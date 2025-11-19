News A.M. ATL: Feeling charitable Plus: Income tax gut check, compost class

What? Sometimes brevity is a virtue. WHAT WOULD NO INCOME TAX IN GEORGIA ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE? Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks during a Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax hearing at the Capitol in August. State lawmakers are seriously considering eliminating Georgia’s personal income tax. However, supporters and critics paint very different pictures of how that would play out. Who’s for it, and why: Proponents say Georgia should eliminate income tax to stay competitive with other states that have already done so, like Florida, Tennessee, New Hampshire and Texas.

They also say it will put more money in Georgians’ pockets. “Families in Georgia are having a hard time paying for gas, groceries and child care,” Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said at a Money committee meeting. “Why would we not be trying to give them a 5% raise overnight?”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has led the charge for income tax elimination. In August, the state Senate formed a committee to investigate the possibility. Tillery leads that committee and is also in favor.

Who’s against it, and why: Critics say eliminating income tax will create a huge hole in Georgia’s revenue stream, likely requiring the state to raise sales taxes and other fees. It could also require cuts to public services.

The state expects to collect $15.7 billion in income taxes this fiscal year, plus another $3.3 billion in corporate taxes.

WABE received a historic $3 million donation from an Atlanta resident upon his death. That's a massive lifeline for the nonprofit media operation, which is dealing with the loss of $1.9 million in annual funding after Congress defunded the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

🔎 READ MORE: How WABE intends to use the gift Speaking of Atlantans taking care of their own, there's some concern among charitable circles about Norfolk Southern's merger with Union Pacific. Norfolk Southern is a major corporate benefactor to Atlanta area charities. Since the combined company will be headquartered in Nebraska, Atlantans wonder if the railroad's generosity will also shift elsewhere. 🔎 READ MORE: When Norfolk Southern left Virginia for Georgia years ago, similar questions came up TEACHING KIDS THE WAY OF THE TRASH How does your garden grow? From the twining of life, death and rebirth (aka composting). Do you compost? We do, kinda, in that we toss scraps of vegetable waste in the back woods for the deer and squirrels. (Sometimes, surprise, a new plant will appear!)

🔎 READ MORE: How WABE intends to use the gift Speaking of Atlantans taking care of their own, there’s some concern among charitable circles about Norfolk Southern’s merger with Union Pacific. Norfolk Southern is a major corporate benefactor to Atlanta area charities. Since the combined company will be headquartered in Nebraska, Atlantans wonder if the railroad’s generosity will also shift elsewhere. 🔎 READ MORE: When Norfolk Southern left Virginia for Georgia years ago, similar questions came up TEACHING KIDS THE WAY OF THE TRASH How does your garden grow? From the twining of life, death and rebirth (aka composting). Do you compost? We do, kinda, in that we toss scraps of vegetable waste in the back woods for the deer and squirrels. (Sometimes, surprise, a new plant will appear!)

In five metro Atlanta public school systems, students are getting a much more promising introduction to food waste.

The Compost Connectors program, formed in partnership with Food Well Alliance, creates school gardens to teach kids about the circle of food life. That includes collecting food scraps, monitoring temperatures and creating nutrient-rich, healthy soil. Plus, they get to play in the dirt!

The operation just got a $300,000 donation from the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund, led by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, to expand its green mission even further. 🍏 READ MORE: How students learn healthy lessons through composting MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ✍🏻 A bill to release files from the Epstein sex trafficking case will head to President Donald Trump’s desk after zooming through the House and Senate yesterday. The House vote was almost unanimous, including Georgia’s entire delegation. 💰 Atlanta City Council approved an oversight commission for Mayor Andre Dickens’ $5 billion plan to boost development in disadvantaged parts of the city. It’s set to meet in January, with findings coming later in 2026. 🚗 Georgia is making tracks in the auto technology field, says the CEO of automaker Rivian. The head of the electric vehicle startup said tech innovation is key in the EV race.

JUST CALL HIM COACH FREEZE McEachern assistant coach and former "Freeze" Atlanta Braves runner Nigel Talton, who still dons some cold-looking eyewear. What’s cooler than being The Freeze, the Atlanta Braves’ one and only sprinting mascot? Nigel Talton can tell you. Talton was the original guy to don the ice blue track suit and blow past unsuspecting fans in the viral in-game “Beat the Freeze” segment. His reign began in 2017, and he hung up his spikes in 2021. The AJC caught up with (ha) Talton, and if you can believe it, he’s even more iconic now.

Talton is in his second year as a paraprofessional for special education students at Cobb County’s McEachern High School, where he also coaches flag football and track.

He says working with kids with different abilities is his calling. “God made us different, but I feel like they can learn the same way,” Talton said. “I love them, and I love working with them.” And no, he won’t race you. It’s for your own good.

ON THIS DATE Nov. 19, 1919 Georgia hog sold for sum of $16,500. Peacock & Hodge … have sold “Orion Cherry King, Jr.,” Duroc-Jersey boar, to the Eastern Arkansas demonstration farm for the sum of $16,500. This is the third largest price ever paid for any one hog in the world, according to available records. Nope, don’t worry, I’ve already looked it up: Looks like a hog was sold at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than $500,000. There’s a whole rabbit hole to jump down about livestock sales and hog husbandry, but I, for one, am not brave enough to go any further right now. (Also, Orion Cherry King, Jr. is an incredible name for a hog.) ONE MORE THING I also tried to look up “How many gold toilets are there in the world,” but the FBI agent who tracks my Google searches begged me to stop.