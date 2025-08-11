Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews clear crashes but metro Atlanta traffic still snarled
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crews clear crashes, but metro Atlanta traffic still snarled

The separate incidents are affecting early morning commutes in Douglas and Gwinnett counties.
A crash along I-20 East has closed all lanes early Monday. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

A crash along I-20 East has closed all lanes early Monday. (Georgia Department of Transportation)
By
Updated 3 minutes ago

Multiple crashes have caused traffic headaches on interstates around metro Atlanta early Monday as rain showers trailed across the region.

One of the latest collisions is blocking most lanes on I-85 South in Gwinnett County near the Mall of Georgia. As of 8:45 a.m., traffic in the far left lane is moving.

That incident involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer that was blocking the southbound lanes at I-985. To avoid the backup that still remains, Ga. 124 is a good alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

An earlier crash had I-20’s eastbound traffic at a halt in Douglas County for more than four hours. It happened at Post Road near Villa Rica around 3:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Lanes had reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Officials have not released details about the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Brookhaven police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday.
UPDATE

Teen involved in deadly Brookhaven hit-and-run crash was DUI, warrant says

Early-morning crash Sunday occurs on Peachtree Road near Brookhaven Park.

Flood watch extended as rare cool trend brings more rain to Georgia

Highs are not expected to break 70 degrees Monday. A flood watch that covers all of metro Atlanta and the state's western half is in effect until 8 p.m.

Flood watch extended for parts of metro Atlanta as rain continues

The flood watch, which covers much of the state but excludes parts of northwest Georgia, remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

The Latest

A banner with the image of DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, 33, is displayed outside the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rose was killed Friday by man who opened fire in the area. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How to help the family of DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting

1h ago

‘It’s terrifying’: CDC employees speak about shooting, lingering fears

Emory community mourns CDC shooting from near and far

Featured

Law enforcement officers ride in a vehicle down Houston Mill Road after an active shooter was reported in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

As details in CDC shooting emerge, questions about suspect persist

Rapper T-Hood reportedly shot, killed at a Gwinnett home

Atlanta rapper T-Hood, the stage name of Tevin Hood, was best known for the songs ‘Perculator’ and ‘Ready 2 Go.’

Georgia high school football rankings: 6 defending champs start season No. 1

2024 state champions Grayson (Class 6A), North Oconee (4A), Calhoun (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II) top preseason rankings.