TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-20 East entering Atlanta

A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes on I-20 just outside Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The wreck has traffic jammed for at least 8 miles, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

The collision happened just before 5:30 a.m. at Fulton Industrial Boulevard, or Exit 49, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Police have blocked off the interstate entrance ramp at that location, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center .

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of I-20 East just outside Atlanta, causing major traffic delays at the top of Monday’s morning commute.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, if any other vehicles are involved, or if any injuries have been reported. It is not clear when lanes could reopen.

Traffic is heavily jammed — up to 8 miles — and quickly building, the Traffic Center reports.

“If you’re heading out the door at Villa Rica and Douglasville, and this is your commute or you know someone who travels this way, let them know to avoid I-20 eastbound,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.