News A.M. ATL: Kiss and make up Plus: ATL traffic, escaped inmate

Morning, y’all! You know what deserves more respect? The humble Snuggie. We love to make fun of the infomercial classic (and its chaotic twin, the Slanket), but sleeves on a blanket are a high point of human innovation. I should invest in a newsletter-writing Snuggie. Or maybe just turn up the heat. Let’s get to it.

STRONG WORDS FROM SOUTH KOREA Korean diplomats are ready to forgive Georgia leaders for the September immigration raid on Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing campus near Savannah ... but they’re not going to forget. A group of Korean officials visited Atlanta on Monday to discuss strengthening U.S.-Korean relations, specifically regarding emerging technologies.

Lee Sung-hwan, director-general for strategy and policy planning at South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had firm words for the current state of affairs.

“We hope that we feel welcome again,” he told the AJC on Monday. “Hopefully we can put behind us what happened back in September.” He added: “The key is that it doesn’t happen again.” Duly noted.

More than 300 Korean nationals were arrested during the September raid.

Korea is a key economic partner for Georgia. The state plays host to several major Korean company outposts. South Korea is also Georgia’s third-largest trading partner at $17.5 billion a year. 🔎 READ MORE: How Georgia and Korea will move forward with EVs and other projects

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A SOBERING STATISTIC Atlanta is sitting on millions designated for safe road improvements, like repairing sidewalks and repainting crosswalks. More people died in traffic fatalities in 2024 across metro Atlanta than by homicide. That’s the grim conclusion of a new report shedding light on Atlanta’s troubling traffic record. 425: The number of traffic-related deaths last year in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. DeKalb topped the list with 121 deaths.

The number of traffic-related deaths last year in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. DeKalb topped the list with 121 deaths. 410: The number of homicides across the same counties. The report from Propel ATL, a group that advocates for safer roads, says traffic fatalities are arguably easier to prevent than homicides, yet the city still lags behind on safe road projects. The data shows deaths caused by congestion and lack of safe infrastructure are still a problem in urban areas.

There’s a racial divide, too: 61% of all traffic fatalities last year occurred in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

Lawmakers and activists have expressed frustration over the backlog of road safety projects around the city. A recent audit found only 15% of the $660 million reserved for road improvements through the Moving Atlanta Forward bond package has been spent in the last four years.

🔎 READ MORE: Better roadway design could save lives, advocates say GRADY HOSPITAL ESCAPEE STILL AT LARGE The search for an escaped Rockdale County inmate is still underway as authorities race to track down a man they say fled a downtown Atlanta hospital and went on a getaway crime spree before his trail went cold. Timothy Shane had been behind bars for less than a week when he slipped away from Grady Memorial Hospital early Monday morning, barefoot and wearing a medical gown, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. The 52-year-old is then accused of stealing a nearby SUV and crashing it before taking off in a Pontiac Grand Prix. Investigators say he drove that car to a Publix on Ga. 155 north of McDonough, abandoned it and hailed a ride-share vehicle. Along the way, Shane ditched his hospital attire for a red hoodie, dark blue pants and shoes. By Tuesday, authorities still hadn’t found him and warned the public that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

ON THIS DATE Dec. 3, 1980 Turner’s a hit at convention. Hundreds of pitchmen were in the exhibition cavern of the World Congress Center … while the salesmen passed out free sandwiches, beer, soft drinks, aspirin, coin purses, trash bags and all sorts of other gimcracks Tuesday, it was Atlantan Ted Turner who swiped the crowd … Turner’s pitch was for brotherhood, patriotism, the work ethic, understanding, Channel 17 and Cable News Network. … ‘The future must be different in the communications field if we are to survive as a free nation,’ he said. ‘We are the last bastion of freedom. If the United States falls, the rest of the free world will fall like dominoes.’ Not to state the obvious, but it’s painful to think how the news media has changed — and been forced to change — in the ensuing 45 years. Anyway, here’s the definition of “gimcrack:” a showy object of little use or value. Gotta use that one today.