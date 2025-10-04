4 restaurant dishes that taste like fall

Kraken Salad at Dead End Drinks

The Kraken Salad at Dead End Drinks isn’t made from the tentacles of a mythological sea monster, but there is fabulousness in the combination of unexpected flavors and textures. The morsels of octopus (there are many in this salad) have a meaty, tender inside and contrasting exterior smoky char with a slight chew.

The rich octopus meets the earthy starch of confit potatoes. Cooked slowly in fat, they are golden brown with a creamy interior that melts with the touch of the tongue. The addition of lightly pickled fennel brings a bright, licorice crunch. Dressed simply with a tangy orange and herb vinaigrette, it becomes vibrant. It’s Mediterranean rustic, healthful but comforting, with differing bites ranging from tender to crisp, earthy to oceanic, smoky to citrus.

130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

Veal Saltimbocca at Sugo

Autumn is the featured ingredient in Sugo’s Veal Saltimbocca. The traditional veal is pounded thin and cooked in white wine and butter for a delicate and mild flavor. Each piece has the expected draping of salty-savory prosciutto (Sugo uses 24-month prosciutto di Parma) and is crowned with fragrant sage.

But what stands out is the squash. Sugo sources heirloom North Georgia roasters, prized for being as sweet, nutty and creamy as they are huge. The beauties are presented two ways: roasted on the side and pureed in a large swoosh on the plate. The roasted nuggets are topped with local shiitake and oyster mushrooms from Ellijay Mushrooms. All together, the saltimbocca is a balance of savory, herbal and saline notes with a pan sauce that is a glimmering and concentrated essence of the dish’s core flavors. Saltimbocca translates from Italian to “jumps in the mouth,” which is precisely what you want it to do.

10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, 770-817-8000, sugorestaurant.com

Kraken Salad at Dead End Drinks

The Kraken Salad at Dead End Drinks isn’t made from the tentacles of a mythological sea monster, but there is fabulousness in the combination of unexpected flavors and textures. The morsels of octopus (there are many in this salad) have a meaty, tender inside and contrasting exterior smoky char with a slight chew.

The rich octopus meets the earthy starch of confit potatoes. Cooked slowly in fat, they are golden brown with a creamy interior that melts with the touch of the tongue. The addition of lightly pickled fennel brings a bright, licorice crunch. Dressed simply with a tangy orange and herb vinaigrette, it becomes vibrant. It’s Mediterranean rustic, healthful but comforting, with differing bites ranging from tender to crisp, earthy to oceanic, smoky to citrus.

130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

Veal Saltimbocca at Sugo

Autumn is the featured ingredient in Sugo’s Veal Saltimbocca. The traditional veal is pounded thin and cooked in white wine and butter for a delicate and mild flavor. Each piece has the expected draping of salty-savory prosciutto (Sugo uses 24-month prosciutto di Parma) and is crowned with fragrant sage.

But what stands out is the squash. Sugo sources heirloom North Georgia roasters, prized for being as sweet, nutty and creamy as they are huge. The beauties are presented two ways: roasted on the side and pureed in a large swoosh on the plate. The roasted nuggets are topped with local shiitake and oyster mushrooms from Ellijay Mushrooms. All together, the saltimbocca is a balance of savory, herbal and saline notes with a pan sauce that is a glimmering and concentrated essence of the dish’s core flavors. Saltimbocca translates from Italian to “jumps in the mouth,” which is precisely what you want it to do.