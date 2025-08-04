error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Is it geography, like the Mason-Dixon Line? A mindset? Or something else entirely? The AJC explores the culture, contradictions and identity of the American South, from sweet tea and accents to the booming population and evolving diversity. As the fastest-growing region in the country, the South is both pain and pride, tradition and transformation. So, where does the South really begin, and who gets to decide? Credits. AJC | Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

AJC |2 hours ago
Credit: Aaliyah Man

Southern pies that made history
Credit: (Handout)

Enjoy the spooky vibes of two Southern gothic debuts

1:20
FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

1:18

Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks from party by calling Gaza conflict a genocide

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia became the first Republican member of Congress to publicly call Israel’s military actions in Gaza a “genocide.”

1:56

The only U.S. journalist in ICE custody speaks out from detention

Mario Guevara is the only known U.S.-based journalist in ICE custody. Now, he's speaking out. Credits: AJC | Mario Guevara/FB | marioguevaranews/IG | Getty | AP

1:21

These zoo animals eat better than many humans

Inside the kitchen that feeds nearly 1,000 animals a day at Zoo Atlanta. Credits: AJC | Zoo Atlanta / YouTube

