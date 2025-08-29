Sweet Tea: Let’s kick it

The marathon game in Fairburn, Georgia started at 8 a.m. on a Friday and ended at noon Sunday, eclipsing the previous World Record by an hour. (Yes, there was already a record for longest kickball game. There’s a record for everything.)

You can’t just try to break a record willy-nilly. Players had to follow strict rules: They had to stay in the park the whole time, and only took breaks to use the restroom or sleep. A camera monitored the whole thing for record-keeping.

Air mattresses were line up near the field for naps, with the 20 people on each team rotating in five-hour shifts.

This isn’t MOST’s first endurance sporting event. The group has also played a continuous softball game for five days, and a 121-hour basketball game.

🏆 More from the AJC: Raising awareness and money one kick at a time

IT’S FALL FESTIVAL TIME

Credit: Louie Favorite/AJC Credit: Louie Favorite/AJC

Can you feel it, the promise of crisp air and chilly nights? Maybe not quite yet, but give it a few weeks. Fall in the South can be a little shy.

There are so many to choose from, but here are some cool national festivals popping off in the South this fall.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. amatl@ajc.com.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🏈 Sylacauga, AL: A high school football referee is being hailed a hero after performing CPR on a fellow official who collapsed on the field. More from WBRC. 📚 Little Rock, AR: The People’s Bookstore, a new radical pop-up bookselling initiative, will offer books by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Color) writers at their first event. The organizers say they want to share the life-changing magic of literature. More from The Arkansas Times. 🐶 Atlanta, GA: Moving social media photos have changed the adoption game for LifeLine Animal Project, the only open intake shelter in the city. More from the AJC. 💙 Richmond, VA: Virginia’s leadership has gathered a diverse group of experts, including healthcare providers, consumer advocates and legal professionals, to improve the state’s nursing home facilities. More from WTVR.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery Make me a poster of an old rodeo Just give me one thing that I can hold on to To believe in this living is just a hard way to go - John Prine, legendary singer-songwriter

The late Prine, known for his moving turn of phrase, is the subject of a new book inspired by his unpublished memoirs. It’s one of seven new Southern reads for your fall reading list.