Here’s when metro Atlanta interstates will be the busiest this holiday week

Experts say more than 2 million Peach State residents will travel by car for Thanksgiving.
More than two million Georgians are expected to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA auto group.
9 minutes ago

More than two million Georgians are expected to hit the roads during Thanksgiving week, according to the AAA auto club.

Three days before and after the holiday are projected to be the busiest travel days for motorists heading to and from celebrations.

“Expect the heaviest congestion Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and again Sunday evening,” the Georgia Department of Transportation advises.

That means metro Atlanta interstates will be stuffed more than the holiday turkey from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and again from 5-8 p.m. Sunday. Surface streets are expected to see higher traffic than normal, according to GDOT.

Either pack your patience if you’re planning to travel then or find other times to make your trips, experts advise.

“Georgians are gearing up for the season with robust travel plans. Whether it’s cruising up to the mountains or flying across the country, folks are prioritizing time with loved ones,” Garrett Townsend, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Even with concerns about flight delays, travelers are showing remarkable flexibility and resilience, some may choose to hit the road to make those holiday connections happen.”

On Thursday and Friday, traffic should be light compared with Atlanta’s norm. But on Friday, holiday shoppers are expected to clog roads near local retail centers, including Lenox Square, the Mall of Georgia and Perimeter Mall, along with the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. The afternoon and evening will likely bring out the most shoppers for Black Friday deals, experts say.

Sports fan are expected to pack downtown Atlanta on Friday. The University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, though the gates open two hours earlier. The Atlanta Hawks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the nearby State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Some 81.8 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.6 million travelers over last year, according to AAA. That makes Thanksgiving the biggest travel holiday of the year, the group says.

In Georgia, that means local and state police will be out in force to help keep roads safe. Crashes killed 17 people across the state during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a decline from 23 deaths the previous year, the Georgia Department of Public Safety previously said.

“Before you drive, check your vehicle, secure your belongings and plan extra time for increased traffic,” the DPS advised.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

