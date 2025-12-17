Legislature Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing Fulton County DA’s attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, calls proceeding ‘a witch hunt.’ 1 / 16 Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, sitting next to her attorney former Gov. Roy Barnes, testifies before a state senate committee at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Willis is testifying before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations — a panel created to investigate her actions in the criminal case she brought against Donald Trump and 18 others who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis struck a defiant tone in early questioning before a Georgia Senate committee Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. Willis was contemptuous when questioned by Sen. Greg Dolezal, who was filling in as chair of a committee founded to investigate the DA’s handling of the Donald Trump election interference case.

RELATED Fani Willis slams Trump for social media comments about Reiners’ deaths Willis said she didn’t know how much the case had cost. She criticized what she called a “dumbass question.” And her lawyer, former Gov. Roy Barnes, called the proceeding “a witch hunt.” Willis blasted Dolezal, R-Cumming, for what she described as second-guessing her decision to hire three independent attorneys to help prosecute the case — including a decision to hire Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor with whom she developed a romantic relationship that ultimately caused the case to unravel. “The people of Fulton County have selected me to make these choices, and I make them,” Willis told the panel. “And my city and county are safer because I make them.’”