AJC Varsity Football playoffs primer: First of 119 first-round games kick off Thursday No. 8 Lee County at No. 10 Sprayberry is the lone top-10 game this week. Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar (center) is stopped by North Gwinnett linebackers Jake Godfree (left) and Evan Hawkins during their game at North Gwinnett High School on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia high school football playoffs begin Thursday with the first two of 119 first-round games to be played from the Chattanooga suburb of Fort Oglethorpe to the Atlantic harbor town of Brunswick. The first round often simply culls the herd — the computer Maxwell Ratings forecast 104 of 119 games correctly last year — but it takes only a few upsets and history-makers to make it special.

Here is a primer of what to expect in the first round and beyond.

The Georgia high school football playoffs begin Thursday with the first two of 119 first-round games to be played from the Chattanooga suburb of Fort Oglethorpe to the Atlantic harbor town of Brunswick. The first round often simply culls the herd — the computer Maxwell Ratings forecast 104 of 119 games correctly last year — but it takes only a few upsets and history-makers to make it special.

Here is a primer of what to expect in the first round and beyond.

How it works: The 247 playoff teams are vying for eight championships, each playing in 32-team draws, although Class 3A-A Private will play with 23 teams and nine byes. The first four rounds are played in four weeks. The 16 finalists get the next weekend off but play for championships on Dec. 15-17 weekdays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Favorites: The No. 1-ranked teams are Grayson (Class 6A), Hughes (5A), Creekside (4A), Sandy Creek (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Worth County (A Division I), Lincoln County (A Division II) and Hebron Christian (3A-A Private). Grayson, Carver and Hebron Christian are defending champions. Regulars: Peach County is in the state playoffs for the 35th straight time, the longest active streak. Also present each season this century have been Marist (since 1994) and Buford (199). Teams with streaks of 20 seasons are longer are Fitzgerald (26), Cook (26), Lovett (24), Ware County (24), Cairo (23), Heard County (21), Savannah Christian (20), Carver-Columbus (20) and Callaway (20). Newbies: Seckinger, a Gwinnett County school in its fourth season, is the only first-time playoff team. Those making their first appearances in more than a decade are Beach (2011), Treutlen (2009) and Towers (2009). Seeking history: The 12 teams that can win playoff games for the first time are ACE Charter, Beach, East Forsyth, Glascock County, Hampton, Jackson County, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Locust Grove, Long County, Miller Grove, Seckinger and Towers. Among those, only Jackson County (against Centennial) and Locust Grove (against Glynn Academy) are favored to win.

Missing: Commerce missed the playoffs for the first time this season since 1996. Other teams whose long playoff streaks ended were St. Pius (19 seasons), Irwin County (13), Jones County (11) and Pelham (10). Friday night lights: For the first time since 2019, almost every first-round game is on Friday night. Since 2020, the GHSA has scheduled two classifications for Saturday because of a shortage of playoff-eligible officials. The GHSA has worked to remedy the officials issue, and there will be only one Saturday game — North Clayton against LaGrange at Callaway Stadium. And that's because Callaway's three tenants — Troup, LaGrange and Callaway — all made the playoffs and don't want to play on the same night. Best first-round matchups: No. 8 Lee County at No. 10 Sprayberry in Class 5A is the lone game between top-10 teams. Lee County won 64-0 when they played in the 2024 quarterfinals but is only a 4-point Maxwell favorite in the rematch. PSN and Atlanta News First are televising that one from Marietta. The only other top-10 team playing on the road will be Class 6A No. 9 Colquitt County at Mill Creek in Gwinnett County. That's the GPB Sports game of the week. Travel log: The longest road trip will be Ringgold's 339-mile journey to Pierce County. Cook to North Murray will be 299 miles. The shortest journey will be Marietta's 6.6-mile trip to Harrison in Cobb County. The average first-round bus ride will be two hours one way. GHSA playoffs first round schedule (Friday unless noted)

Class 6A Colquitt County at Mill Creek

Norcross at Grayson

Marietta at Harrison

North Forsyth at Carrollton

Collins Hill at Lowndes

South Gwinnett at North Gwinnett

Hillgrove at North Paulding

Westlake at West Forsyth

East Coweta at Denmark

Walton at McEachern

Archer at Brookwood

Dacula at Valdosta

Lambert at Douglas County

Paulding County at North Cobb

Peachtree Ridge at Newton

Richmond Hill at Buford Class 5A Statesboro at Habersham Central

Seckinger at Woodward Academy

Villa Rica at Northgate

Woodstock at Thomas County Central

Clarke Central at Effingham County

Chamblee at Roswell

Newnan at New Manchester

Coffee at Sequoyah

Lee County at Sprayberry

East Paulding at Hughes

Dunwoody at Gainesville

Winder-Barrow at Brunswick

Creekview at Houston County

Lovejoy at Rome

Milton at Shiloh

Glynn Academy at Jackson County Class 4A

Ware County at Flowery Branch

Dalton at Creekside

Lithonia at Griffin

Centennial at Locust Grove

Eastside at Warner Robins

Jackson-Atlanta at Cartersville

Jonesboro at Southwest DeKalb (at North DeKalb Stadium)

Hampton at Kell

Ola at Cambridge

Tucker at Central-Carrollton

Mays at Cass

East Forsyth at Benedictine

Blessed Trinity at Stockbridge

Starr’s Mill at Marist

Hiram at M.L. King (at Godfrey Stadium)

Perry at North Oconee Class 3A Dougherty at Jefferson

Harlem at Heritage-Ringgold

Westover at Troup (Thursday at Callaway Stadium)

Liberty County at Cairo

Whitewater at Jenkins

Cherokee Bluff at Peach County

Oconee County at Northwest Whitfield

Beach at West Laurens

Cedar Grove at Sandy Creek

Pickens at Monroe Area

Gilmer at Douglass

Lumpkin County at Calhoun

Richmond Academy at Stephenson (at Hallford Stadium)

Long County at Westside-Augusta

North Clayton at LaGrange

Mount Zion-Jonesboro at North Hall Class 2A Butler at Carver-Atlanta

Ringgold at Pierce County

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Sumter County

Cook at North Murray

Hart County at Appling County

Columbus at Hapeville Charter

Spencer at Miller Grove (Thursday at Godfrey Stadium)

Westside-Macon at Morgan County

Redan at Carver-Columbus

Stephens County at Crisp County

Franklin County at Callaway

Jackson at Thomson

East Jackson at Columbia (at Cobb Stadium)

Sonoraville at Burke County

Laney at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

South Atlanta at Rockmart

South Atlanta at Rockmart Class A Division I East Laurens at Heard County

Social Circle at Haralson County

ACE Charter at Fitzgerald

Washington County at Dublin

Fannin County at Northeast

Bacon County at Swainsboro

Putnam County at Thomasville

Temple at Toombs County

McNair at Worth County

Jeff Davis at Bleckley County

Oglethorpe County at Elbert County

Towers at Gordon Lee

Gordon Central at Jasper County

Bremen at Pepperell

Dodge County at Rabun County

Berrien at Lamar County Class A Division II Mitchell County at Warren County

Manchester at Wheeler County

GMC Prep at Emanuel County Institute

Chattahoochee County at Clinch County

Washington-Wilkes at Seminole County

Wilcox County at Bowdon

Jenkins County at Wilkinson County

Lanier County at Schley County

Charlton County at Macon County

Glascock County at Screven County

Treutlen at Mount Zion-Carroll

Greene County at Early County

Taylor County at Brooks County

McIntosh County Academy at Johnson County

Trion at Hawkinsville

Randolph-Clay at Lincoln County Class 3A-A Private