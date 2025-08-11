Multiple crashes have caused traffic headaches on interstates around metro Atlanta early Monday as rain showers trailed across the region.

One of the latest collisions is blocking most lanes on I-85 South in Gwinnett County near the Mall of Georgia. As of 8:45 a.m., traffic in the far left lane is moving.

Now just a left lane is open. Slow back at Hamilton Mill Rd. https://t.co/kS50SRX4Xa — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 11, 2025

That incident involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer that was blocking the southbound lanes at I-985. To avoid the backup that still remains, Ga. 124 is a good alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

An earlier crash had I-20’s eastbound traffic at a halt in Douglas County for more than four hours. It happened at Post Road near Villa Rica around 3:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Lanes had reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Officials have not released details about the incident.

I-20 eastbound JUST opened back up, after a 4+ hour closure. https://t.co/a4SbBiCghF — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 11, 2025

