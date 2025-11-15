15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
The fun includes the Hot Sauce Fest ATL and the Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival.
Bring the family to each create a project Saturday at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning in Duluth and take it home afterward. (Courtesy of the Hudgens Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
31 minutes ago
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta, warm up at the Hot Sauce Fest ATL or the Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival. Or head to the Big Shanty Bazaar, Kennesaw’s first Renaissance festival, and shop at area merchants and artists and enjoy activities including ax throwing and a costume contest.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Comedian Nate Bargatze, pictured hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2023, will appear at State Farm Arena on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Will Health/NBC)
If you can handle the heat, head to Hot Sauce Fest ATL for tastings, vendors, food and music.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Presale general admission $16.25, includes $5 vendor coupon; VIP $61.25, includes access to lounge with full bar, treats, a T-shirt and more. Free for ages 12 and under. Atlantucky Brewing, 170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96, Atlanta.
Watch an Arcadia Theater production of “Steel Magnolias,” which was a popular play before it became a hit movie. It’s set in Truvy’s Beauty Salon in Louisiana, where six women meet and share gossip and intimate details of their lives.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $24.76 general admission. Spotlight Community Stage, 1000 North Point Circle, Suite 2208, Alpharetta. 678-250-8678.
The Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival on Saturday features a Kids Zone with activities for all ages. (Courtesy of Suwanee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival)
Complete a creative project suitable for all ages and abilities and take home your artistic piece afterward. An opening reception for Hudgens exhibitions follows from 1-4 p.m.
11 a.m.-noon and noon-1 p.m. sessions. Saturday. $7.18 per person, $23.18 for a family group of up to five people. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002.