Georgia News Savannah’s Hispanic Heritage Parade canceled amid ICE, anti-Latino fears Georgia’s coastal region has seen high-profile immigration enforcement actions in recent months. A horse-drawn carriage crosses Broughton Street in downtown Savannah in this 2024 photo. Organizers canceled a Hispanic parade set to take place later this month along Broughton, the city's main retail corridor. (Rosana Lucia for the AJC)

SAVANNAH ― Latinos on the Georgia coast won’t dance, sing and celebrate their heritage along downtown Savannah’s Broughton Street later this month at the annual Hispanic Heritage Parade. Instead, they’ll gather in a hotel ballroom for a much smaller — and organizers hope more comfortable and safer — celebration.

Alfonso Ribot, president of the Metropolitan Savannah Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, cited what he called a surge in anti-Hispanic rhetoric and racial profiling by law enforcement for the decision. "What we don't want is for people to come to a parade where somebody comes up and shouts 'Go back to where you came from' or where ICE or law enforcement comes in and interrupts it," Ribot said. "You don't want people in crowds when something like that might happen, something that causes panic and running. We don't want people to be unsafe." Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in the Savannah region have garnered much public attention in recent months. An ICE collaboration with a local police department earlier this summer led to arrests of undocumented immigrants in areas with a heavy Hispanic population. A more recent raid on the HL-GA Battery factory construction site targeted mostly Koreans, but immigrants from five Latin American countries, including 23 Mexican nationals, were detained and accused of being in the country illegally.

HL-GA Battery is on the Hyundai electric vehicle factory campus along I-16 west of Savannah. The Sept. 4 raid, dubbed Operation Low Voltage, was the largest single-site enforcement action in Department of Homeland Security history. More than 300 of the roughly 475 workers detained were Korean.

Savannah is home to Georgia's largest Hispanic population outside metro Atlanta, with Hispanics representing about 8% of the Savannah area's overall population, according to census estimates. The immigration crackdown has resulted in a culture of fear among coastal Georgia's Hispanic residents, said Daniela Rodriguez with Migrant Equity Southeast, an immigrant rights agency. Speaking at a news event after the HL-GA Battery raid, Rodriguez said the current climate within the Hispanic community is one of terror, uncertainty and heartbrokenness. Ribot said he sensed the same trepidations among his Hispanic business colleagues. "There's a lot of hurt right now," he said. "You read and hear about Hispanics who are here legally being ruffled up. Being approached on the street, pushed up against a car or a wall and asked for their papers. Once they prove they're legal, it's like 'OK, all good.' Nobody needs to go through that. They're scared." The Hispanic Heritage Parade has quickly grown into a popular event in a city famous for parades, such as the 250-year-old St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Martin Luther King Day Parade. Held along downtown's main retail corridor, the Hispanic Heritage Parade has featured bands, decorated floats and dancers in colorful costumes.