It’s time to celebrate 2025’s hard work with tasting menus, Champagne toasts and parties that last well into 2026. Here are more than 20 events taking place in metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in metro Atlanta
Amore e Amore
The longtime Inman Park Italian restaurant will hold its annual New Year’s Eve party with decor, party favors, a multicourse holiday menu and a complimentary Champagne toast. Reservations after 8 p.m. for partygoers 21 and older will reserve a table for the rest of the night for $225 per person.
4 p.m. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences.
Aria
End the year with a four-course dinner crafted by Aria chef Joseph Harrison. The menu highlights Aria favorites and items made specifically for the evening.
5:30-10:30 p.m. $150 per person. 490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/aria
Atrium
The bistro and martini bar in Ponce City Market will host a multicourse dinner with dishes like beef carpaccio, lobster and halibut, New York strip steak and cocktails.
5-10:30 p.m. $85 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, opentable.com/r/atrium-atlanta
The Betty
Celebrate the new year with a luxurious Glitz & Gold prix fixe dinner at the Betty, the restaurant at the Kimpton Sylvan - Atlanta Buckhead hotel. Live music will be provided from 9 p.m. - midnight, and dinner costs $125 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing available.
374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com
Blackjack Bar Tapas
The Midtown cocktail bar is offering a complimentary glass of champagne to anyone with a New Year’s Eve reservation, and a complimentary champagne toast for everyone in the restaurant at midnight when the calendar flips to 2026.
1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com
Bovino After Dark + 7th House
Begin the night with a five-course chef counter dinner at Bovino After Dark, then take complimentary transportation to sister restaurant 7th House in Adair Park for cosmic cocktails and a Champagne and caviar toast at midnight.
8:15 p.m. Dec. 31. $120 per person. 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com
Brasserie Margot
Find a French-inspired five-course dinner with offerings like filet with truffle mashed potatoes and winter carrots and a baked Alaska with nougat and cranberry sorbet. At 9 p.m., guests can move to Bar Margot’s New Year’s Eve celebration with a DJ, a saxophonist and a complimentary glass of Champagne.
7-10 p.m. $125-$175 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta
Brush Sushi
This sushi restaurant will welcome in the new year with a 12-course tasting menu, welcome glass of Champagne and a caviar bump.
5 p.m. $195 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com
Casa Nuova
Indulge in a five-course dinner with choice of appetizer, salad, pasta, entree and dessert. Menu options include escargot, tortellini, veal Parmesan, chicken piccata and tiramisu.
4-9 p.m. $80 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com
Close Company
A newcomer to Atlanta, Close Company will hold a New Year’s Eve party with a DJ, decorations, an ice sculpture, confetti cannons and party favors. There will be no tickets or door covers required.
4 p.m.-midnight. 505 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. closecompanybar.com
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen
Celebrate with live jazz, a welcome cocktail, unlimited chips and salsa, a Champagne toast and the traditional 12 grapes at midnight ritual.
10 p.m.-1 a.m. $19 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/nye2026
Forth Atlanta
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Gilded Midnight, a soiree inside the Forth Hotel’s ballroom in Old Fourth Ward with a live band, open bar and a food menu.
8 p.m. $250 per person. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8010, forthatlanta.com/happenings
Gunshow
Ring in the New Year at Gunshow with a raw bar, light bites like crab-stuffed chicken wings and mochi cakes with chicken liver mousse, a Champagne toast, a cash bar and music.
10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $75 per person. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com
Halcyon
Bring the whole family to this “Noon Years Eve” event featuring face painting, pop-ups and New Year’s Eve swag.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com/events/noon-years-eve-at-halcyon
Lazy Betty
Enjoy a six-course tasting menu with dishes such as hamachi tartare, foie gras with rum cake and banana macadamia, sablefish with black truffle, lobster en croute and Hokkaido snow beef.
5 p.m. $350 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta
Lucky Star
Tickets for Lucky Star’s celebration include two small cocktails, entree with a choice of lu rou fan or Sichuan beef dry noodles, dessert, Champagne at midnight and a DJ.
5 p.m.-midnight. $60 per person. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/lucky-star-ga
Madeira Park
This wine bar in Poncey-Highland will host a party with an open bar, snacks and passed hors d’oeuvres and DJ sets.
10 p.m.-1 a.m. $125 per person. 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/madeira-park
Madre Selva
A Noche Tropical party at Madre Selva will feature a live tropical orchestra, carnival dancers and Champagne.
9 p.m.-3 a.m. $125 per person. 570 Main St., Atlanta. 470-516-1389, posh.vip/e/new-years-eve-2026-noche-tropical
McKendrick’s Steak House
A festive menu will be offered at McKendrick’s Steak House in the Perimeter area on New Year’s Eve, including stone crab claws and bone-in prime rib, among other specials. The steakhouse, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Jan. 31.
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, mckendricks.com
Muchacho
Step back in time with an ‘80s prom featuring DJs, a midnight toast and duck carnita tacos. Entry is free and ‘80s prom attire is recommended.
9 p.m.-1 a.m. 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchacho.com/calendar/80s-prom-nye-2025
Tio Lucho’s
Chef Arnoldo Castillo will prepare a three-course dinner with dishes like collard green and zarandaja bean fritters, Gulf crab and lobster Peruvian chowder and a lamb shank seco with aji Amarillo whipped potatoes, garlic greens and shaved truffles. Dinner includes a glass of cava, but a supplementary beverage pairing is $45 per person.
4-9:45 p.m. $75 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com
Truth Be Told
Head to Roswell for a celebration of small bites, cocktails and a countdown to midnight. The full menu will be available until 9 p.m.
5 p.m.-1 a.m. 1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-663-6791, tbtlounge.com
Vino Venue
Pregame the New Year’s Eve celebrations with Bubbles & Bites, featuring a tasting with sparkling wines from around the world paired with small bites. Expect plates like foie gras creme brulee, fried lobster bites, duck confit, truffle fries and smoked salmon mousse.
6-8 p.m. $75 per person. 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com/collections/our-classes/products/bubbles-and-bites
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead
Ring in the new year with a Gilded Waldorf Astoria Affair. This Gilded Age-themed event will feature a live band, a DJ, unlimited Veuve Clicquot and hors d’oeuvres. Expect passed bites like persimmon and goat cheese trifle, smoked trout roe tart and chef stations serving seafood and smoked meat. A buffet includes roast lamb, grilled Cornish hen, collard greens and black-eyed peas.
8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $275 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead
Westside Motor Lounge
New Year’s Eve festivities begin in the afternoon at Westside Motor, including a Widespread Panic preparty, followed by performances, DJ sets, a photo booth and a Champagne toast at midnight. The Widespread Panic party is free and open to the public while the evening event starting at 8 p.m. is ticketed.
Noon-2 a.m. $35-$45 per person. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com/happenings
Your 3rd Spot
This “eatertainment” venue will hold a celebration inspired by New York City’s Studio 54, featuring disco dancers, a DJ, a photo booth and a midnight balloon drop.
7 p.m.-1 a.m. Starting at $66. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. your3rdspot.com/booking