Metro Atlanta With SNAP benefits in limbo, Atlanta residents step up to help Local efforts raise money to fill some of the need created by prolonged federal government shutdown. Workers at the Atlanta Community Food Bank distribution center are seen uploading food into multiple aisles on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. The organization is utilizing $5 million from its reserves to purchase 6 million pounds of food for distribution over the next four weeks. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in limbo after a late-Friday Supreme Court decision, many metro Atlanta residents are putting their own money toward supporting those affected. Federal funding of SNAP has been thrown into question over the extended government shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fund SNAP benefits earlier this week, but a Friday night ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the order, The Associated Press reported. RELATED SNAP delays leave Georgia families waiting. Here’s how to help. Many Atlanta volunteers, businesses and local leaders have stepped in to fill the gaps for those losing their SNAP payments; Tyler Perry alone donated $1.4 million to several hunger-related organizations. But a movement of smaller, grassroots fundraisers fueled by more modest donations has cropped up as well. Donors have poured thousands of dollars into individual GoFundMe pages with relatively restrained goals and targeting specific communities. In Gwinnett County, high school junior Jaeleon Hawkins-Jones created a fundraising page Oct. 27 with the goal of raising $2,800. Less than two weeks later, the fundraiser has nearly hit that amount. Hawkins-Jones shared an update that his project already distributed 40 boxes of food and gift cards to local families through the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op Ministries.

“My family has relied on SNAP benefits too, so I understand how much these resources matter when you’re trying to make ends meet. That’s why this issue hits home for me,” Hawkins-Jones wrote on the fundraising page.