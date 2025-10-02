Metro Atlanta

Lottery player snags $1 million Powerball ticket in Alpharetta

Nobody won Wednesday’s jackpot, worth about $175 million pretax, but someone in north Fulton County got lucky.
A Georgia Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket in Alpharetta that won a $1 million prize in Wednesday's drawing. (Jason Getz/AJC)
1 hour ago

A pub sub and a winning Powerball ticket?

A lucky grocery store customer picked up at least the latter when they stopped by a Publix in Alpharetta for a Powerball ticket before Wednesday’s drawing.

The Georgia Lottery said Thursday that someone won $1 million pretax on a ticket purchased at the store at 270 Rucker Road.

The player, who has not been identified, matched the five white-ball numbers of 8-17-22-28-55 but failed to also hit the red Powerball, which was 14.

A $50,000 ticket also was purchased at El Cheapo in Richmond Hill.

Nobody won the estimated $175 million jackpot in Wednesday’s multistate drawing, according to the Powerball website. The next drawing is Saturday, when the jackpot will grow to an estimated $195 million.

That’s still nowhere near the $1.79 billion jackpot won last month by players in Missouri and Texas. That growing prize pot created a frenzy in Georgia and across the country as hopefuls snapped up tickets for what became the game’s second-largest haul since its 1992 launch.

Odds of winning the grand prize are minuscule: just 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games support educational programs in the state.

