billboard. The recognition comes just months after Billboard found State Farm Arena ranked fifth globally and third nationally in revenue for similar sized arenas during the first six months of 2025. RELATED Inside the team that transforms State Farm Arena overnight, from games to concerts Conversion supervisor Eddie Rivera (left) and technician Kamari Haynes build the main stage for the Maxwell concert at State Farm Arena in October. (Jason Getz/AJC) Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming, said it took “long hours, creative thinking, strong partnerships” and focus to consistently fill State Farm Arena.

“We are proud to make our arena a global destination for the biggest acts and the biggest moments,” Feazell said in a news release.

State Farm Arena is in the middle of a fast-changing downtown. The arena is flanked on one side by titanic event venues in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center. The other is a front-door view to the Centennial Yards construction site, a $5 billion redevelopment of the Gulch into entertainment venues, a gathering plaza, hotels, apartments and restaurants. RELATED Centennial Yards’ rise heralds a new downtown Atlanta Several Hawks executives are investors in Centennial Yards, which is slated to add thousands of permanent residents in the coming years to a long-overlooked part of downtown. Steve Koonin, CEO of the Hawks and a Centennial Yards investor, said in a recent interview that downtown’s event schedule — beyond State Farm Arena — could be filled up to 330 nights a year when the project is finished, which he said “will make it more vibrant.” Construction continues on Centennial Yards near State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) For the past three years, State Farm Arena has ranked in the top 10 globally among event venues of its size. It also consistently ranks as one of the world’s biggest revenue generators among arenas, bringing in $76.2 million across 60 events between October 2024 and March, according to a midyear Billboard report.