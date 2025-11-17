Metro Atlanta

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-20 East entering Atlanta

The wreck has traffic jammed for at least 8 miles, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes on I-20 just outside Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
A crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes on I-20 just outside Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By
13 minutes ago

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of I-20 East just outside Atlanta, causing major traffic delays at the top of Monday’s morning commute.

The collision happened just before 5:30 a.m. at Fulton Industrial Boulevard, or Exit 49, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Police have blocked off the interstate entrance ramp at that location, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, if any other vehicles are involved, or if any injuries have been reported. It is not clear when lanes could reopen.

Traffic is heavily jammed — up to 8 miles — and quickly building, the Traffic Center reports.

“If you’re heading out the door at Villa Rica and Douglasville, and this is your commute or you know someone who travels this way, let them know to avoid I-20 eastbound,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

U.S. 78, Mableton Parkway, and Thornton Road are all good alternates, according to the Traffic Center.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

Mayors Race_Dickens 2025_1

City Council proposes oversight commission for Dickens’ $5 billion plan

1h ago

Woman dies after being shot in head outside Loganville CVS, police say

Gridlock Guy: ATL DOT asks to please pardon its progress

Keep Reading

5-vehicle crash causes injuries on I-20 East in Fulton County

Busy DeKalb intersection reopens after train, tractor-trailer crash

FAA scales back flights at 40 airports. See the impact in photos

Featured

President Trump Swears In US Ambassador To India

Prosecutor takes helm of Georgia case against Trump. But will he move forward?

With some solar power tax breaks expiring, Georgians rush to catch the sun

‘Automatic for the People’: Weaver D’s still bonds Athens as era nears end