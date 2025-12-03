Metro Atlanta Report: Traffic fatalities outpace homicides in metro Atlanta DeKalb recorded the highest number of traffic deaths in the metro’s five core counties, while Fulton had the most serious injuries. There were 425 traffic-related deaths last year in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

More people died in traffic fatalities last year across metro Atlanta than by homicide, according to a new report. There were 425 traffic-related deaths last year in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties — with DeKalb at the top of the list with 121 deaths.

That’s compared to 410 homicides across the same counties. The report draws the comparison between the two, pointing out that traffic fatalities should be more preventable than violence, with proven safety upgrades that can prevent them. “Homicide gets so much attention and it’s so challenging to solve because every murder is so distinct,” said Rebecca Serna, executive director of Propel ATL. “Whereas traffic fatalities — people killed just trying to cross the street or due to high speeds — the resolution to those underlying circumstances is so much simpler." RELATED Atlanta’s drop in homicides outpaces U.S. as city makes fighting crime a priority This chart shows the number of traffic crashes, serious injuries and deaths in metro Atlanta's five core counties from 2015 to 2024. (Courtesy of Propel ATL)

According to the analysis from Propel ATL, a group that advocates for safer roads, there was a decrease in total deaths compared to 2023 by just under 10%, but fatalities of pedestrians and cyclists increased 4% over 2023.

Fulton County has the highest number of serious injuries caused by traffic crashes out of the five counties — and the highest number of serious injuries of pedestrians and cyclists. RELATED Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate “This is not fate, it’s design,” Serna said. “It’s the way that decision makers have designed our streets to move cars through quickly and to minimize congestion — we get deaths and serious injury as a result.” Racial disparities in the statistics are stark: 61% of all traffic fatalities last year occurred in predominantly Black neighborhoods, the report says. “The burden of these crashes is not spread evenly,” Serna said. Despite the dip in crashes from 2023, advocates say the numbers are still far too high. Traffic fatalities increased drastically during the pandemic, according to the report, and haven’t returned to pre-COVID levels.

RELATED Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive. The Bank of America Plaza building is shown in the background as a bicyclist and automobiles prepare to travel on Ponce De Leon Ave at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Ave and Monroe Dr NE, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. This intersection is one of several that are slated for upgrades under the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure bond to complete street projects. Currently, residents cross the streets in potentially dangerous manners, and the sidewalks are damaged or incomplete. (Jason Getz/AJC) The findings show that despite efforts by local governments to improve safety on Atlanta’s roads, deaths caused by congestion and lack of safe infrastructure remain a prominent issue across urban areas. A string of pedestrian deaths along Peachtree Street in Atlanta this year raised safety concerns related to traversing busy city streets and sparked calls for improvements ahead of the 2026 World Cup. RELATED 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree Michael A. Crabtree, a 71-year-old Alabama man, and 67-year-old merchant Pradeep Sood were killed in separate accidents by vehicles driving on Peachtree Street — between Baker and Ellis streets — that had been part of a city-sponsored pilot program aimed at slowing traffic and reducing road racing. The issue got further attention in July when Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier, a staunch advocate for cyclist and pedestrian safety, was hit by a car while bicycling with his 4-year-old daughter. Neither was seriously injured.

A damaged part of the sidewalk is shown as automobiles travel on Boulevard SE as it crosses the intersection with Woodward Ave, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) But completing improvements — even those already promised funding — has been a challenge in the city. A recent audit on projects funded by the city’s sweeping Moving Atlanta Forward bond package found only about 15% of the $660 million approved by voters has been spent in the last four years. RELATED MARTA bus stops linked to most pedestrian crashes Many of the scheduled safe street upgrades are still stuck in the planning phase. Council members, who adopted the “Vision Zero” action plan in 2023 aimed at reducing traffic fatalities, have frequently criticized the Atlanta Department of Transportation for not prioritizing safety upgrades during construction. Serna said it’s discouraging to see pedestrian fatalities increasing in the city despite leadership’s legislative plan to reduce deaths.