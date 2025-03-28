Ex-Cobb deputy faked chronic illness to steal donations, prosecutors say

A former Cobb County sheriff’s deputy claimed he had multiple sclerosis — a chronic, autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system — asking the community for donations to help pay for medical costs.
But Mark Ryan Hampton didn’t have MS, according to investigators.
A Cobb grand jury indicted Hampton, 38, this week on two charges: violation of oath by public officer and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, or RICO, district attorney Sonya Allen said Friday.
Allen’s office said in a statement that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints about a social media account associated with Hampton, triggering an investigation that kicked off in 2021.
Hampton was arrested on June 13, 2022. He worked for the sheriff’s office for five years.
“This indictment reflects our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that public trust is maintained,” Allen said in an emailed statement. “He betrayed that trust by deceiving others for personal gain. No one should ever feel they are above the law.”
It’s the second time in recent weeks a former Cobb deputy has been on the wrong side of the law.
In an unrelated case, the former chief of staff for Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens was found guilty Feb. 28 of lying to investigators about a crash involving his vehicle, the Cherokee County district attorney said.
Braxton Tyree Cotton, 44, of Mableton was convicted of two counts of making a false statement and representation, plus falsifying and concealing a material fact, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.