Sweet Tea: A tiny place for big wishes

Do you ever pass an old boarded-up storefront and wonder what once was? Whose passion and work went into a business now gone, what stories the empty space could tell?

Roswell city officials and community leaders are now working to move Doc’s Cafe, piece by piece, to its original spot. It’ll be tough work: The building is pretty run down and must be moved with care because of its historic status. One day, they’re hoping it can be a landmark and public visiting place.

It was a time when segregation limited safe and welcoming spaces and often sought to divide. But this establishment, this place, served as a beacon of unity and dignity.

🧹 Clinton, MS: When kids at the First Baptist Church preschool dressed up as who they want to be when they grow up , one little boy stole the show. He chose Mr. Bubba, the school’s handyman. His costume was very thorough, too, including a bald cap to match Mr. Bubba’s smooth dome. More from First Baptist Church Clinton.

📚 Louisville, KY: After Jefferson County Public Schools banned cellphones in school, something amazing happened. Students are now checking out library books at a record rate. At one school, students pulled 1,000 books in the first 17 days of school — more than last school year’s checkouts combined. More from WAVE.

🎮 Athens, GA: Researchers at the University of Georgia are engaging young neurodivergent students and improving virtual learning tools through a new program called “Gaming 4 Good.” They hope it can create new connections for underserved students and improve learning experiences outside the classroom. More from the AJC.

🐊 St. Charles Parish, LA: The annual Alligator Festival is this weekend, with Cajun cuisine, fall fun and, of course, live alligators. Proceeds from the popular event go toward college scholarships for local youth. More from the Rotary International Alligator Festival.

🌳 Planet Earth: A new reforestation hub tool from the Nature Conservancy shows the most promising places around the world to plant new trees to help battle climate change and improve the environment. The best places in the U.S.? Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. More from The Nature Conservancy.

