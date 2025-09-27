News

Sweet Tea: A tiny place for big wishes

Plus: Goo Goo Clusters, Doc’s Cafe
By
6 hours ago

You know the real star of fall? The limbic system. That’s the part in our brain that processes emotions, linking delicious, warm scents to moods and memories. When you smell cinnamon brooms, a pumpkin spice latte or a pecan pie fresh from the oven, thank the limbic system for the instant cozy vibes.

Hey there, I’m so glad you’re here. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, a newsletter for refreshing, positive stories from around the South. Sit and stay awhile. We have so much to tell you.

THE STIRRING SECRET IN A LIL’ TINY CHURCH

Christ’s Chapel, The Smallest Church in America, is bursting with love.
Christ’s Chapel, The Smallest Church in America, is bursting with love.

You’ve heard of “Man Caves” and “She Sheds” — now it’s time for the Holy Hut! Or the Spirit Shack? Tiny Temple? We’ll workshop it.

Christ’s Chapel, known as the “Smallest Church in America,” is in Townsend, Georgia, off U.S. 17. Its spacious 190 square feet (that’s thousands in rent in New York City) boasts wood beams, shiny wood furniture and a pretty stained glass window.

The real magic, though, is in the handwritten messages tacked on the bulletin boards on the back wall. There, you’ll find prayer requests, reflections, memories and messages of gratitude in multiple languages from travelers who have passed by and found a moment of rest in this intimate little space.

💒 READ MORE: The history of this fascinating cultural crossroads

SOUTH IN YOUR MOUTH: CHEERGOOGOO WINECLUSTERS

This must be the ambrosia the gods ate.
This must be the ambrosia the gods ate.

Behold, a Southern collaboration for the ages: Cheerwine Goo Goo Clusters.

The two companies have now collaborated to make Goo Goo Clusters with Cheerwine nougat, a truly transformative experience. If you try one, let me know about it once you come back down to earth.

🍷 READ MORE: Other Southern-made foods to try this month

PRESERVING HISTORY, PIECE BY PIECE

Don't worry. Doc's Cafe looks a mess here but is in the middle of being carefully deconstructed.
Don't worry. Doc's Cafe looks a mess here but is in the middle of being carefully deconstructed.

Do you ever pass an old boarded-up storefront and wonder what once was? Whose passion and work went into a business now gone, what stories the empty space could tell?

Roswell city officials and community leaders are now working to move Doc’s Cafe, piece by piece, to its original spot. It’ll be tough work: The building is pretty run down and must be moved with care because of its historic status. One day, they’re hoping it can be a landmark and public visiting place.

It was a time when segregation limited safe and welcoming spaces and often sought to divide. But this establishment, this place, served as a beacon of unity and dignity.

- Sabin Strickland, resident and pastor at Roswell’s Pleasant Hill Church

🏠 READ MORE: What it takes to move and preserve a decades-old building

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🧹 Clinton, MS: When kids at the First Baptist Church preschool dressed up as who they want to be when they grow up , one little boy stole the show. He chose Mr. Bubba, the school’s handyman. His costume was very thorough, too, including a bald cap to match Mr. Bubba’s smooth dome. More from First Baptist Church Clinton.

📚 Louisville, KY: After Jefferson County Public Schools banned cellphones in school, something amazing happened. Students are now checking out library books at a record rate. At one school, students pulled 1,000 books in the first 17 days of school — more than last school year’s checkouts combined. More from WAVE.

🎮 Athens, GA: Researchers at the University of Georgia are engaging young neurodivergent students and improving virtual learning tools through a new program called “Gaming 4 Good.” They hope it can create new connections for underserved students and improve learning experiences outside the classroom. More from the AJC.

🐊 St. Charles Parish, LA: The annual Alligator Festival is this weekend, with Cajun cuisine, fall fun and, of course, live alligators. Proceeds from the popular event go toward college scholarships for local youth. More from the Rotary International Alligator Festival.

🌳 Planet Earth: A new reforestation hub tool from the Nature Conservancy shows the most promising places around the world to plant new trees to help battle climate change and improve the environment. The best places in the U.S.? Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. More from The Nature Conservancy.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. amatl@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Avoid fried meats which angry up the blood. If your stomach disputes you, lie down and pacify it with cool thoughts. Keep the juices flowing by jangling around gently as you move. Go very light on vices such as carrying on in society. The social ramble ain't restful.

- Baseball legend Satchel Paige

In honor of the looming end of baseball season, some timeless advice from Satchel Paige, the pride of Mobile, Alabama, as recorded in a 1953 “Collier’s” magazine article entitled “How to Keep Young.”

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Justice Department seeks information on Fulton DA Fani Willis’ travel history

5 in custody after 9-month-old girl shot to death at Cobb hotel, police say

‘Black Hawk Down’ hero’s just-in-case letter: ‘We believe in each other’

Keep Reading

Despite tragedy, home burglary is a crime that’s fading away

Company seeks millions in tax breaks for controversial battery facility

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants

Featured

Housing market fed interest rates

Valuable exemption left off of some Gwinnett County tax bills

OPINION

Despite tragedy, home burglary is a crime that’s fading away

President forced out at Truett McConnell after sex abuse probe findings