TALLAPOOSA — Crowds of hopefuls flocked to a Tallapoosa gas station Saturday for a shot at an estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
Four miles from the Georgia-Alabama border — 50 miles west of Atlanta off I-20 — people showed up to wait in lines winding across the floor of Robinson and Sons.
Although the 24-hour gas station is in Georgia, Alabama license plates adorned the vast majority of cars in the parking lot.
That’s because Alabama and four other states do not run a state-operated lottery — which means, on big ticket days, some Alabama residents cross state lines and head to the Peach State.
Credit: Caleb Groves
Credit: Caleb Groves
The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. But at a chance to win $1 billion, that’s a risk that these Alabamians are willing to take.
“If you ain’t in it, you can’t win it,” said 70-year-old Larry Moore of Birmingham, Alabama.
Moore showed up early to Robinson and Sons to avoid the afternoon frenzy. He said he’s been making the trip across state lines to play the lottery for about three decades.
A steady flow of customers came and purchased their tickets at the station throughout the morning, but by about 1 p.m. the parking lot was nearly full.
Delores Moore was among the many people who drove to Tallapoosa from Alabama. She said she makes going to Robinson and Sons a monthly outing with her friend.
“It’s not like I’m gambling like a habit,” she said. “It’s just something fun to do. Now if I win, I may change my mind.”
The 69-year-old from Birmingham said she chose her numbers based on birthdays in the family, the ages of her grandchildren and other memorable life events.
While people always come to play the lottery, Moore estimated Saturday’s crowd was about three times larger than usual.
Many of the customers who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said if they won the jackpot they would pay off their debt, give some of the cash to family members and spend a portion of it on vacations or a new house.
“I’m not going to get anything stupid like a plane,” said Damon Kimbrough, 51, of Birmingham.
But Kimbrough said if he didn’t win big, he’d hope to win at least some money. Powerball estimates the chances of winning some kind of prize are 1 in 25.
The store also dedicates about half the retail floor space inside to tables for people taking a chance at scratch-off tickets.
Sitting at one of those tables was 75-year-old Alan Nunnally, who comes out nearly every Saturday.
Nunnally, of Oxford, Alabama, said he enjoys playing, but he wishes more lottery winners came from Southern states.
Credit: Caleb Groves
Credit: Caleb Groves
Powerball broadcasts drawings live on TV at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It’s streamed online on the game’s website. Each ticket costs $2.
Closely watching Saturday’s broadcast will be 74-year-old George McGill, who drove about 40 miles from Anniston, Alabama, to the gas station on Saturday.
McGill purchased 10 tickets, and if he wins, he said, he plans to donate most of it to charity.
He chuckled and said if there’s enough cash leftover, he might even look into purchasing an island.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgian wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot climbs to game’s 7th largest
A Powerball ticket bought online in Covington claimed a $1 million prize Monday, but no one won the big prize, which is expected to reach $815 million by Wednesday's drawing.
Beltline buys more land near former Buckhead nightclub for redevelopment
The Atlanta Beltline has added more property to its redevelopment portfolio by acquiring land surrounding a notorious shuttered nightclub in Buckhead.
52 years of Friday nights: How ‘Papa Win’ has earned ‘legendary status’
Charlie Winslette, 74, is a three-time AJC Coach of the Year and in seven Georgia-based halls of fame. And he's still going strong.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals
Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.
From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP
By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.
After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins
The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.