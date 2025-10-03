At Cobb hotel where baby was fatally shot, a memorial and lingering concerns

“Most calls are non-violent, and our officers continue to use proactive strategies while working closely with property management to resolve concerns early,” department spokesperson officer Aaron Wilson said in a statement.

Cobb County police station outside the Cumberland area Budgetel Inn & Suites the morning after a 9-month-old baby was shot and killed at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Police leaders recently met with hotel management, Cobb spokesperson Ross Cavitt confirmed. He said officials found the hotel’s practices “remain consistent with industry standards.”

Authorities did note that the lighting in the parking lot “could be improved,” he said. And, while the property’s security cameras were working the night of the shooting, there was a software issue that prevented them from syncing with the department’s real-time crime intelligence center. That issue has been resolved, Cavitt said.

There is a stark contrast between the bustling shopping and entertainment districts nearby and the hotel.

On two mornings this week, no security guards were seen at the four-story hotel, whose website touts its “walking distance” to the ballpark and other attractions. Nightly room rates range from $50 to $65 before taxes, according to several third-party booking sites.

A spider-crack from an apparent bullet hole is visible in one of the panels of the lobby’s large glass wall. It is located above where a man was shot to death in November 2023 and has been covered with clear packing tape.

On the building’s opposite side, just feet from the baby’s memorial, are two windows that still — days after the shooting — had crime scene investigation markings framing bullet holes. Crime scene tape was still tangled around a bush in the parking lot, just feet from where Wil Ortega parked on a recent day to catch up on emails before heading to work, part of his weekly routine.

