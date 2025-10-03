Metro Atlanta

At Cobb hotel where baby was fatally shot, a memorial and lingering concerns

Officials say hotel policies are ‘consistent with industry standards’ but noted a need for better lighting.
A small memorial is placed on a curb in the parking lot of a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County, where a 9-month-old girl was shot and killed Sept. 23. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A week after a 9-month-old girl was shot to death outside a Cobb County hotel, bullets were still embedded in the rear exterior wall — the backdrop to the infant’s last breaths.

On a parking lot curb, a single red rose, a hot pink owl and a few other toys marked a makeshift memorial to the young life.

The baby, who officials have not publicly identified, was killed amid a shootout between two men in the parking lot of the Cumberland-area Budgetel Inn & Suites on Sept. 23.

Cobb police confirmed the little girl was outdoors at the time of the incident. But they have been mum about what led to the gunfire or other details, including whether the baby’s family was staying at the hotel, which caters to guests looking for low-cost lodging, sometimes for days or weeks.

The hotel, tucked away behind a Shell gas station on the corner of Windy Hill Road and Circle 75 Parkway, is just a mile north of Cobb’s crown jewel and home of the Braves, Truist Park. The area is also home to Cumberland Mall.

The site has gained attention for recent violence, though police say the majority of their visits to the property are for minor offenses, such as trespass warnings, medical calls or suspicious activity. Still, there have been three deadly incidents at the hotel in just under two years, including the stabbing of two women, one of whom died, just three days after the baby’s death.

“It was a shame what happened to that kid,” said Larry Bateman, who has been staying at the hotel for about a month, during a smoke break in the parking lot this week.

He hadn’t heard about the later stabbing.

RELATED
5 in custody after 9-month-old girl shot to death at Cobb hotel, police say Child was ‘beyond lifesaving’ when officers arrived, officials say.

Hotel employees, including a man who identified himself as a manager, declined to speak to a reporter. And attempts to reach the Budgetel corporate office and a registered agent associated with a company listed as the property’s owner were unsuccessful.

Since September last year, officers have been called to the hotel 75 times, according to Cobb police incident report data requested by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of those, at least 14 involved crimes against a person, most of which were for simple battery.

“Most calls are non-violent, and our officers continue to use proactive strategies while working closely with property management to resolve concerns early,” department spokesperson officer Aaron Wilson said in a statement.

Cobb County police station outside the Cumberland area Budgetel Inn & Suites the morning after a 9-month-old baby was shot and killed at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Police leaders recently met with hotel management, Cobb spokesperson Ross Cavitt confirmed. He said officials found the hotel’s practices “remain consistent with industry standards.”

Authorities did note that the lighting in the parking lot “could be improved,” he said. And, while the property’s security cameras were working the night of the shooting, there was a software issue that prevented them from syncing with the department’s real-time crime intelligence center. That issue has been resolved, Cavitt said.

There is a stark contrast between the bustling shopping and entertainment districts nearby and the hotel.

On two mornings this week, no security guards were seen at the four-story hotel, whose website touts its “walking distance” to the ballpark and other attractions. Nightly room rates range from $50 to $65 before taxes, according to several third-party booking sites.

A spider-crack from an apparent bullet hole is visible in one of the panels of the lobby’s large glass wall. It is located above where a man was shot to death in November 2023 and has been covered with clear packing tape.

On the building’s opposite side, just feet from the baby’s memorial, are two windows that still — days after the shooting — had crime scene investigation markings framing bullet holes. Crime scene tape was still tangled around a bush in the parking lot, just feet from where Wil Ortega parked on a recent day to catch up on emails before heading to work, part of his weekly routine.

“Maybe I shouldn’t stop by so often,” he said upon learning what had happened.

Bullet holes could still be seen with crime scene investigator tape days after a baby girl was shot to death outside a Cobb County hotel on Sept. 23, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Five men have been jailed for their alleged roles in the baby’s death, though their warrants shed little light on what happened. Two of them are alleged to have fired at each other, and the others are accused of attempting to hide evidence or mislead investigators with false statements.

Multiple attempts to reach the infant’s family were unsuccessful.

Bateman said he was not present when the shooting happened, but said “it was actually a shock” when he learned the details.

“I almost started crying,” the 66-year-old told the AJC.

He added that the recent violence was cause for concern and said he was considering finding lodging elsewhere. He said he wished there had been more communication from hotel management following the incidents, if only to inform guests and to take more proactive safety measures.

Several others expressed similar sentiments and a desire for security guards.

Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb commission, declined to be interviewed about the area’s safety.

In a rare statement, however, Cupid said she understands “the deep concern our community feels about violent crimes, particularly in areas with a history of law enforcement calls” and supports “efforts to address locations where criminal activity is more likely to occur.”

