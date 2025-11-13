Football playoffs primer: First of 119 first-round games kick off Thursday
No. 8 Lee County at No. 10 Sprayberry is the lone top-10 game this week.
Colquitt County running back Jae Lamar (center) is stopped by North Gwinnett linebackers Jake Godfree (left) and Evan Hawkins during their game at North Gwinnett High School on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Georgia high school football playoffs begin Thursday with the first two of 119 first-round games to be played from the Chattanooga suburb of Fort Oglethorpe to the Atlantic harbor town of Brunswick.
The first round often simply culls the herd — the computer Maxwell Ratings forecast 104 of 119 games correctly last year — but it takes only a few upsets and history-makers to make it special.
In 2024, unranked Sequoyah got the big surprise, beating Class 5A No. 6 Gainesville, a 13-point favorite, while King’s Ridge Christian, Ola and Providence Christian won their first playoff games in history.
How it works: The 247 playoff teams are vying for eight championships, each playing in 32-team draws, although Class 3A-A Private will play with 23 teams and nine byes. The first four rounds are played in four weeks. The 16 finalists get the next weekend off but play for championships on Dec. 15-17 weekdays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Favorites: The No. 1-ranked teams are Grayson (Class 6A), Hughes (5A), Creekside (4A), Sandy Creek (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Worth County (A Division I), Lincoln County (A Division II) and Hebron Christian (3A-A Private). Grayson, Carver and Hebron Christian are defending champions.
Regulars: Peach County is in the state playoffs for the 35th straight time, the longest active streak. Also present each season this century have been Marist (since 1994) and Buford (199). Teams with streaks of 20 seasons are longer are Fitzgerald (26), Cook (26), Lovett (24), Ware County (24), Cairo (23), Heard County (21), Savannah Christian (20), Carver-Columbus (20) and Callaway (20).
Newbies: Seckinger, a Gwinnett County school in its fourth season, is the only first-time playoff team. Those making their first appearances in more than a decade are Beach (2011), Treutlen (2009) and Towers (2009).
Seeking history: The 12 teams that can win playoff games for the first time are ACE Charter, Beach, East Forsyth, Glascock County, Hampton, Jackson County, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Locust Grove, Long County, Miller Grove, Seckinger and Towers. Among those, only Jackson County (against Centennial) and Locust Grove (against Glynn Academy) are favored to win.
Missing: Commerce missed the playoffs for the first time this season since 1996. Other teams whose long playoff streaks ended were St. Pius (19 seasons), Irwin County (13), Jones County (11) and Pelham (10).
Friday night lights: For the first time since 2019, almost every first-round game is on Friday night. Since 2020, the GHSA has scheduled two classifications for Saturday because of a shortage of playoff-eligible officials. The GHSA has worked to remedy the officials issue, and there will be only one Saturday game — North Clayton against LaGrange at Callaway Stadium. And that’s because Callaway’s three tenants — Troup, LaGrange and Callaway — all made the playoffs and don’t want to play on the same night.
Best first-round matchups: No. 8 Lee County at No. 10 Sprayberry in Class 5A is the lone game between top-10 teams. Lee County won 64-0 when they played in the 2024 quarterfinals but is only a 4-point Maxwell favorite in the rematch. PSN and Atlanta News First are televising that one from Marietta. The only other top-10 team playing on the road will be Class 6A No. 9 Colquitt County at Mill Creek in Gwinnett County. That’s the GPB Sports game of the week.
Travel log: The longest road trip will be Ringgold’s 339-mile journey to Pierce County. Cook to North Murray will be 299 miles. The shortest journey will be Marietta’s 6.6-mile trip to Harrison in Cobb County. The average first-round bus ride will be two hours one way.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.