Gridlock Guy: Brookhaven street racing another ugly COVID throwback

Of course, the lawless, selfish, reckless display blocked off the intersections and inhibited travel trapping other travelers trying to get to their destinations on these Sunday nights.

Gridlock Guy: Another case of the burnouts — and this stunt is worse

In their Instagram post, the city’s police department warned anyone involved that they would find them. This included spectators.

Naturally, some commenters on the viral post had a smug laugh at such a request. While most who chimed in criticized the behavior on Brookhaven streets, others in the comments section mocked the police for offering what amounted to a smaller punishment for saving them the effort of having to hunt down the lawbreakers. Some wondered, rightfully, about the line between simply getting stuck there and watching the spectacle, versus actually being involved.

This comment gallery showed mild symptoms of the awful fever dream of angst and anarchy from five years ago.

The COVID-19 shutdown in the spring of 2020 not only abruptly brought most of the world to a halt, but it isolated people, galvanized boredom and nearly emptied the roads.

With the streets void of many motorists, some people began to treat them as their personal drag strips and drifting tracks. Street racing and street takeovers became commonplace nationwide and in Atlanta, particularly.

I wrote about this in 2020 after a commandeering of Spaghetti Junction at the height of the shutdown. This could have delayed the delivery of vital supplies (remember when grocery stores were running out of toilet paper and wipes?) and the arrival time of first responders.

Brookhaven has joined other metro Atlanta cities in levying extra penalties for racing and blockades in the last five years. The Georgia Legislature has also passed laws several times in this stretch that have allow for the confiscation of vehicles and the sanctioning of spectators, too.

The City of Atlanta arrested nearly 40 people last fall in a crackdown of such shenanigans.

