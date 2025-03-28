Ex-Cobb deputy faked chronic illness to steal donations, prosecutors say

Allen’s office said in a statement that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints about a social media account associated with Hampton, triggering an investigation that kicked off in 2021.

Hampton was arrested on June 13, 2022. He worked for the sheriff’s office for five years.

“This indictment reflects our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that public trust is maintained,” Allen said in an emailed statement. “He betrayed that trust by deceiving others for personal gain. No one should ever feel they are above the law.”

It’s the second time in recent weeks a former Cobb deputy has been on the wrong side of the law.

In an unrelated case, the former chief of staff for Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens was found guilty Feb. 28 of lying to investigators about a crash involving his vehicle, the Cherokee County district attorney said.

Braxton Tyree Cotton, 44, of Mableton was convicted of two counts of making a false statement and representation, plus falsifying and concealing a material fact, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.