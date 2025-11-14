A.M. ATL: Any takers?

Morning, y’all! Good news: Airlines are hopeful air travel will get back to normal by the Thanksgiving rush. The FAA never did cut flights by 10%, by the way. The cuts stayed at 6% because enough air traffic controllers and other pros stayed on the job despite the huge financial stress of not getting paid. This is not what we mean when we say “Air traffic control is so stressful, you couldn’t pay me to do it!”
Let’s get to it.
THE FATE OF THE GEORGIA TRUMP CASES COMES TODAY
The exterior of the Fulton County Courthouse.
Today is the deadline for the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia to find a new DA to lead the blockbuster election interference case against President Donald Trump.
Pete Skandalakis, the head of the state agency, was tasked with naming a replacement prosecutor after DA Fani Willis was officially removed from the case earlier this fall. Here’s what could happen:
New DA, case moves forward: Skandalakis could find someone willing to take over the sprawling racketeering case, and it could proceed in either its current form or in a reduced form.
No new DA, case dismissed: If Skandalakis can’t find someone, the case will be dismissed “without prejudice for want of prosecution.”
New DA, case could be dismissed: A new DA could decide the case isn’t worth pursuing.
A reminder of what the case is about: Willis’ charge against Trump hinged on a leaked phone conversation with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election. During that call, Trump pleaded with the fellow Republican to “find” him enough votes to overturn his narrow defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.
Earlier this week, Trump signed a set of preemptive pardons that includes all 18 of his co-defendants in the interference case. In a statement, Skandalakis said he didn’t think Trump’s pardons changed the task before him: “We will continue to carry out our responsibilities without being influenced by matters outside the scope of our assigned task.”
✍️What’s next for the Epstein issue in Congress? A petition to open a vote on releasing the files reached 218 congressional signatures after some shutdown-related gamesmanship. It will head to the House floor soon. The next issue is not whether it will pass (long way to go on that), but how Republican lawmakers, several of whom support the bill, will handle the situation.
Next year, draft horses that belong to Cobb's Mounted Patrol Unit will be working the FIFA World Cup alongside Atlanta police.
Horses are used in all kinds of therapy, to improve trust and connection, and to empower through responsibility. The Cobb County jail is sticking a hoof in the water to see what that could do for inmates.
Through the Cobb sheriff’s office’s new detainee equine therapy work release program, two men are caring for the draft horses that belong to Cobb’s Mounted Patrol Unit.
One of the men said he knew he needed to change his life after landing in jail several times. He says working with the horses has taught him life-changing skills like patience and responsibility.
Tired of the old date routine of dinner, drinks and howling at the moon? Try a pottery class instead. No, really. There’s a whole movie about how romantic that is. Maybe some casual pickleball or vintage music shopping spree?
One team has to drive almost 400 miles to play another! Good luck to all.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 14, 1995
Government employees sent home. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers were sent home today as the budget deadlock between President Clinton and the Republican Congress forced much of the government to shut down. … The directive affects about 800,000 workers — 40 percent of the federal workforce. … Each side insists the other must compromise to break the impasse.
As one government shutdown ends, another was beginning 30 years ago. Isn’t life weird?
ONE MORE THING
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
