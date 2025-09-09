A DeKalb County firefighter has died after fighting a warehouse fire on Monday, according to a report.

The incident happened as fire crews were battling a blaze on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officials have not stated how the firefighter died. A procession of firefighters and agency vehicles was seen leaving Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, photos showed.

Several metro Atlanta fire departments offered their condolences on social media late Monday.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department following the tragic loss of one of their own in the line of duty,” Cherokee County Fire said in a statement. “We stand with you in solidarity during this difficult time and honor the ultimate sacrifice made in service to others.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Paulding County Fire-Rescue Department said it wanted to show sympathy to both DeKalb Company 24 and the entire department.