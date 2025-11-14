News A.M. ATL: Any takers? Plus: Hemp industry, weekend plans

Morning, y'all! Good news: Airlines are hopeful air travel will get back to normal by the Thanksgiving rush. The FAA never did cut flights by 10%, by the way. The cuts stayed at 6% because enough air traffic controllers and other pros stayed on the job despite the huge financial stress of not getting paid.

THE FATE OF THE GEORGIA TRUMP CASES COMES TODAY The exterior of the Fulton County Courthouse. Today is the deadline for the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia to find a new DA to lead the blockbuster election interference case against President Donald Trump. Pete Skandalakis, the head of the state agency, was tasked with naming a replacement prosecutor after DA Fani Willis was officially removed from the case earlier this fall. Here’s what could happen: New DA, case moves forward: Skandalakis could find someone willing to take over the sprawling racketeering case, and it could proceed in either its current form or in a reduced form.

Skandalakis could find someone willing to take over the sprawling racketeering case, and it could proceed in either its current form or in a reduced form. No new DA, case dismissed: If Skandalakis can’t find someone, the case will be dismissed “without prejudice for want of prosecution.”

If Skandalakis can’t find someone, the case will be dismissed “without prejudice for want of prosecution.” New DA, case could be dismissed: A new DA could decide the case isn’t worth pursuing.

A reminder of what the case is about: Willis’ charge against Trump hinged on a leaked phone conversation with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election. During that call, Trump pleaded with the fellow Republican to “find” him enough votes to overturn his narrow defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

Earlier this week, Trump signed a set of preemptive pardons that includes all 18 of his co-defendants in the interference case. In a statement, Skandalakis said he didn’t think Trump’s pardons changed the task before him: “We will continue to carry out our responsibilities without being influenced by matters outside the scope of our assigned task.” 🔎 READ MORE: More about the DA selection, the PAC’s deadline and what’s at stake Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. HEMP INDUSTRY DOESN’T WANT TO BE WEEDED OUT Legally grown hemp at the University of Georgia’s Durham Horticulture Farm. Georgia has warmed to the growing hemp industry, and numbers show Georgia residents feel the same. It’s agriculture, after all!

However, the U.S. Senate bill to end the shutdown also included a provision that makes most hemp products illegal.

It would take a year to kick in, meaning plenty of time to argue about it in Congress.

If nothing changes, that’s bad news for the more than 4,100 licensed hemp businesses in Georgia, which includes farmers, manufacturers, processors, retailers and wholesalers. 🔎 READ MORE: GA hemp producers and others sound off MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS ⚡ Environmental groups want to delay a PSC vote until the two Democrats who won seats last week are installed on the commission. The vote is on whether to allow Georgia Power to undertake a historic 10,000 megawatt expansion. ✍️ What’s next for the Epstein issue in Congress? A petition to open a vote on releasing the files reached 218 congressional signatures after some shutdown-related gamesmanship. It will head to the House floor soon. The next issue is not whether it will pass (long way to go on that), but how Republican lawmakers, several of whom support the bill, will handle the situation. ☀️ Georgia solar installers say they’re seeing a surge of customers trying to install rooftop systems before federal tax credits vanish at the end of the year.

HORSES ARE HEALERS Next year, draft horses that belong to Cobb's Mounted Patrol Unit will be working the FIFA World Cup alongside Atlanta police. Horses are used in all kinds of therapy, to improve trust and connection, and to empower through responsibility. The Cobb County jail is sticking a hoof in the water to see what that could do for inmates. Through the Cobb sheriff’s office’s new detainee equine therapy work release program, two men are caring for the draft horses that belong to Cobb’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

One of the men said he knew he needed to change his life after landing in jail several times. He says working with the horses has taught him life-changing skills like patience and responsibility. TODAY’S MUST-READ: Cobb jail sees hope in a new kind of rehab WEEKEND PLANS The weekend countdown begins now. What are you up to?

Hot Sauce Fest ATL: Tastings, vendors, food, music and hopefully a lot of water. Find yourself a new favorite. Suwanee Chili Cook Off and Music Festival: “Staying warm and full of good food” is clearly a theme here. More weekend ideas here, including some unique holiday shopping opps. Weekend spotlight: Upgrade your dates Tired of the old date routine of dinner, drinks and howling at the moon? Try a pottery class instead. No, really. There’s a whole movie about how romantic that is. Maybe some casual pickleball or vintage music shopping spree? The AJC’s Wellness team is full of neat date ideas.

Nov. 14, 1995