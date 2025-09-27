You know the real star of fall? The limbic system. That’s the part in our brain that processes emotions, linking delicious, warm scents to moods and memories. When you smell cinnamon brooms, a pumpkin spice latte or a pecan pie fresh from the oven, thank the limbic system for the instant cozy vibes.
Sweet Tea: A tiny place for big wishes
You’ve heard of “Man Caves” and “She Sheds” — now it’s time for the Holy Hut! Or the Spirit Shack? Tiny Temple? We’ll workshop it.
Christ’s Chapel, known as the “Smallest Church in America,” is in Townsend, Georgia, off U.S. 17. Its spacious 190 square feet (that’s thousands in rent in New York City) boasts wood beams, shiny wood furniture and a pretty stained glass window.
The real magic, though, is in the handwritten messages tacked on the bulletin boards on the back wall. There, you’ll find prayer requests, reflections, memories and messages of gratitude in multiple languages from travelers who have passed by and found a moment of rest in this intimate little space.
SOUTH IN YOUR MOUTH: CHEERGOOGOO WINECLUSTERS
Behold, a Southern collaboration for the ages: Cheerwine Goo Goo Clusters.
- 🍒 One from North Carolina: I’m not proud to admit it, but I had never had Cheerwine until a few weeks ago, at a Biscuitville outside Durham. (Side note: Biscuitvilles are everything the name promises.) The iconic garnet-red soda is a product of Salisbury, North Carolina, where it was first sold by the Carolina Syrup Company in the 1910s. The drink’s cheery cherry syrup and extra fizzy carbonation make it, as a recent tagline goes, “Uniquely Southern.”
- 🍫 One from Tennessee: The Nashville-born Goo Goo Cluster is historic in more ways than one. It was the first commercially available “combination” candy bar to have more than one ingredient, stuffed as it is with caramel, marshmallow nougat and peanuts enrobed in chocolate. It’s also Nashville’s official candy. (It was also marketed in the 1920s as a “nutritious lunch,” but we won’t go there.)
The two companies have now collaborated to make Goo Goo Clusters with Cheerwine nougat, a truly transformative experience. If you try one, let me know about it once you come back down to earth.
PRESERVING HISTORY, PIECE BY PIECE
Do you ever pass an old boarded-up storefront and wonder what once was? Whose passion and work went into a business now gone, what stories the empty space could tell?
- In Roswell, Georgia, residents are keeping one of the city’s most meaningful businesses alive decades after its heyday.
- Doc’s Café was the first Black-owned business in Roswell, built in the 1950s and beloved as a haven for Black customers during the segregation era.
- It was owned and operated by Sam “Doc” Stafford until the mid-1960s; then, it was a residence for Stafford’s family until it fell into disrepair in the late 2000s.
Roswell city officials and community leaders are now working to move Doc’s Cafe, piece by piece, to its original spot. It’ll be tough work: The building is pretty run down and must be moved with care because of its historic status. One day, they’re hoping it can be a landmark and public visiting place.
It was a time when segregation limited safe and welcoming spaces and often sought to divide. But this establishment, this place, served as a beacon of unity and dignity.
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🧹 Clinton, MS: When kids at the First Baptist Church preschool dressed up as who they want to be when they grow up , one little boy stole the show. He chose Mr. Bubba, the school’s handyman. His costume was very thorough, too, including a bald cap to match Mr. Bubba’s smooth dome. More from First Baptist Church Clinton.
📚 Louisville, KY: After Jefferson County Public Schools banned cellphones in school, something amazing happened. Students are now checking out library books at a record rate. At one school, students pulled 1,000 books in the first 17 days of school — more than last school year’s checkouts combined. More from WAVE.
🎮 Athens, GA: Researchers at the University of Georgia are engaging young neurodivergent students and improving virtual learning tools through a new program called “Gaming 4 Good.” They hope it can create new connections for underserved students and improve learning experiences outside the classroom. More from the AJC.
🐊 St. Charles Parish, LA: The annual Alligator Festival is this weekend, with Cajun cuisine, fall fun and, of course, live alligators. Proceeds from the popular event go toward college scholarships for local youth. More from the Rotary International Alligator Festival.
🌳 Planet Earth: A new reforestation hub tool from the Nature Conservancy shows the most promising places around the world to plant new trees to help battle climate change and improve the environment. The best places in the U.S.? Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. More from The Nature Conservancy.
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Avoid fried meats which angry up the blood. If your stomach disputes you, lie down and pacify it with cool thoughts. Keep the juices flowing by jangling around gently as you move. Go very light on vices such as carrying on in society. The social ramble ain't restful.
In honor of the looming end of baseball season, some timeless advice from Satchel Paige, the pride of Mobile, Alabama, as recorded in a 1953 “Collier’s” magazine article entitled “How to Keep Young.”
