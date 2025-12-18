A.M. ATL: A mystery opponent

Morning, y’all! Happy Panic Week to all who celebrate. (That’s the week before Christmas Day.)
Let’s get to it.
A mysterious group called Georgians for Integrity has spent millions on scathing ads criticizing Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Jones is running for Georgia governor, and his campaign isn’t happy about the oppo blitz.
Who could it be?
The obvious theory is “some Democrats who don’t like Jones.” However, Jones has also made enemies of fellow Republican gubernatorial hopefuls Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both men deny being involved, and Democrats claim to be just as out of the loop as their GOP counterparts.
Tomorrow, Dec. 19, is the deadline for bookstores and concessions at more than 400 sites operated by the National Park Service to get rid of any material deemed to “promote specific viewpoints” or “radical and divisive ideologies.”
What are the Ocmulgee Mounds?
The AJC’s Nedra Rhone takes a look at what we lose when we forget about difficult, ugly moments in our past. Specifically, we lose the good, too: pride in different cultures and pride of those who fought to make our country a better place for more people.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave fiery, frank testimony yesterday during a Georgia Senate committee hearing.
Willis was questioned by Sen. Greg Dolezal, vice chair of a committee founded to investigate the DA’s handling of the Donald Trump election interference case.
What happens next?
Honestly? There’s no clear answer. The committee is supposed to consider legislation that would regulate district attorneys’ conduct and can’t punish Willis by sanctioning her or removing her from office. The hearing also wasn’t a trial.
🚂 Two big rail unions oppose the $85B Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger. The groups are concerned the bicoastal deal will jeopardize safety and jobs, among other issues.
⚖️ A trial is set for South Fulton Mayor khalid “Kobi” kamau in a puzzling criminal trespassing case. It’s just one of the embattled outgoing mayor’s controversies.
💰 A bidding war is underway for Warner Bros. Here’s what to know about competing deals from Netflix and Paramount.
The Oscars will move to YouTube in 2029
Do you smell that? It’s the smell of a tectonic shift in the media landscape.
Georgia basketball gets Top 25 ranking
No, I have no idea what tectonic shifts smell like.
What Americans think about giving cash as gifts, according to a poll
I like it when people do elaborate gifting gymnastics to avoid looking gauche when giving money. It’s almost a whole other custom in and of itself.
Dec. 18, 1999
E-shopping a hit this season. Today is likely the biggest day in retail history, with millions of Christmas shoppers spending record amounts everywhere from small shops on Main Street to glitzy stores in malls. But for most online merchants, who typically need a few days to pick, pack and ship goods, the sales peak passed earlier this week. Now the cyber-companies must prove they can deliver boxes in the real world by Dec. 24.
Who doesn’t love e-shopping at cyber companies? Oh, we were so innocent then.
The superscript dot on a lowercase “i” or “j” is called a tittle. It’s an example of a diacritical mark, which is a mark added to a letter. Lots of written languages have them. The best have cool names, like tittles, tildes (~), circumflexes (^) and ümlauts.
