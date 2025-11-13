Business After Democrats’ wins, groups ask PSC to delay key Georgia Power vote The commission is set to rule on Georgia Power’s request to add 10,000 megawatts to its system Dec. 19. The Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates Georgia Power, will look different when two Democrats are seated Jan. 1. Two groups say a decision as big as the Georgia Power request should be put off until the new commissioners take office. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Last week, Democrats soundly defeated Republican incumbents to claim two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission, the state’s top utility regulator with oversight of Georgia Power. Now, two environmental groups have asked the PSC’s current members — all Republicans — to delay a crucial vote on whether to allow Georgia Power to undertake a historic generation fleet expansion, in part so the new commissioners can take part.

The PSC’s decision in the case will be key to Georgia Power’s plans to serve data centers that are flocking to the Peach State. But consumer advocates say it will also shape the power bills paid by the utility’s customers for years to come. The case revolves around Georgia Power’s request to add 10,000 megawatts of new power resources over the next five years. That’s the equivalent of roughly 10 of the nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle near Augusta. The utility plans to add more battery storage and some solar, but the bulk of its request would be met by new or existing natural gas plants, which produce carbon dioxide and another potent greenhouse gas, methane. The new gas plants would have a life span of at least 45 years. The PSC is currently slated to decide whether to approve some or all of the proposed expansion Dec. 19, just 13 days before Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard are set to take office on Jan. 1.

The motion filed Wednesday by the Sierra Club and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy seeks to postpone the PSC’s decision in the case roughly a month, to Jan. 20, plus extend some deadlines for related hearings and briefs.

Even after Johnson and Hubbard take office, Republicans will still hold three of the commission’s five seats, giving them a majority and the ability to overrule the Democrats. Still, the environmental groups say the PSC should delay action in the wake of the lopsided Nov. 4 PSC elections. Republican Public Service Commission members , (top row, from left) Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson were recently defeated by (bottom row, from left) Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson. (AJC and handouts) Both Johnson and Hubbard won with more than 60% of votes over their opponents, Republican Commissioners Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson, and the environmental groups say a decision in the case should not be made during this “transitional period.” A vote Dec. 19 would “deny newly elected commissioners, who represent the electoral mandate, to participate in evaluating the largest resource procurement in Commission history,” the groups say. They also cite the unprecedented size of the proposal as part of their argument for an extension. Georgia Power's Plant Bowen is in Cartersville. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2017)

Georgia Power’s planned capital investments in the new power plants and related grid infrastructure will likely run into the tens of billions of dollars. The exact cost of the proposed expansion isn’t clear, but the utility’s most recent annual report projected capital spending of at least $34 billion through 2030. The company has vowed data centers will pay their fair share and that new billing practices will protect other customers, but at least some costs could fall to residential ratepayers. “The fact that this is the largest and most expensive Georgia Power resource approval in history is, itself, good cause for the Commission to allocate 30 more days for review,” the groups say in their motion. Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins said the company does not support an extension and does not believe the motion has merit. “Delaying these proceedings could harm our ability to procure new resources to serve customers, meet demand and keep energy reliable in Georgia,” Hawkins said. The Sierra Club and SACE disagree, arguing a one month delay would not affect the company’s ability to meet future demand.