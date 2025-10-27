Metro Atlanta TRAFFIC ALERT: Morning rain causing problems on slick metro Atlanta roads Several crashes have popped up across interstates and highways, slowing the Monday commute. A spinout crash blocks lanes on I-285 North before the exit to I-20 West in Atlanta amid steady rain early Monday. Several crashes have caused trouble for the morning commute. (Channel 2 Action News)

Slow down and give yourself extra time for this Monday morning commute. Several crashes on metro Atlanta roads are causing intermittent closures and delays amid steady rain. After months of no rain, the metro area is getting drenched with persistent showers that have been falling since Sunday. All that water is washing away the oil and fallen leaves that have collected on dry roads and making for a slick ride into work or school, Channel 2 Action News Brian Monahan warned.

Additionally, some storm drains may be unable to handle the runoff and lead to pooling in certain areas. "Unfortunately, it's one of those mornings where you're going to run into the brake lights no matter where you go," WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said. RELATED Rain is on the way, but drought relief still out of reach in Georgia One of the crashes to cause a big snarl has been on I-285 North just before I-20 West and past Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Atlanta's west side, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. A spinout crash blocked lanes intermittently throughout the morning, with all lanes being blocked at one point just before 6 a.m. By 6:30 a.m., some lanes started reopening.

As crews worked on that crash, another one popped up further north on the Perimeter in Cobb County. Shortly after 6 a.m., a wreck on I-285 South just past South Cobb Drive blocked traffic. At one point, all lanes were briefly closed. RELATED Drought worsens over metro Atlanta as fire danger spikes, experts warn In DeKalb County on the Perimeter’s East side, a crash intermittently shut down southbound lanes just before Memorial Drive since shortly before 6 a.m. Another crash affected traffic on I-20 West at Salem Road in Rockdale County. It happened around 5:20 a.m., according to GDOT. At one point, all lanes were closed but reopened by 6:40 a.m.