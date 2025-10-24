Fani Willis may use Georgia’s RICO law more than any other DA. At what cost?

Georgia election case, once seen as strongest against Trump, hits the skids

Georgia's RICO statute was used to try Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

For example, Willis used Georgia’s RICO statute to connect out-of-state actors like former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to alleged election crimes in Georgia. Meadows has denied any wrongdoing.

Willis also used RICO to peg rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, with allegations of being the ringleader of a violent street gang, rather than just charging him with individual crimes.

Williams, for his part, pleaded no contest to the RICO charge and guilty to gang, drug and weapon charges. He was sentenced to 15 years of probation after getting credit for time served in jail and is currently mostly exiled from the Atlanta metro area.

Willis counts the prosecution as a win. That’s because 19 people ended up pleading guilty to at least one charge in the case, and the vast majority of those charged spent months or even years behind bars awaiting a resolution. Some defendants were already serving life in prison for separate convictions when they were indicted in May 2022.

Willis’ first three RICO wins came in a prosecution against a lesser known Atlanta rapper in July.

In that case, Willis’ office accused Cash Out of working with his mother and cousin to run a sex trafficking enterprise.

Cash Out, whose real name is Josh Michael Hakeem Gibson, was sentenced to the 20-year maximum for the RICO charge.

But he was also hit with a much harsher sentence of life plus 50 years for the rape and sex trafficking charges in the case, raising questions about whether the DA needed to use her office resources to bring RICO charges at all.

