TRAFFIC ALERT: Morning rain causing problems on slick metro Atlanta roads

Slow down and give yourself extra time for this Monday morning commute. Several crashes on metro Atlanta roads are causing intermittent closures and delays amid steady rain.
After months of no rain, the metro area is getting drenched with persistent showers that have been falling since Sunday. All that water is washing away the oil and fallen leaves that have collected on dry roads and making for a slick ride into work or school, Channel 2 Action News Brian Monahan warned.
Additionally, some storm drains may be unable to handle the runoff and lead to pooling in certain areas.
“Unfortunately, it’s one of those mornings where you’re going to run into the brake lights no matter where you go,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.
One of the crashes to cause a big snarl has been on I-285 North just before I-20 West and past Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Atlanta’s west side, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
A spinout crash blocked lanes intermittently throughout the morning, with all lanes being blocked at one point just before 6 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., some lanes started reopening.
As crews worked on that crash, another one popped up further north on the Perimeter in Cobb County. Shortly after 6 a.m., a wreck on I-285 South just past South Cobb Drive blocked traffic. At one point, all lanes were briefly closed.