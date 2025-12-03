Food & Dining 3 ‘rich’ desserts for a prosperous new year Welcome 2026 with good luck bread, cake and meringue recipes from around the world. Cultures around the world celebrate the new year with festive foods thought to bring good luck. Left to right: Vasilopita, Rosca de Reyes and ganache-filled pavlova. (Meridith Ford for the AJC)

By Meridith Ford 47 minutes ago link copied

Whether you eat black-eyed peas and collards on New Year’s Day or celebrate the new year with a coin-laced cake, the tradition of eating various foods for luck, prosperity or happiness in the new year is a worldwide tradition. The following three desserts celebrate the new year in a festive, global way. Though the tradition of Rosca de Reyes (Kings’ Ring) is culturally significant in Latin countries — particularly Mexico — the slightly sweet, almost brioche-like bread with the same name has come to have many interpretations. The bread is traditionally eaten on Jan. 6, the holiday of Epiphany, to celebrate the visit and gifts given by the Magi, represented with candied fruits and jewel-toned quince paste.

Tiny dolls, representing the baby Jesus, are placed inside the bread for luck in the new year. The person who finds the doll in their bread not only has luck for the new year but, in Mexico, is honored to host a tamale party on Día de la Candelaria, Feb. 2. You will feel lucky enjoying Rosca de Reyes any day for breakfast or a not-too-sweet snack. Created for the great prima ballerina Anna Pavlova during her tour of Australia and New Zealand during the 1920s, the exact origin of pavlova, a light meringue filled with Chantilly cream and fresh fruits, is much disputed, with Australians claiming it as their own against New Zealanders’ same contention. Wherever it started, pavlova is enjoyed as a cultural staple across both nations during the holidays and especially the new year, when its light, airy consistency highlights the fruits of the summer season Down Under. Often decorated with berries or other seasonal fresh fruits, the dessert’s festive look represents luck and prosperity in the new year. Vasilopita is a Greek cake with a texture similar to pound cake and can be found made with both butter and olive oil, as it is in this recipe. Traditionally served on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, a coin is baked inside for a lucky member of the family to receive as a token for prosperity through the new year.

RECIPES

If you’re cooking up a New Year’s feast, consider one of these festive “good luck” desserts for something sweet on the table. Maybe you’ll be the luckiest of all for having baked them. RELATED More from the AJC's recipe collection Rosca de Reyes is festive, crown-shaped sweet bread enjoyed in Mexico and Latin America on January 6 for the holiday called Three Kings Day or Epiphany. (Meridith Ford for the AJC) Rosca de Reyes This version is not a strictly traditional recipe. However, it does include the traditionally hidden doll, representing the baby Jesus. Oven-safe dolls may be purchased at local baking supply stores such as Cake Art or on Amazon.com. When plumping the cherries, feel free to add a tablespoon of vanilla, bourbon or rum to the water to flavor the cherries.

2/3 cup plus 1/4 cup whole milk, divided

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon table salt

3/4 cup dried cherries , plus more for decoration

, 1 cup hot water

2 large eggs, plus 2 egg yolks, room temperature, divided

2 teaspoons instant yeast

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the work surface

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped almonds, toasted, plus more for decoration

1 tablespoon lemon, orange or lime zest

Powdered sugar, for serving Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Make the milk mixture: In a small saucepan over medium heat, heat 2/3 cup milk to a simmer. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the dough hook, place the butter, 1/3 cup sugar and salt. Pour the hot milk over and occasionally mix for 1 to 2 seconds on low until the butter melts. With the mixer off, let the mixture sit, uncovered and at room temperature, until it is no longer hot. Plump the cherries: place 3/4 cup dried cherries in a small bowl and cover with hot water. Let rest for 10 minutes, or until the milk mixture cools. Strain and set aside. In a small bowl, beat 2 eggs with a fork. Turn the mixer on to low speed. Add the beaten eggs and yeast to the milk mixture. Add the flour in three parts, mixing until a soft dough forms. The mixture will be fairly sticky, but don’t add additional flour when handling the dough. Grease a large bowl with butter or oil. Place the dough in the bowl and lightly cover the surface of the dough with plastic wrap. Set the dough in a warm place to rise until almost doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Deflate the dough by punching it down in the center, turn it once, and cover again to rise for another 20 minutes. Lightly flour the work surface. Turn the dough out and use a rolling pin to roll the dough into a rectangle that is about 12 inches wide and 20 inches long. Brush the surface of the dough with melted butter. In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Add the plumped cherries, toasted almonds and citrus zest, and stir to coat with melted butter mixture. Sprinkle the nut-and-fruit mixture evenly over the dough. Roll the dough lengthwise into a log, then pinch the seam together to seal it. Bring the ends together, pinching the dough ends closed to create a ring. Place the ring, seam-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Using scissors, make cuts in the dough at 1 1/2-inch intervals around the outside edge (start with the pinched dough ends as your first cut). If desired, hide an oven-safe baby doll inside the dough. Cover dough loosely with plastic wrap and let rise for the third time until nearly doubled, about 40 minutes. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Make the egg wash: whisk together remaining 1/4 cup milk and two egg yolks. After the third rise, remove the plastic wrap, and brush the top of the dough with the egg wash. Place additional cherries and toasted almonds on the top of the dough. Bake the bread for 25 minutes (cover the loaf with aluminum foil during baking if it begins to brown too quickly). Do not overbake — the bread will be too dry if you do — 25 minutes is sufficient. Transfer the bread to a cooling rack and cool to room temperature. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving. Serves 10. Per serving: 372 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 8 grams protein, 53 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 14 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 100 milligrams cholesterol, 145 milligrams sodium. Pavlova is a light, airy meringue eaten as a dessert around New Year's in Australia and New Zealand. (Meridith Ford for the AJC)

Pavlova Rather than the traditional whipped cream, I’ve filled mine with ganache. If you don’t have a piping bag, use a large spoon to create dollops of the meringue — it’s just as pretty. Be sure to use egg whites from large, fresh eggs for the recipe. 6 egg whites, room temperature

2 teaspoons lemon juice or white vinegar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

1 recipe Ganache (see recipe)

1/4 cup powdered sugar, for dusting

8 candied cherries Heat the oven to 200 degrees with a rack placed in the lower position. (Do not use convection setting.) Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg whites on medium-high until frothy. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice and cornstarch with a spoon or fork. With the mixer still on medium-high speed, add to the egg whites. While still mixing, slowly add the granulated sugar. Continue whipping until the sugar has dissolved and the meringue has stiff peaks, about 5 to 7 minutes. Fit a piping bag with a large straight tip or star tip. Remove the parchment from the prepared pan and dot a small bit of meringue in the corners, then replace the parchment paper — this will keep the paper from lifting. Pipe the meringue into 8 small mounds or nests. Use a spoon to press the top of each pavlova into a slight indention for the ganache. Bake for 1 hour. Turn off the oven and leave the meringues in the oven for 1 more hour without opening the door. Once the pavlovas are fully cooled, add the ganache to a clean piping bag and fill the centers of the pavlovas. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and adorn each with a cherry. Serves 8.

Per serving: 445 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 5 grams protein, 60 grams carbohydrates, 55 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 39 milligrams cholesterol, 88 milligrams sodium. Ganache Used here as a pavlova filling, this easy chocolate cream recipe also works melted as a glaze or whipped into a mousse. Make it 1 day ahead and let it sit at room temperature, overnight. It will be the perfect consistency to fill the pavlova. ¾ cup heavy cream

8 ounces dark chocolate chips

3 tablespoons butter In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the cream to a simmer. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate chips. Whisk constantly until the chocolate has melted and the ganache is smooth. Add the butter, one tablespoon at a time, whisking until shiny and smooth. Cover with plastic wrap touching the surface. If making the pavlovas the next day, let the covered ganache sit at room temperature overnight. Or store in a refrigerated airtight container for up to two weeks.

Makes about 2 cups. Per 1/4 cup serving: 270 calories (percent of calories from fat, 71), 2 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (13 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, 47 milligrams sodium. Infused with orange juice and vanilla, and traditionally made with a coin baked inside, vasilopita cake is eaten to celebrate New Year's Day in Greece. It is said that whoever finds the hidden coin will have good luck in the new year. (Meridith Ford for the AJC) Vasilopita This cake is so easy to make and is made even better by topping with a seasonal jam or marmalade. You will also enjoy it toasted with butter.