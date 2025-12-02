Business Publix to close two Atlanta area stores, including longtime Midtown location The grocery stores will shutter after Christmas, a spokesperson confirmed. A worker hurries with last minute preparations on Friday, Oct. 14, 2005, at Atlantic Station before its planned soft opening the following day. Publix, seen at right, which was one of the development's original tenants, is set to close its store there on Dec. 27. (John Spink/AJC)

A grocery store that has anchored a popular Midtown development for two decades is set to close after Christmas. Publix confirmed it will shutter its Atlantic Station location on Dec. 27. The grocery store is nestled in the project known for its glass towers, Regal movie theater and collection of shops and restaurants.

Publix will also close another store just outside the city of Chamblee, located in the Shallowford Exchange shopping center at 2562 Shallowford Rd. NE. That location will also close Dec. 27, a spokesperson confirmed. The spokesperson didn’t give a reason for either closure. “As one might imagine, there are a number of factors that go into determining whether we will continue to operate a store location,” the spokesperson said, referencing the Atlantic Station location. Publix said affected associates will be offered jobs at nearby locations.

Rival Kroger this year also closed some of its intown grocery stores, saying they were “underperforming.” Discount grocer Lidl, meanwhile, recently opened a new store in West Midtown, not far from Atlantic Station.