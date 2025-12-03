News

A.M. ATL: Kiss and make up

Plus: ATL traffic, escaped inmate
By
38 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! You know what deserves more respect? The humble Snuggie. We love to make fun of the infomercial classic (and its chaotic twin, the Slanket), but sleeves on a blanket are a high point of human innovation. I should invest in a newsletter-writing Snuggie. Or maybe just turn up the heat.

Let’s get to it.

STRONG WORDS FROM SOUTH KOREA

Korean diplomats are ready to forgive Georgia leaders for the September immigration raid on Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing campus near Savannah ... but they’re not going to forget.

🔎 READ MORE: How Georgia and Korea will move forward with EVs and other projects

A SOBERING STATISTIC

Atlanta is sitting on millions designated for safe road improvements, like repairing sidewalks and repainting crosswalks.
More people died in traffic fatalities in 2024 across metro Atlanta than by homicide. That’s the grim conclusion of a new report shedding light on Atlanta’s troubling traffic record.

The report from Propel ATL, a group that advocates for safer roads, says traffic fatalities are arguably easier to prevent than homicides, yet the city still lags behind on safe road projects.

🔎 READ MORE: Better roadway design could save lives, advocates say

GRADY HOSPITAL ESCAPEE STILL AT LARGE

The search for an escaped Rockdale County inmate is still underway as authorities race to track down a man they say fled a downtown Atlanta hospital and went on a getaway crime spree before his trail went cold.

Timothy Shane had been behind bars for less than a week when he slipped away from Grady Memorial Hospital early Monday morning, barefoot and wearing a medical gown, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The 52-year-old is then accused of stealing a nearby SUV and crashing it before taking off in a Pontiac Grand Prix. Investigators say he drove that car to a Publix on Ga. 155 north of McDonough, abandoned it and hailed a ride-share vehicle.

Along the way, Shane ditched his hospital attire for a red hoodie, dark blue pants and shoes. By Tuesday, authorities still hadn’t found him and warned the public that he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

🔎 READ MORE: The latest on the search and how you can reach the sheriff’s office with tips

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Results are still coming in from Tuesday’s wide slate of runoff elections. The municipal contests included some races for city council and school board in the city of Atlanta, plus mayoral races in South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell and East Point.

🥦 Publix will close its Atlantic Station location after Christmas, plus another location in Chamblee. Man, a lot of memories at that Atlantic Station Publix. Perhaps best forgotten.

🐘 A friendlier, more measured Marjorie Taylor Greene could make a meaningful difference after her tumultuous time in Congress, writes Brian Robinson, co-host of WABE’s “Political Breakfast.”

🎾 IT’S GIVEAWAY TIME! 🎾

Fancy some tennis? We have two tickets up for grabs to the Atlanta Cup this weekend. Yes, it’s coming up soon!

The inaugural Atlanta Cup brings tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios and Ben Shelton (an Atlanta native) to Gwinnett’s Gas South Arena for a Saturday exhibition event. Sabalenka is currently No. 1 in the world for women’s tennis, so just being there will get you bragging rights.

You have to be an AJC subscriber to enter, but surely you are already, right? Don’t miss your shot (heh): ENTER HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to GA residents, 18+, who are active, paid AJC subscribers as of the time this newsletter is distributed. Enter by 12:00 p.m. ET on 12/04/25. Limit 1 entry per person.
Prize: Two (2) tickets to The Atlanta Cup on 12/06/25 (ARV $198; parking not included). Odds vary. Sponsor: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. See Official Rules.

NEWS BITES

Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in liquor store, passes out on bathroom floor

I’m not trying to clickbait you, but the photo of this relatable little guy deserves an award. Don’t you dare judge him!

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Chappell Roan, Mariah Carey and more

It’s actually illegal to throw a big holiday party without inviting Mariah Carey.

Holiday etiquette: Should you quit gifting if they don’t thank you?

Or, a concept: Don’t be an ungracious jerk who doesn’t thank people.

News Mad Lib: Sabrina Carpenter and Franklin the Turtle publisher condemn Trump administration’s use of their work

Doggone it, how did Franklin get mixed up in this?

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 3, 1980

Turner’s a hit at convention. Hundreds of pitchmen were in the exhibition cavern of the World Congress Center … while the salesmen passed out free sandwiches, beer, soft drinks, aspirin, coin purses, trash bags and all sorts of other gimcracks Tuesday, it was Atlantan Ted Turner who swiped the crowd … Turner’s pitch was for brotherhood, patriotism, the work ethic, understanding, Channel 17 and Cable News Network. … ‘The future must be different in the communications field if we are to survive as a free nation,’ he said. ‘We are the last bastion of freedom. If the United States falls, the rest of the free world will fall like dominoes.’

Not to state the obvious, but it’s painful to think how the news media has changed — and been forced to change — in the ensuing 45 years.

Anyway, here’s the definition of “gimcrack:” a showy object of little use or value. Gotta use that one today.

ONE MORE THING

Regarding continued gifting after someone doesn’t say thank you (at which point they are dead to me): I consider myself to be fairly easygoing, but I can hold etiquette-related grudges for a lifetime. I still think about a dinner party I attended many years ago where, after crowing at length about how classy and successful she was, our unlikable hostess plunked a pot of beans straight from the stovetop onto the bare table. Ma’am!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

