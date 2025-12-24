News

A.M. ATL: Christmas treats

Happy Holidays from the AJC
By
Dec 24, 2025

Morning, y’all! I’m going to keep it short and sweet so we can get on with wassailing and braving weapons-grade levels of holiday nostalgia. Merry everything to everyone, you are loved and appreciated.

Let’s get to it.

JOLLY GOOD LONG READS

🗞️ A newspaper’s final rides: As we tearfully near the end of the AJC in print, reporter Tom Lake rode along with a newspaper carrier who’s delivered more than 2 million editions over his career. Among the many things he learned: Boy, can a paper route make you carsick.

🎵 The music of love: Two widowed musicians found love again through their art, and now use their music to give back.

Water for Savannah’s soul: A beautiful deep-dive (so to speak) into the restoration of the Forsyth Park fountain, a landmark of the historic city since 1858.

RECIPES FOR WHEN YOU NEED TO MAKE SOMETHING FESTIVE BUT COULDN’T FORM ANOTHER ORIGINAL THOUGHT IF SANTA HIMSELF DEMANDED IT

Cultures around the world celebrate the new year with festive foods thought to bring good luck. Left to right: Vasilopita, Rosca de Reyes and ganache-filled pavlova.

To show off: fancy dancy smoked trout dip

For New Year’s fortune: three good-luck desserts from around the world

When it’s just you and them: elegant holiday recipes for two

To try something new: Brazilian, Caribbean and Latin American desserts from Atlanta’s immigrant communities

BOOKMARK-WORTHY EVENTS FOR THE NEW YEAR AND BEYOND

Immerse yourself in Atlanta’s cultural scene: 10 stellar Atlanta cultural events coming up in 2026

Your hub for arts and entertainment: These 5 Atlanta arts venues will open new or renovated spaces in 2026 and 2027

More for the foodies: These are the metro Atlanta restaurants we’re excited to see open in 2026

Add to your bookshelf: 5 nonfiction books we can’t wait to read in 2026

FOR THE KID IN ALL OF US

The oldest way to track Santa is about as advanced as you can get.

It’s the question that will be on every child’s mind this Christmas Eve: Where is Santa now and when will he get to my house?

The NORAD Santa tracker is live, and you can see where the man in the red suit is traveling in real time.

🎅 READ MORE: There’s a NORAD app and number kids can call for updates from a real person.

FINALLY, FIRM UP SOME PLANS

On the couch: All the best Christmas Day sports matchups

On the town: ATL places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 24, 1890

A funny episode. At the opera house the other evening it was noticed that there was something sticking to the bald head of a gentleman sitting in the front row. It was causing so much comment and amusement among the audience that finally one of the ushers called the gentleman’s attention to the fact. He at once put his hand to his head and snatched from it an advertisement sticker reading: “The cheapest place in Atlanta to buy Christmas shoes and slippers is at Porter Brothers, 37 Peachtree Street.” “Guess I’ll have to charge them for the space,” he said, as he tore up the sticker.

ONE MORE THING

The whole AM ATL team sends warm and wonderful wishes your way. That’s me, AJ, plus Producer Nicole, Boss Eric and AM ATL Pinch Hitter Tyler.

We’re off for the next few days, so we’ll see you back in the inbox Monday, Dec. 29.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

