A.M. ATL: Christmas treats

Morning, y’all! I’m going to keep it short and sweet so we can get on with wassailing and braving weapons-grade levels of holiday nostalgia. Merry everything to everyone, you are loved and appreciated.
Let’s get to it.
🗞️ A newspaper’s final rides: As we tearfully near the end of the AJC in print, reporter Tom Lake rode along with a newspaper carrier who’s delivered more than 2 million editions over his career. Among the many things he learned: Boy, can a paper route make you carsick.
🎵 The music of love: Two widowed musicians found love again through their art, and now use their music to give back.
⛲ Water for Savannah’s soul: A beautiful deep-dive (so to speak) into the restoration of the Forsyth Park fountain, a landmark of the historic city since 1858.
It’s the question that will be on every child’s mind this Christmas Eve: Where is Santa now and when will he get to my house?
The NORAD Santa tracker is live, and you can see where the man in the red suit is traveling in real time.
🎅 READ MORE: There’s a NORAD app and number kids can call for updates from a real person.
Dec. 24, 1890
A funny episode. At the opera house the other evening it was noticed that there was something sticking to the bald head of a gentleman sitting in the front row. It was causing so much comment and amusement among the audience that finally one of the ushers called the gentleman’s attention to the fact. He at once put his hand to his head and snatched from it an advertisement sticker reading: “The cheapest place in Atlanta to buy Christmas shoes and slippers is at Porter Brothers, 37 Peachtree Street.” “Guess I’ll have to charge them for the space,” he said, as he tore up the sticker.
The whole AM ATL team sends warm and wonderful wishes your way. That’s me, AJ, plus Producer Nicole, Boss Eric and AM ATL Pinch Hitter Tyler.
We’re off for the next few days, so we’ll see you back in the inbox Monday, Dec. 29.
Until next time.