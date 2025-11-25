News A.M. ATL: Computers on wheels Plus: As The Election Board Turns, SAT alternative

Morning, y’all! More than 2 million Georgia motorists will grace our lovely interstates this Thanksgiving week. Here’s when roads will be the busiest. Or, go with your Atlanta-bred instinct: They will always be busy, especially when you think they won’t be. Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA COLLEGES CONSIDER CONTROVERSIAL SAT ALTERNATIVE The University of North Georgia may be one of the Georgia institutions to accept the Classical Learning Test. The University System of Georgia seems open to allowing its 26 public institutions, including the University of Georgia, to allow a controversial standardized test in lieu of the SAT or ACT. The Classical Learning Test, or CLT, has ties to the very conservative Heritage Foundation and other institutions that tread in American Christian nationalism and make heavily veiled use of phrases like “Western intellectual tradition.”

CLT founder Jeremy Tate wants the test to usurp the SAT and ACT and thinks modern education doesn’t center enough around the Catholic church.

The College Board says the test does not meet industry standards.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue is in favor of including the CLT, and says the University of North Georgia is “actively exploring this possibility.” 🔎 READ MORE: Other people with ties to the CLT, plus more on its methods

RIVIAN CEO CHATS WITH THE AJC Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe meets with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board at AJC offices. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe sat down with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board last week to talk about the EV startup’s future. Here are some takeaways: He thinks the switch to electric vehicles really sticks: “The more people that experience an EV, it’s like a one-way door,” he said. “It’s hard to go into an EV and then back to a (gas-powered) vehicle.”

"This is an investment you don't make for one product cycle," Scaringe said of the planned $5 billion facility. "You make the investment for many product cycles. It's a multidecade, multibillion-dollar investment." 🔎 READ MORE: How tech figures into Rivian's strategy, what it would take to rival Tesla STATE ELECTION BOARD DRAMA, PART 536 Members of Georgia's self-described "dysfunctional" State Election Board hired their former executive director's wife amid intense infighting, according to internal emails obtained by the AJC.

Quiet cracking: The workplace burnout trend that’s hitting women harder Don’t be quiet about it! If you must crack, scream the whole way down. ON THIS DATE Nov. 25, 1994 Izzy and the band play on in New York. A half hour before the start of the 68th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Thursday morning, Atlanta Olympic Band drum major Lori Tanner could only smile at the surreal scene unfolding around her. … “This morning, someone said, ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’ and I thought, ‘My God, I’m going to be in the Macy’s parade,” said the Georgia State University sophomore, who was one of the 243 Georgia high school and college musicians making their Big Apple debut.

ONE MORE THING I'm listing some AJC-related things I'm grateful for this week. Yesterday it was you, our AM ATL family. Today it's local journalism in general. I worked in national and international news my entire career before coming to the AJC. I've never felt more connected to Atlanta, or to my neighbors and nearby communities, than I have in the past year. Local news is incredibly empowering because it grounds us to where we are, where we can make a difference. It's reported by people who genuinely care about where we live, because they live there too. Quite simply, I've come to learn, it's the news that matters most.