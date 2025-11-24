TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after car fire on I-75 North in Cobb

A car fire closed northbound lanes on I-75 just before the exit to Barrett Parkway on Monday morning. Traffic was blocked as crews cleaned up the aftermath, though at least one lane has since reopened. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The scene is just before the exit to Barrett Parkway.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. right before the exit to Barrett Parkway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Lanes have reopened after a car fire blocked I-75 North just past I-575 in Cobb County on Monday morning.

At least one lane reopened 20 minutes later as a tow truck arrived to haul away the burnt vehicle. After another 15 minutes, traffic was moving again in all lanes.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

