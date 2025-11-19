A.M. ATL: Feeling charitable

Morning, y’all! It is Wednesday.
Let’s get to it.
What? Sometimes brevity is a virtue.
State lawmakers are seriously considering eliminating Georgia’s personal income tax. However, supporters and critics paint very different pictures of how that would play out.
🔎 READ MORE: Georgia’s top Republicans make their case
Many economists have urged caution. Writing for the AJC, David L. Sjoquist says Georgia should first see how other states fared after eliminating income tax. Some of those states are heavily funded by the federal government, while others have much higher or broader sales and property taxes than Georgia.
🔎 READ MORE: If GA wants to cut income tax, this is one economist’s recommendation
WABE received a historic $3 million donation from an Atlanta resident upon his death. That’s a massive lifeline for the nonprofit media operation, which is dealing with the loss of $1.9 million in annual funding after Congress defunded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
🔎 READ MORE: How WABE intends to use the gift
Speaking of Atlantans taking care of their own, there’s some concern among charitable circles about Norfolk Southern’s merger with Union Pacific. Norfolk Southern is a major corporate benefactor to Atlanta area charities. Since the combined company will be headquartered in Nebraska, Atlantans wonder if the railroad’s generosity will also shift elsewhere.
🔎 READ MORE: When Norfolk Southern left Virginia for Georgia years ago, similar questions came up
Do you compost? We do, kinda, in that we toss scraps of vegetable waste in the back woods for the deer and squirrels. (Sometimes, surprise, a new plant will appear!)
🍏 READ MORE: How students learn healthy lessons through composting
✍🏻 A bill to release files from the Epstein sex trafficking case will head to President Donald Trump’s desk after zooming through the House and Senate yesterday. The House vote was almost unanimous, including Georgia’s entire delegation.
💰 Atlanta City Council approved an oversight commission for Mayor Andre Dickens’ $5 billion plan to boost development in disadvantaged parts of the city. It’s set to meet in January, with findings coming later in 2026.
🚗 Georgia is making tracks in the auto technology field, says the CEO of automaker Rivian. The head of the electric vehicle startup said tech innovation is key in the EV race.
What’s cooler than being The Freeze, the Atlanta Braves’ one and only sprinting mascot? Nigel Talton can tell you.
Talton was the original guy to don the ice blue track suit and blow past unsuspecting fans in the viral in-game “Beat the Freeze” segment. His reign began in 2017, and he hung up his spikes in 2021.
And no, he won’t race you. It’s for your own good.
🧊 READ MORE: Talton’s superhero career arc
Falcons-Saints matchup has lost its luster as both languish below .500
So, we fight at the bottom of the barrel. We still wanna fight!
Google wants to use its AI Gemini to turn the search engine into an ‘AI thought partner’
No normal noncorporate person has ever uttered the phrase “AI thought partner.”
Your Atlanta holiday concert guide
A performance of Duke Ellington’s sparkling, genius take on “The Nutcracker Suite”? I am simply too seated.
A solid gold toilet is up for auction
Did you know toilets are made of porcelain because porcelain is durable, easy to clean, non-porous and discourages bacterial growth? Just something to keep in mind.
Nov. 19, 1919
Georgia hog sold for sum of $16,500. Peacock & Hodge … have sold “Orion Cherry King, Jr.,” Duroc-Jersey boar, to the Eastern Arkansas demonstration farm for the sum of $16,500. This is the third largest price ever paid for any one hog in the world, according to available records.
Nope, don’t worry, I’ve already looked it up: Looks like a hog was sold at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than $500,000. There’s a whole rabbit hole to jump down about livestock sales and hog husbandry, but I, for one, am not brave enough to go any further right now. (Also, Orion Cherry King, Jr. is an incredible name for a hog.)
I also tried to look up “How many gold toilets are there in the world,” but the FBI agent who tracks my Google searches begged me to stop.
