AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Find your motivation

This fall, I had the incredible opportunity to travel with my family to Portugal. While I took a break from training, Lisbon — the “City of Seven Hills” — kept me moving. It also got me thinking: How do you stay motivated on vacation?
With the holidays approaching, I’d love to hear how you balance exercise and relaxation. And while we’re at it, do you have any healthy holiday recipes? Email me and I’ll share your tips in next month’s newsletter.
Hello, Peachtree racers.
WARM UP WITH THIS MONTH’S ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT
A close call followed by quadruple bypass surgery taught high school running coach Keith Hooper the importance of being positive.
Even when I’m not on vacation or I don’t have a holiday to blame for a skipped run, staying focused on fitness goals is tough. In those moments, stories like Keith Hooper’s are exactly what I need.
Hooper is a a long-distance runner, running coach and beloved Spanish teacher at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Georgia.
In January, Hooper suffered a heart attack right in the middle of class. He survived thanks to an emergency quadruple bypass surgery at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton.
He returned to school in late February, determined to bounce back. Progress came slowly but steadily: walking a mile in 22 minutes, finishing a 5K on a treadmill.
By the summer, Hooper had completed his first half-marathon since his heart attack. He was a bit slower than his usual pace, but it was a deeply meaningful victory.
“I really feel like I’m a different person,” Hooper said. “Not that I wasn’t positive before, but this opened my eyes. I’m more focused on it now because you see the impact.”
Dr. Christopher Gaunder is a former University of Georgia football player, an Air Force veteran and a leading Piedmont orthopedic surgeon in the Athens area.
Another source of inspiration for me is a time-honored fall tradition: football.
While running a 10K doesn’t come with the same aches and pains as getting hit by a 300-pound offensive lineman, we could all use some sound advice on how to prevent exercise-related injuries.
Enter, Dr. Chris Gaunder, a former University of Georgia football player and orthopedic surgeon with Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.
Here are a few steps he recommends for your next workout:
Warming up is critical for injury prevention. According to the American Heart Association, warming up widens the blood vessels, giving muscles more oxygen for better performance. A proper warm up includes low-intensity exercises like walking for 5 to 10 minutes. You should break a light sweat, but it shouldn’t leave you feeling tired.
Hydration is no laughing matter. If you expect your workout will last longer than an hour, Dr. Gaunder said it’s important to drink something infused with electrolytes beforehand.
Afterward, 16 to 24 ounces of water or an electrolyte drink helps with recovery. Chocolate milk is also a great post-workout option. Just be mindful of sugar — the AHA recommends no more than 25 to 36 grams of added sugar per day.
🍑 From the bottom of page 62 in The Atlanta Journal’s Sept. 7, 2001, edition:
Meet Zach Bobowski. At an early age, Zach took up wheelchair racing and in 2001, he was the youngest racer in the Peachtree. That same year, he won six gold medals in the Junior National Wheelchair Championship. When asked about his hopes for the future, Zach told the AJC his goal was simply to “keep getting better.”
The newsletter will be back on Saturday, Dec. 6, with more advice for your fitness and wellness routine.
COOLDOWN
Whether it’s your high school coach, a football player, a trailblazing athlete or — in my case — an adorable 7-year-old pup named Aspen, focus on whoever or whatever encourages you and gets you moving over the next few months.
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.
