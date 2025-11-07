News

AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Find your motivation

Plus: Resilient athletes, workout wisdom.
By
1 hour ago

Hello, Peachtree racers.

This fall, I had the incredible opportunity to travel with my family to Portugal. While I took a break from training, Lisbon — the “City of Seven Hills” — kept me moving. It also got me thinking: How do you stay motivated on vacation?

With the holidays approaching, I’d love to hear how you balance exercise and relaxation. And while we’re at it, do you have any healthy holiday recipes? Email me and I’ll share your tips in next month’s newsletter.

WARM UP WITH THIS MONTH’S ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

A close call followed by quadruple bypass surgery taught high school running coach Keith Hooper the importance of being positive.

Even when I’m not on vacation or I don’t have a holiday to blame for a skipped run, staying focused on fitness goals is tough. In those moments, stories like Keith Hooper’s are exactly what I need.

“I really feel like I’m a different person,” Hooper said. “Not that I wasn’t positive before, but this opened my eyes. I’m more focused on it now because you see the impact.”

💪 Read more about Hooper’s inspiring story here

TRAINING & TIPS

Dr. Christopher Gaunder is a former University of Georgia football player, an Air Force veteran and a leading Piedmont orthopedic surgeon in the Athens area.

Another source of inspiration for me is a time-honored fall tradition: football.

While running a 10K doesn’t come with the same aches and pains as getting hit by a 300-pound offensive lineman, we could all use some sound advice on how to prevent exercise-related injuries.

Enter, Dr. Chris Gaunder, a former University of Georgia football player and orthopedic surgeon with Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

Here are a few steps he recommends for your next workout:

🏃 Top exercise-related injuries and how to avoid them

ROUTES WE LOVE

A scenic walk or run at Chastain Park would definitely get me outside this fall.

Dave, an avid runner, wrote in last month to share some of his favorite routes across metro Atlanta (thank you, Dave!).

Chastain Park: With cooler temps and shorter evening light, he suggested a visit to Chastain Park, which features a “terrific loop of about three miles circling the golf course.”

Atlanta Memorial Park: Part of the Beltline with distances of two to six miles, Dave said the park is “very popular throughout the day, but wear a light during late fall/winter evenings.”

Do you have a favorite running spot? I’d love to hear about it. Send me a note at nicole.bennett@ajc.com.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Other local meetups to check out:

SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY

🍑 From the bottom of page 62 in The Atlanta Journal’s Sept. 7, 2001, edition:

Meet Zach Bobowski. At an early age, Zach took up wheelchair racing and in 2001, he was the youngest racer in the Peachtree. That same year, he won six gold medals in the Junior National Wheelchair Championship. When asked about his hopes for the future, Zach told the AJC his goal was simply to “keep getting better.”

How’s that for motivation?

MORE TO GO

We’re about seven months out from the 57th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and for the next 230-plus days, I’ll be here to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers.

The newsletter will be back on Saturday, Dec. 6, with more advice for your fitness and wellness routine.

COOLDOWN

Whether it’s your high school coach, a football player, a trailblazing athlete or — in my case — an adorable 7-year-old pup named Aspen, focus on whoever or whatever encourages you and gets you moving over the next few months.

Aspen is always ready for a run or walk outside.

And in between workouts, don’t forget to treat yourself! Here are four restaurant dishes the AJC’s Food and Dining team say taste like fall, plus everything you need to know about one of the most natural ways to refresh your complexion: a “vampire facial.” (Should certainly get your blood pumping ... I’ll see myself out now. 🧛)

