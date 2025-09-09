A DeKalb County firefighter has died after fighting a warehouse fire on Monday, according to a report.
The incident happened as fire crews were battling a blaze on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officials have not stated how the firefighter died. A procession of firefighters and agency vehicles was seen leaving Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, photos showed.
Several metro Atlanta fire departments offered their condolences on social media late Monday.
“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department following the tragic loss of one of their own in the line of duty,” Cherokee County Fire said in a statement. “We stand with you in solidarity during this difficult time and honor the ultimate sacrifice made in service to others.”
In a statement on Facebook, the Paulding County Fire-Rescue Department said it wanted to show sympathy to both DeKalb Company 24 and the entire department.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and brothers & sisters in the fire service during this difficult time,” the statement added.
We are working to learn more. The firefighter’s name has not been released.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Man arrested in Alabama tied to deadly Labor Day fire in Stonecrest, police say
According to DeKalb fire officials, heavy flames were coming from a second-story apartment when crews arrived at The Hills at Fairington complex on Fairington Road on Monday.
15 die on Georgia roads over Labor Day weekend, but waters were safer
Georgia Department of Public Safety says it investigated dozens of crashes.
Man wanted in fatal shooting killed by deputy at Bibb cemetery, GBI says
Deputies searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Macon tracked the suspect and shot and killed him after he pointed a gun, officials said.
Featured
Credit: Corey Bullard/AP
South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released
Only "some administrative procedures remain" before the South Korean nationals arrested Thursday in Georgia will be released, according to a South Korean official.
Trump’s tax law boosts safety net for farmers, but tariff uncertainty lingers
President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" bolsters farm subsidies, but uncertainty over tariffs could undermine some of those benefits.
Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K
A player in Missouri and another in Texas will share the $1.79 billion Powerball prize, the second largest in Powerball history.