Lottery player snags $1 million Powerball ticket in Alpharetta

A Georgia Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket in Alpharetta that won a $1 million prize in Wednesday's drawing. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Nobody won Wednesday’s jackpot, worth about $175 million pretax, but someone in north Fulton County got lucky.

A lucky grocery store customer picked up at least the latter when they stopped by a Publix in Alpharetta for a Powerball ticket before Wednesday’s drawing.

The Georgia Lottery said Thursday that someone won $1 million pretax on a ticket purchased at the store at 270 Rucker Road.

The player, who has not been identified, matched the five white-ball numbers of 8-17-22-28-55 but failed to also hit the red Powerball, which was 14.

A $50,000 ticket also was purchased at El Cheapo in Richmond Hill.

Nobody won the estimated $175 million jackpot in Wednesday’s multistate drawing, according to the Powerball website. The next drawing is Saturday, when the jackpot will grow to an estimated $195 million.