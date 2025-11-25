News

A.M. ATL: Computers on wheels

Plus: As The Election Board Turns, SAT alternative
By
51 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! More than 2 million Georgia motorists will grace our lovely interstates this Thanksgiving week. Here’s when roads will be the busiest. Or, go with your Atlanta-bred instinct: They will always be busy, especially when you think they won’t be.

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA COLLEGES CONSIDER CONTROVERSIAL SAT ALTERNATIVE

The University of North Georgia may be one of the Georgia institutions to accept the Classical Learning Test.
The University System of Georgia seems open to allowing its 26 public institutions, including the University of Georgia, to allow a controversial standardized test in lieu of the SAT or ACT.

RIVIAN CEO CHATS WITH THE AJC

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe meets with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board at AJC offices.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board last week to talk about the EV startup’s future. Here are some takeaways:

STATE ELECTION BOARD DRAMA, PART 536

Members of Georgia’s self-described “dysfunctional” State Election Board hired their former executive director’s wife amid intense infighting, according to internal emails obtained by the AJC.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🫏 Democratic state Reps. Ruwa Romman and Derrick Jackson, both running for Georgia governor, discuss how they’d bring costs down for Georgians ahead of the 2026 election.

🗳️ Who will replace Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when she leaves Congress in January? The first decision falls to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will set a special election for the spot.

NEWS BITES

Pentatonix, Brad Paisley, Charlie Brown and more new Christmas music just out

Can we talk about how iconoclastic Vince Guaraldi’s music for the 1965 “Charlie Brown” special was? Bossa nova for Christmas, now that’s actually groundbreaking.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ co-hosts are Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough and Rita Ora

Maybe they pulled the names from a bingo cage.

Keep your pet out of the ER with these Thanksgiving safety tips

Don’t let the dog near the fruitcake unless you want to pay hundreds of dollars so the vet can make him barf up six raisins. Ask me how I know.

Quiet cracking: The workplace burnout trend that’s hitting women harder

Don’t be quiet about it! If you must crack, scream the whole way down.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 25, 1994

Izzy and the band play on in New York. A half hour before the start of the 68th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning, Atlanta Olympic Band drum major Lori Tanner could only smile at the surreal scene unfolding around her. … “This morning, someone said, ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ and I thought, ‘My God, I’m going to be in the Macy’s parade,” said the Georgia State University sophomore, who was one of the 243 Georgia high school and college musicians making their Big Apple debut.

Awww! “Izzy” here was, of course, a 6.5-story balloon of Atlanta’s 1996 Summer Games mascot. (Aaaah!)

ONE MORE THING

I’m listing some AJC-related things I’m grateful for this week. Yesterday it was you, our AM ATL family. Today it’s local journalism in general.

I worked in national and international news my entire career before coming to the AJC. I’ve never felt more connected to Atlanta, or to my neighbors and nearby communities, than I have in the past year. Local news is incredibly empowering because it grounds us to where we are, where we can make a difference. It’s reported by people who genuinely care about where we live, because they live there too. Quite simply, I’ve come to learn, it’s the news that matters most.

Oh, and thank you for reading local. 💙

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

