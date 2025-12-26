Food & Dining

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in metro Atlanta

Parties, multicourse dinners and more on the schedule for Dec. 31.
Bid 2025 farewell with a midnight balloon drop at Your 3rd Spot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot)
Bid 2025 farewell with a midnight balloon drop at Your 3rd Spot in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot)
Updated 17 hours ago

It’s time to celebrate 2025’s hard work with tasting menus, Champagne toasts and parties that last well into 2026. Here are more than 20 events taking place in metro Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

Ring in the new year at Amore e Amore. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)
Ring in the new year at Amore e Amore. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)
Amore e Amore

The longtime Inman Park Italian restaurant will hold its annual New Year’s Eve party with decor, party favors, a multicourse holiday menu and a complimentary Champagne toast. Reservations after 8 p.m. for partygoers 21 and older will reserve a table for the rest of the night for $225 per person.

4 p.m. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences.

Aria

End the year with a four-course dinner crafted by Aria chef Joseph Harrison. The menu highlights Aria favorites and items made specifically for the evening.

5:30-10:30 p.m. $150 per person. 490 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/aria

Atrium

The bistro and martini bar in Ponce City Market will host a multicourse dinner with dishes like beef carpaccio, lobster and halibut, New York strip steak and cocktails.

5-10:30 p.m. $85 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, opentable.com/r/atrium-atlanta

The Betty

Celebrate the new year with a luxurious Glitz & Gold prix fixe dinner at the Betty, the restaurant at the Kimpton Sylvan - Atlanta Buckhead hotel. Live music will be provided from 9 p.m. - midnight, and dinner costs $125 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing available.

374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com

Blackjack Bar Tapas

The Midtown cocktail bar is offering a complimentary glass of champagne to anyone with a New Year’s Eve reservation, and a complimentary champagne toast for everyone in the restaurant at midnight when the calendar flips to 2026.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com

Bovino After Dark + 7th House

Begin the night with a five-course chef counter dinner at Bovino After Dark, then take complimentary transportation to sister restaurant 7th House in Adair Park for cosmic cocktails and a Champagne and caviar toast at midnight.

8:15 p.m. Dec. 31. $120 per person. 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta. 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com

Toast to the start of 2026 at Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta)
Toast to the start of 2026 at Brasserie Margot in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta)
Brasserie Margot

Find a French-inspired five-course dinner with offerings like filet with truffle mashed potatoes and winter carrots and a baked Alaska with nougat and cranberry sorbet. At 9 p.m., guests can move to Bar Margot’s New Year’s Eve celebration with a DJ, a saxophonist and a complimentary glass of Champagne.

7-10 p.m. $125-$175 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta

Brush Sushi

This sushi restaurant will welcome in the new year with a 12-course tasting menu, welcome glass of Champagne and a caviar bump.

5 p.m. $195 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

Casa Nuova

Indulge in a five-course dinner with choice of appetizer, salad, pasta, entree and dessert. Menu options include escargot, tortellini, veal Parmesan, chicken piccata and tiramisu.

4-9 p.m. $80 per person. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Close Company

A newcomer to Atlanta, Close Company will hold a New Year’s Eve party with a DJ, decorations, an ice sculpture, confetti cannons and party favors. There will be no tickets or door covers required.

4 p.m.-midnight. 505 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta. closecompanybar.com

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen

Celebrate with live jazz, a welcome cocktail, unlimited chips and salsa, a Champagne toast and the traditional 12 grapes at midnight ritual.

10 p.m.-1 a.m. $19 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/nye2026

Forth Atlanta

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Gilded Midnight, a soiree inside the Forth Hotel’s ballroom in Old Fourth Ward with a live band, open bar and a food menu.

8 p.m. $250 per person. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8010, forthatlanta.com/happenings

Gunshow

Ring in the New Year at Gunshow with a raw bar, light bites like crab-stuffed chicken wings and mochi cakes with chicken liver mousse, a Champagne toast, a cash bar and music.

10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $75 per person. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com

Halcyon

Bring the whole family to this “Noon Years Eve” event featuring face painting, pop-ups and New Year’s Eve swag.

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. visithalcyon.com/events/noon-years-eve-at-halcyon

Lazy Betty

Enjoy a six-course tasting menu with dishes such as hamachi tartare, foie gras with rum cake and banana macadamia, sablefish with black truffle, lobster en croute and Hokkaido snow beef.

5 p.m. $350 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta

Lucky Star

Tickets for Lucky Star’s celebration include two small cocktails, entree with a choice of lu rou fan or Sichuan beef dry noodles, dessert, Champagne at midnight and a DJ.

5 p.m.-midnight. $60 per person. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/lucky-star-ga

Madeira Park

This wine bar in Poncey-Highland will host a party with an open bar, snacks and passed hors d’oeuvres and DJ sets.

10 p.m.-1 a.m. $125 per person. 640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/madeira-park

Madre Selva

A Noche Tropical party at Madre Selva will feature a live tropical orchestra, carnival dancers and Champagne.

9 p.m.-3 a.m. $125 per person. 570 Main St., Atlanta. 470-516-1389, posh.vip/e/new-years-eve-2026-noche-tropical

McKendrick’s Steak House

A festive menu will be offered at McKendrick’s Steak House in the Perimeter area on New Year’s Eve, including stone crab claws and bone-in prime rib, among other specials. The steakhouse, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Jan. 31.

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-512-8888, mckendricks.com

Muchacho

Step back in time with an ‘80s prom featuring DJs, a midnight toast and duck carnita tacos. Entry is free and ‘80s prom attire is recommended.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. 904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-748-9254, muchacho.com/calendar/80s-prom-nye-2025

Tio Lucho’s

Chef Arnoldo Castillo will prepare a three-course dinner with dishes like collard green and zarandaja bean fritters, Gulf crab and lobster Peruvian chowder and a lamb shank seco with aji Amarillo whipped potatoes, garlic greens and shaved truffles. Dinner includes a glass of cava, but a supplementary beverage pairing is $45 per person.

4-9:45 p.m. $75 per person. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com

Truth Be Told

Head to Roswell for a celebration of small bites, cocktails and a countdown to midnight. The full menu will be available until 9 p.m.

5 p.m.-1 a.m. 1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-663-6791, tbtlounge.com

Vino Venue

Pregame the New Year’s Eve celebrations with Bubbles & Bites, featuring a tasting with sparkling wines from around the world paired with small bites. Expect plates like foie gras creme brulee, fried lobster bites, duck confit, truffle fries and smoked salmon mousse.

6-8 p.m. $75 per person. 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com/collections/our-classes/products/bubbles-and-bites

It's a Gilded Age New Year's Eve celebration at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. (Courtesy)
It's a Gilded Age New Year's Eve celebration at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. (Courtesy)

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Ring in the new year with a Gilded Waldorf Astoria Affair. This Gilded Age-themed event will feature a live band, a DJ, unlimited Veuve Clicquot and hors d’oeuvres. Expect passed bites like persimmon and goat cheese trifle, smoked trout roe tart and chef stations serving seafood and smoked meat. A buffet includes roast lamb, grilled Cornish hen, collard greens and black-eyed peas.

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $275 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead

DJ Kemit (pictured) and Salah Ananse will play all-vinyl sets during Westside Motor Lounge's New Year's Eve celebration. (Courtesy of John Walder)
DJ Kemit (pictured) and Salah Ananse will play all-vinyl sets during Westside Motor Lounge's New Year's Eve celebration. (Courtesy of John Walder)

Westside Motor Lounge

New Year’s Eve festivities begin in the afternoon at Westside Motor, including a Widespread Panic preparty, followed by performances, DJ sets, a photo booth and a Champagne toast at midnight. The Widespread Panic party is free and open to the public while the evening event starting at 8 p.m. is ticketed.

Noon-2 a.m. $35-$45 per person. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com/happenings

Your 3rd Spot

This “eatertainment” venue will hold a celebration inspired by New York City’s Studio 54, featuring disco dancers, a DJ, a photo booth and a midnight balloon drop.

7 p.m.-1 a.m. Starting at $66. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. your3rdspot.com/booking

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

