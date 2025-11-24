Metro Atlanta Here’s when metro Atlanta interstates will be the busiest this holiday week Experts say more than 2 million Peach State residents will travel by car for Thanksgiving. More than two million Georgians are expected to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto group.

“Expect the heaviest congestion Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and again Sunday evening,” the Georgia Department of Transportation advises. That means metro Atlanta interstates will be stuffed more than the holiday turkey from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and again from 5-8 p.m. Sunday. Surface streets are expected to see higher traffic than normal, according to GDOT. Either pack your patience if you’re planning to travel then or find other times to make your trips, experts advise.

The busiest days at the Atlanta airport this Thanksgiving "Georgians are gearing up for the season with robust travel plans. Whether it's cruising up to the mountains or flying across the country, folks are prioritizing time with loved ones," Garrett Townsend, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. "Even with concerns about flight delays, travelers are showing remarkable flexibility and resilience, some may choose to hit the road to make those holiday connections happen."