That’s because Alabama and four other states do not run a state-operated lottery — which means, on big ticket days, some Alabama residents cross state lines and head to the Peach State.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. But at a chance to win $1 billion, that’s a risk that these Alabamians are willing to take.

“If you ain’t in it, you can’t win it,” said 70-year-old Larry Moore of Birmingham, Alabama.

Moore showed up early to Robinson and Sons to avoid the afternoon frenzy. He said he’s been making the trip across state lines to play the lottery for about three decades.

A steady flow of customers came and purchased their tickets at the station throughout the morning, but by about 1 p.m. the parking lot was nearly full.

Delores Moore was among the many people who drove to Tallapoosa from Alabama. She said she makes going to Robinson and Sons a monthly outing with her friend.

“It’s not like I’m gambling like a habit,” she said. “It’s just something fun to do. Now if I win, I may change my mind.”

The 69-year-old from Birmingham said she chose her numbers based on birthdays in the family, the ages of her grandchildren and other memorable life events.

While people always come to play the lottery, Moore estimated Saturday’s crowd was about three times larger than usual.

Many of the customers who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said if they won the jackpot they would pay off their debt, give some of the cash to family members and spend a portion of it on vacations or a new house.

“I’m not going to get anything stupid like a plane,” said Damon Kimbrough, 51, of Birmingham.

But Kimbrough said if he didn’t win big, he’d hope to win at least some money. Powerball estimates the chances of winning some kind of prize are 1 in 25.

The store also dedicates about half the retail floor space inside to tables for people taking a chance at scratch-off tickets.

Sitting at one of those tables was 75-year-old Alan Nunnally, who comes out nearly every Saturday.

Nunnally, of Oxford, Alabama, said he enjoys playing, but he wishes more lottery winners came from Southern states.

Powerball broadcasts drawings live on TV at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. It’s streamed online on the game’s website. Each ticket costs $2.

Closely watching Saturday’s broadcast will be 74-year-old George McGill, who drove about 40 miles from Anniston, Alabama, to the gas station on Saturday.

McGill purchased 10 tickets, and if he wins, he said, he plans to donate most of it to charity.

He chuckled and said if there’s enough cash leftover, he might even look into purchasing an island.