Food & Dining Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in metro Atlanta Parties, multicourse dinners and more on the schedule for Dec. 31. Bid 2025 farewell with a midnight balloon drop at Your 3rd Spot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot)

By Olivia Wakim Updated 17 hours ago link copied

It’s time to celebrate 2025’s hard work with tasting menus, Champagne toasts and parties that last well into 2026. Here are more than 20 events taking place in metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year at Amore e Amore. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)

RELATED Santas, elves, marching musicians descend on L5P for Atl SantaCon Amore e Amore The longtime Inman Park Italian restaurant will hold its annual New Year’s Eve party with decor, party favors, a multicourse holiday menu and a complimentary Champagne toast. Reservations after 8 p.m. for partygoers 21 and older will reserve a table for the rest of the night for $225 per person. 4 p.m. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences. Aria

End the year with a four-course dinner crafted by Aria chef Joseph Harrison. The menu highlights Aria favorites and items made specifically for the evening.

5:30-10:30 p.m. $150 per person. 490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/aria Atrium The bistro and martini bar in Ponce City Market will host a multicourse dinner with dishes like beef carpaccio, lobster and halibut, New York strip steak and cocktails. 5-10:30 p.m. $85 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, opentable.com/r/atrium-atlanta The Betty

Celebrate the new year with a luxurious Glitz & Gold prix fixe dinner at the Betty, the restaurant at the Kimpton Sylvan - Atlanta Buckhead hotel. Live music will be provided from 9 p.m. - midnight, and dinner costs $125 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing available. 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com Blackjack Bar Tapas The Midtown cocktail bar is offering a complimentary glass of champagne to anyone with a New Year’s Eve reservation, and a complimentary champagne toast for everyone in the restaurant at midnight when the calendar flips to 2026. 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com

Bovino After Dark + 7th House Begin the night with a five-course chef counter dinner at Bovino After Dark, then take complimentary transportation to sister restaurant 7th House in Adair Park for cosmic cocktails and a Champagne and caviar toast at midnight. 8:15 p.m. Dec. 31. $120 per person. 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com Toast to the start of 2026 at Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta) RELATED MidCity team set to open a cocktail bar in Westside Paper next year Brasserie Margot

Find a French-inspired five-course dinner with offerings like filet with truffle mashed potatoes and winter carrots and a baked Alaska with nougat and cranberry sorbet. At 9 p.m., guests can move to Bar Margot’s New Year’s Eve celebration with a DJ, a saxophonist and a complimentary glass of Champagne. 7-10 p.m. $125-$175 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta Brush Sushi This sushi restaurant will welcome in the new year with a 12-course tasting menu, welcome glass of Champagne and a caviar bump. 5 p.m. $195 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

Casa Nuova Indulge in a five-course dinner with choice of appetizer, salad, pasta, entree and dessert. Menu options include escargot, tortellini, veal Parmesan, chicken piccata and tiramisu. 4-9 p.m. $80 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com Close Company A newcomer to Atlanta, Close Company will hold a New Year’s Eve party with a DJ, decorations, an ice sculpture, confetti cannons and party favors. There will be no tickets or door covers required.

4 p.m.-midnight. 505 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. closecompanybar.com Chicheria Mexican Kitchen Celebrate with live jazz, a welcome cocktail, unlimited chips and salsa, a Champagne toast and the traditional 12 grapes at midnight ritual. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. $19 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/nye2026 Forth Atlanta

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Gilded Midnight, a soiree inside the Forth Hotel’s ballroom in Old Fourth Ward with a live band, open bar and a food menu. 8 p.m. $250 per person. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8010, forthatlanta.com/happenings Gunshow Ring in the New Year at Gunshow with a raw bar, light bites like crab-stuffed chicken wings and mochi cakes with chicken liver mousse, a Champagne toast, a cash bar and music. 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $75 per person. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com

Halcyon Bring the whole family to this “Noon Years Eve” event featuring face painting, pop-ups and New Year’s Eve swag. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com/events/noon-years-eve-at-halcyon RELATED These are the metro Atlanta restaurants we’re excited to see open in 2026 Lazy Betty Enjoy a six-course tasting menu with dishes such as hamachi tartare, foie gras with rum cake and banana macadamia, sablefish with black truffle, lobster en croute and Hokkaido snow beef.

5 p.m. $350 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta Lucky Star Tickets for Lucky Star’s celebration include two small cocktails, entree with a choice of lu rou fan or Sichuan beef dry noodles, dessert, Champagne at midnight and a DJ. 5 p.m.-midnight. $60 per person. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/lucky-star-ga Madeira Park

This wine bar in Poncey-Highland will host a party with an open bar, snacks and passed hors d’oeuvres and DJ sets. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. $125 per person. 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/madeira-park Madre Selva A Noche Tropical party at Madre Selva will feature a live tropical orchestra, carnival dancers and Champagne. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $125 per person. 570 Main St., Atlanta. 470-516-1389, posh.vip/e/new-years-eve-2026-noche-tropical

McKendrick’s Steak House A festive menu will be offered at McKendrick’s Steak House in the Perimeter area on New Year’s Eve, including stone crab claws and bone-in prime rib, among other specials. The steakhouse, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Jan. 31. 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, mckendricks.com Muchacho Step back in time with an ‘80s prom featuring DJs, a midnight toast and duck carnita tacos. Entry is free and ‘80s prom attire is recommended.