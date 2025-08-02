Sweet Tea: Counting bats

His mission turned into “Santa for the Homeless,” a monthly gathering where Smith, his wife Melanie and a group of volunteers set up tables of donations and welcome their unhoused neighbors with open arms.

For Smith, it’s not just about giving. It’s about showing up face-to-face, embracing others as brothers and sisters, and putting his own faith into practice.

“We are serving the homeless,” he said. “We are just the feet and hands of God.”

🎅🏼 More from the AJC

I am once again in awe of Alabama’s biodiversity. Did you know Alabama has more than 6,000 caves, and is home to 16 species of bats?

Most of Alabama’s bats are either endangered or have a high level of conservation concern. What’s a bat-loving human to do?

Every year, researchers and members of Alabama’s Bet Working Group gather for a “Bat Blitz,” a multi-night bat-palooza in which they gently catch and examine bats across the state to gauge things like species health and population size.

The little critters make a big impact on human life. Bats can eat pests that would otherwise lay waste to crops, keep mosquito populations down and generally balance insect ecosystems.

If only there were a way to tell them what the Bat Blitz is about. To the bats, it’s a bunch of giants with soft nets temporarily abducting them. It’s for science, little guys! We love you!

🦇 More from the Alabama News Center

DEBATE: WHAT IS THE SOUTH, EXACTLY?

Let’s be honest. We’re never going to solve this question. Do you define the South by geography? Historical precedent? The Mason-Dixon Line? Let’s be honest, Southernness is very much a vibes-based metric.

It’s helpful to look at the fringes: The places that could or could not be the South, depending on the definition. (After all, no one’s debating whether Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and their neighbors are the South. Y’all are good.) I’m talking Maryland, Texas, Florida. The maybes.

I love my AJC colleague Tom Lake’s rubric for deciding the borders of Southern culture in Florida. It’s a good litmus test for other places, too:

How hard is it to find sweet tea?

Do local leaders have Southern accents?

Are people proud of being Southern?

What other things would you add to the test? I would add a Waffle House density matrix.

🍹 WATCH: AJC staffers discuss what it means to be Southern

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🏈 Charlotte, NC: A 12-year-old Asheville native got to be a Carolina Panthers quarterback for the day thanks to the Make-a-Wish program. He got to hang out with players, got a VIP escort from Panthers mascot Sir Purr and was even put through his paces by Panthers coaching staff. More from the Carolina Panthers.

🧵 Victoria, TX: Quilters, shop owners and quilting groups are sending hundreds of handmade quilts to victims of the July 4 Texas floods. “What is a quilt, but a hug?” one quilt artist said. More from SAN.

🪻 Ashford, WV: Appalachian Botanical Company grows lavender on reclaimed coal mine land, providing economic regrowth in the region and offering flexible employment to formerly incarcerated people, people without a high school degree and others who face a lack of job opportunities. More from Appalachian Botanical.

⚕️ Boaz, AL: Marshall Medical Centers was awarded a Rural Residency Planning and Development Program Grant, which they’ll use to grow medical resources in underserved areas in the state. More from WHNT.

👟 Louisville, KY: Twin entrepreneurs Tylan and Taylan Walker not only started their own brick-and-mortar shoe business, they’re now taking FinestKicks on the road with a mobile store to serve customers who don’t have reliable transportation. More from Spectrum News 1.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

SOUTHERN WISDOM

I think a monogram says to people, ‘Hello there, I'm Southern.' Or maybe it says, ‘Don't steal my stuff.' - Reese Witherspoon, in her book "Whiskey in a Teacup."

Monograms! Now that may crack the “What is the South?” question wide open.

